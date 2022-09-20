Nigerian musicians that are the alumni of Big Brother Naija

Big Brother Naija is one of Nigeria's biggest reality competition television shows. Millions of people view it worldwide, and contestants get overnight fame. Often, most contestants go to the show to promote existing skills like singing, acting, etc. While some have disappeared under the radar after the show, others still enjoy the spotlight in their various career.

One viable way people have tried their luck in music is by joining Big Brother Naija. A good number of Big Brother Naija housemates delved into music after leaving the Big Brother house. This article highlights Nigerian musicians who are alumni of Big Brother Naija and choose music as a career path.

Nigerian musicians that are alumni of Big Brother Naija

Most BBNaija reality TV show contestants choose music as a career path. Some have become very successful in the music scene, releasing hit songs and albums. Here is a list of those who have released music after leaving the house.

1. Erica Nlewedim

Although Erica got disqualified in Big Brother Naija season 5, she decided to try music as a career. She released her first single on 30 September 2022. The song is produced by DJ Java. The reality star is also an aspiring politician hoping to run in the 2023 general election.

2. Laycon

Olamilekan Agbeleshe, famously known as Laycon, is a Nigerian reality TV star, singer, and rapper. Laycon is one of the Big Brother Naija stars who choose music as a career path. The Lagos native had released his debut EP, Who Is Laycon, before joining the Big Brother show. He won the Lockdown edition of the show and decided to follow his music career path.

Laycon has released an album since leaving Big Brother Naija. Some of his hit singles in the album are Verified and Fall For Me which he featured Mayorkun. He was featured by DJ Neptune for the remix of his hit song, Nobody, and has also released another single called Wagwan.

3. Vee

Victoria Adeyele, popular as Vee or Veeiye, is a British/ Nigerian reality television personality, singer, and songwriter. She was born and raised in London but moved to Lagos in 2019 to pursue her music career before joining Big Brother Naija. Like Laycon, Vee is another housemate from the Lockdown edition who ventured into music as soon as she left the BBNaija house.

After her eviction, Vee released her debut EP, Young and Reckless, which was well-received by her fans. She also collaborated with Laycon to release a single titled, Enter My Head.

4. Cross

Ikechukwu Sunday Okonkwo, popularly known as Cross, is a Nigerian reality television star, singer, and entrepreneur. The 32-year-old was the 3rd runner-up on Big Brother Naija: Shine Ya Eye. After leaving the Big Brother house, Cross worked with singer Ajebutter22 on a single called Feeling Funky.

5. Niyi

Adeniyi Lawal, popularly known as Niyi, is a Nigerian musician and entrepreneur. He rose to stardom when he became a contestant on the 2021 Big Brother Naija season 6. Although he was evicted from the BBNaija, Niyi of BBN was able to get fame from the reality show. Niyi dropped a new enchanting tune called Omo Oro, featuring DMW star Peruzzi and Yozzy, along with its music video. Sammy Fire produced the new single.

6. Teddy A

Tope Adenibuyan, popular as Teddy A, is a Nigerian reality show star, singer, songwriter, and actor. Teddy A was part of the Big Brother Naija: Double Wahala in 2018 and lasted nine weeks on the show.

The reality star had released several singles before his time on the show. Teddy has an album titled Alpha Vol.1 and a single dubbed Down. He also owns a record label by the name Alpha Records.

7. Efe

Michael Ejeba, popularly known as Efe or Efe Money, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and social media personality. He won the Big Brother Naija Season 2: See Gobe edition.

After leaving the BBNaija house, Efe went into music. He dropped a single dubbed Based On Logistics with Olamide, which was quite popular. His other songs are Ghetto Girl, Against All Odds, Gallant, Warri, Yeba, Far away, and I Don't care.

8. Jon Ogah

John Onjefu Ogah, popular as Jon Ogah, is a model who doubles as a musician. Jon Ogah was a fake housemate from the BBNaija Season 2: Gobe edition. He spent a few weeks in the house.

Ogah was already making music before entering the Big Brother house. After he left the house, he dropped a remix of his song, Uncle Suru, featuring Adekunle Gold and Simi. Niyi P and Attah Lenell produced Uncle Suru, which did very well.

9. Avala

Saidat Avala Balogun, popularly known as Avala, is a reality TV star, singer, and social media influencer. She was one of the housemates of Big Brother Naija season 4 Pepper Dem Gang edition. She studied music and business at York College in Queens, New York, and had released a single titled Give Me a Chance before entering the show.

Avala sold herself, her brand, and her music during the show to the millions of fans of the Big Brother Naija show. In addition, she has released a couple of singles such as Jojo, No More, and others after the show. She has also worked with big names in the music industry, such as Dr Sid and Ladipoe.

10. Whitemoney

Hazel Oyeze Onou, famously known as Whitemoney, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and reality TV star. The former BBN contestant was an aspiring musician during his struggling days before he went to the Big Brother Naija show. Music did not work out for him, and he quit music after releasing two singles.

Whitemoney revitalized his music career at the house where he won the BBig Brother Naija: Shine Ya Eye. After the win in 2021, he released a single called Selense, an inspirational song. The reality star released a new single dubbed Nà We-We featuring Zoro a few months ago.

11. Trikytee

Timmy Sinclair, known as Trikytee, is a professional filmmaker and musician. Trikytee was a housemate on Big Brother Naija: Lockdown.

Before entering the Big Brother Naija house, he had dropped several rap tracks such as Girl, Even If, amongst others. Trikytee recently dropped a brand new single titled Dey For You featuring Guchi. He also featured in a love song called Do Me Jeje by Sammiefaze.

12. Bisola

Bisola Aiyeola Listen is a Nigerian actress and singer who became the first runner-up of the Big Brother Naija: See Gobe edition in 2017. Bisola showcased her singing talent during her time at the Big Brother house.

After the show, she pursued music alongside her acting career. Bisola has released several singles since she left Big Brother's house, including Out The Lights, Heart Broken, Luchia, and Controlla.

13. Soma Anyama

Somadina Anyama, popular as Soma, is a Nigerian R&B singer, musician, and ex-BBNaija housemate. He is best known for his single Liquor. Sammy Gyang produced the track. His mum inspired him and encouraged him to pursue a career in music.

Big Brother Naija is the biggest reality show in Africa and is currently airing its 7th season. The show has created several celebrities, including musicians. The likes of Laycon and Vee are some of the popular housemates doing well for themselves in the music industry. These contestants utilized the platform to kick-start their music careers.

