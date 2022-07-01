Who is Big Brother Naija in person? The voice behind the scenes

The Big Brother franchise is a reality TV show of Dutch origin. It has aired in over 60 countries with over 500 seasons worldwide. In Nigeria, Big Brother Naija is a regular on the TV show– he is the voice behind the scenes. So who is Big Brother Naija in person? Many people have heard his voice but do not know who he is in person.

Big Brother Naija.

Source: Facebook

BBNaija has been one of the entertainment franchises in Nigeria since 2006. The reality show has had six successful seasons. In 2022, there are 26 contestants in the Big Brother house competing for a grand prize of N90 million. Housemates are monitored 24/7 by Biggie throughout their stay.

Who is Big Brother Naija in person?

Who is Big Brother Naija? No one has seen him in person on the show, but people have only heard his voice. Many people have wondered who he is in person. They have been making guesses on who Big Brother is.

Some believe he is Seyi Awolowo or Kenneth Okolie, a Nollywood actor. So, who owns the voice behind Big Brother Naija? After many guesses, the person behind Big Brother Naija has been identified as Ejike Ibedilo.

Who is Big Brother's voice?

If you are a fan of the show, you must have heard the phrase, "This is Big Brother." Ejike Ibedilo has been identified as the man behind the voice in the Big Brother Naija reality show. What is known about him so far?

Mike Ejike Ibedilo is a well-known Nigerian voice actor. He has been featured in many brands, but BBNaija has been his most successful role.

has been his most successful role. Nollywood actor Ejike Ibedilo started his film career by accompanying his cousin, who was dating a filmmaker. He has done a couple of movies in Nollywood.

Ejike Ibedilo is a former radio broadcaster. He started his radio career at Cool FM. He stayed for four years before quitting to concentrate on his young family. He still hopes he will find himself on the radio again.

Ejike Ibedilo has also been a hype man in his early career for various events.

Roles on Big Brother (Biggie)

If you are Nigerian, you must have heard about Big Brother Naija. It is Africa Magic's most-watched reality show in Nigeria. Apart from the contestants, the TV show has another character called Biggie.

Biggie is always watching the contestants all the time. He does this through the cameras installed everywhere in and out of the house. However, no one has seen Big Brother's face as he only interacts with contestants through his voice. Big Brother plays the following roles:

He welcomes the contestants to the house. Biggie is the voice that welcomes the contestants when they first arrive at the house. He has a very welcoming voice and tells them to feel at home.

He explains the house rules to the housemates. The house has rules to be followed. Big Brother reads them out to the housemates and explains what happens in case of a breach.

He makes announcements to the contestants. He is the only communication channel the housemates have in the house. He, therefore, makes all the announcements to the housemates.

He gives the contestants activities during their stay in Biggie's house. Contestants have different activities that they engage in as part of the game. It is his job to explain the activities to the housemates.

He announces winners and losers in group challenges. He will announce the winners and losers after a game or group challenge. He also explains the rules of the games.

He rewards and punishes contestants. Rewards are given when a housemate or group does a good job or wins a challenge. He is the one who rewards the housemates.

He gives punishment to the losers and the lawbreakers in the house.

He has conversations with contestants in the diary room. He calls contestants one at a time in the diary room. The contestants can also go whenever they feel they want to talk to Big Brother. Here, he engages the contestants by asking how they feel in the house.

He offers advice to the contestants. Contestants can share various issues affecting their stay in the house with him. He can offer advice to them depending on the situation.

He asks the contestants to nominate fellow housemates for elimination. Every week one contestant must be eliminated from the house. His job is to ask contestants to nominate their fellow housemates to be considered for elimination. They must also give a reason for their choice.

Biggie announces the contestants who are evicted from the house. The eviction may be temporary or permanent.

He leaves a message to the evicted contestant in the confession room. He says goodbye and lets the contestant know people will miss them.

Notable qualities of Big Brother's voice

The Big Brother Naija contestants.

Source: Facebook

Mike Ejike Ibedilo has been identified as the man whose voice is behind the Big Brother Naija reality tv show. Mike Ejike Ibedilo's voice is an excellent part of the show, and many fans like it. The following qualities make his voice so unique and great for the show.

Perfect diction. Big Brother Naija's voice is very clear. He makes the correct pronunciation, tone and diction of words making him very audible.

voice is very clear. He makes the correct pronunciation, tone and diction of words making him very audible. Excellent tone modulation and voice intensity. He uses his voice in a controlled manner to communicate effectively.

The rhythm of his speech makes him well understandable to contestants and the public.

He is confident when he is addressing the housemates. He can command their respect through his voice.

How do you get selected for Big Brother Naija?

You go to AfricaMagic.tv and upload a small video about yourself. Explain why you are the best choice to join Big Brother Naija. Make it as unique and exciting as possible.

What is the main aim of Big Brother Naija?

The TV show aims at rewarding one of the contestants who lasts the longest in the house. It is also a great entertainment show for reality show lovers. It teaches contestants to be disciplined in relationships.

Many Big Brother Naija fans have been wondering who Big Brother Naija is in person? The voice-over actor is Mike Ejike Ibedilo. He is confirmed to be on Big Brother Naija seasons 2 and 4 as well as the just-concluded BBNaija season 6.

