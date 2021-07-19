BBNaija Season 6: release date just announced, mark your calendars!

Big Brother Naija is Africa's most popular reality show. Millions of people watch every move of its contestants, their lives, and the challenges they face. Africa Magic has finally announced the release date of BBNaija Season 6. Do not forget to mark the BBNaija Season 6's starting date on your calendar, so you do not miss out on this exciting premiere!

For nearly a year, Big Brother Naija fans have been anticipating the return of their favourite show. What do you know about its release date and improvements?

BBNaija Season 6 2021

The end of BBNaija’s Season 5 on 27 September 2020 raised many questions, including “When is Big Brother Naija's Season 6 starting?” Fans of Africa's most fantastic show could not wait to find out when it would return to television. Finally, the next edition's start date was announced by the show's organizers.

When is BBNaija's Season 6 starting?

The double launch shows are the standout feature of this year. They will take place on July 24 and 25. Furthermore, for the first time, BBNaija's fans in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the show live 24 hours a day, seven days a week on Showmax, an African online streaming service.

Showtime

The launch shows will begin at 7 p.m.

What channel will the series come on?

The Big Brother Naija 2021 Season 6 launch shows will come on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29. It will also be televised on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Family, and Africa Magic Urban.

Here are the channels the show will be available on 24/7:

Confam

Compact

Compact Plus

DStv Premium

Yanga packages on channel 198

GOtv Max and Jolli packages on channel 29

Who is the show's host in 2021?

Although the selection of participants has ended, their names are still being kept under wraps. The host’s name, however, has already been revealed to the public.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will host the sixth season of the show. He is a well-known social media personality and a former BBNaija’s housemate.

He has previously hosted BBNaija in past years. He earned both the fans' love and popularity. On his Instagram, Ebuka informed his followers of his return to the show as a host:

What to expect from the new season?

The double launch is not the only unusual feature of this year’s release. John Ugbe, MultiChoice Nigeria's Chief Executive Officer, commented on the improvements as follows:

With each season of BBNaija, we task ourselves on delivering great content that will take the excitement a notch higher and meet the entertainment needs of our customers. For this sixth season, we are pulling all the stops to give our customers a show like never seen before from Nigeria, with end-to-end production best practices under global health and safety standards.

The BBNaija Season 6 contestants will live in a new house with trendy interior décor that will give them the impression that they are on vacation.

How to vote during Season 6

One of the new season's improvements is the voting method. This year, there will be no SMS voting for the contestants. So, where will BBNaija fans be able to vote this year?

On the official website

Via the BBNaija mobile site

Through the MyDStv app

On the MyGOtv app

BBNaija Season 6 prize

This year, the contestants will compete for a whopping sum of N90 million. It is now regarded as the continent's largest reality TV show prize!

Sponsors

The show has two sponsors this year: Abeg (Headline Sponsor) and Patricia (Associate Sponsor).

During the next ten weeks, BBNaija Season 6 will dazzle its viewers with intriguing improvements and various challenges. MultiChoice Nigeria assured the show’s fans that the world’s best practices and preventive measures would be used to keep all participants safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. So, get ready to see the contestants dealing with social issues in the fight for the main prize.

