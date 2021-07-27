BBNaija housemates 2021: who are the season 6 contestants?

BBNaija is quite possibly among the most popular reality television shows in Nigeria. On the show, the contestants live in an isolated mansion, competing for prize money, and avoiding eviction by the show's audience. The show's sixth season, Big Brother Naija: Shine Ya Eye, premiered on July 24, 2021, featuring 22 housemates. So, how much do you you know about the 2021 BBNaija housemates?

Some of the Big Brother Naija housemates. Photo: @bigbronaija (modified by author)

The 22 BBNaija housemates hail from diverse backgrounds and will compete for the N90 million grand prize, which is the highest in the show's history. Here is a look at the latest news on BBNaija housemates.

Who are the BBNaija housemates?

Big Brother Naija 2021 will feature 22 contestants. Here is a look at who they are.

BBNaija season 6 female housemates

Here is a brief look at the 11 female BBN housemates.

Tega Dominic

Tega looking amazing. Photo: @bigbronaija

Tega Dominic is currently 29 years old and is a business owner by profession. She enjoys photography, traveling, dancing, swimming, and being the life of the party. The contestant's friends describe her as easygoing.

Tega describes herself as passionate, enthusiastic, outgoing, and a willing learner. She also states that motherhood altered her perspective on so many things, readying her for whatever life might throw her way.

Angel Agnes Smith

Angel rocking a blue dress. Photo: @bigbronaija

Angel is currently 21 years old and describes herself as a proud feminist. Her friends describe her as a person who loves creating and being part of the drama. The contestant believes that Big Brother Naija 2021 will be a platform that helps her kickstart her cinematography and writing career.

For fun, Angel likes to sleep, watch movies, and write. She thinks of herself as a likable, easy, and fun person.

Tsakute Jonah aka Saskay

Saskay with a charming smile. Photo: @bigbronaija

Saskay is currently 22 years old and describes herself as a lover of books and an 'embodiment of art.' She aims to use her knowledge, skills, and talent to impact lives. The contestant was suspended from school back in 2015 and now works as a fine art artist.

Before her suspension, Tsakute had won several awards for her fine art. These include the Female Personality of the Year and Model of the Year awards. She believes that her entire personality exists for shows such as Big Brother Nigeria.

Peace Ogor

Peace Ogor looking nice. Photo: @bigbronaija

Peace is a 26-year-old entrepreneur from Port Harcourt. She operates a clothing store and has a passion for style and fashion. The contestant describes herself as a sociable, fun, and daring team player. She says that her multicultural background makes her quite relatable with different people.

Princess Francis

Princess in red. Photo: @bigbronaija

Princess is currently 30 years old and works as an e-hailing driver. Additionally, the Big Brother Naija contestant also owns a business. Princess enjoys watching movies, traveling, cooking and currently resides in Abuja. She prides herself on being fun, caring, and lovable.

According to Princess, buying a car is among the top priorities in her life at the moment. She says that her industriousness makes her royalty. The contestant also agrees that she can be a tad dramatic at times.

Jackie Bent

Jackie rocking a serious face. Photo: @bigbronaija

Jackie is 29 years old and currently works as an interior designer. The single mum is also a certified wedding and event planner. She attended a university in the United Kingdom and currently enjoys spending time with her loved ones.

The contestant says she is driven by success and money and looks forward to comfortably taking care of her family and herself. She loves seeking adventure and insists that she gets bored very easily.

Anita Singh aka Nini

Nini looking great. Photo: @bigbronaija

Nini is currently 27 years old and works as a fashion entrepreneur and economist. She is a graduate of the University of Abuja and currently lives in Abuja. The contestant's hobbies include photography, traveling, cooking, and cleaning.

Nini says that she joined Big Brother Naija 2021 because she views it as a platform that can impact her life in a good way. She feels that her love for new experiences fits the challenges presented by the reality TV show.

Arinola Olowoporoku aka Arin

Arinola aka Arin. Photo: @bigbronaija

Arin is currently 29 years old and works as an independent art curator and fashion designer. Her work is dedicated to the promotion of African contemporary art. She describes herself as an unapologetically expressive, opinionated, creative, strong, and emotional person.

Arin believes that the Big Brother house was made for young people such as herself to thrive.

Maria Chike Agueze

Maria looking stunning. Photo: @bigbronaija

Big Brother Naija contestant Maria is 29 years old and a former air hostess. She enjoys dancing, acting, hiking, exercising, and cooking. She also prides herself on being an adventure lover and a kindhearted person. She has been to all continents except Antarctica.

The contestant describes herself as a symbol of love in human form. However, she says that people who disrespect her often get to discover her stern and extreme side. She loves the occasional glass of wine whenever she feels like taking a break.

Roseline Omokhoa Afije aka Liquorose

Liquorose in black. Photo: @bigbronaija

Roseline is currently 26 years old and works as a professional dancer. She dislikes people who talk too much and describes herself as a go-getter and down-to-earth person. She also prides herself in her ability to transition from a tomboy to a glamorous lady.

The housemate loves writing, cooking, and singing. She currently leads a girls' dance group and once worked as a video vixen.

Beatrice Agba Nwaji

Beatrice smiling. Photo: @bigbronaija

28-year-old Beatrice is an up-and-coming actress and currently works as a fashion model. The University of Port Harcourt graduate is also a mother to a five-year-old son. The contestant says that she was 'created using special clay' due to her unique ability to do things she never learned how to.

Beatrice is an amazing hairstylist, footballer, basketball player, singer, and dancer. She is also a proficient software developer. The contestant believes she should be part of the BBNaija show because the world needs to see her personality. She also plans to positively impact people whose stories are similar to hers.

BBNaija male housemates

In the recent BBNaija update, the show introduced the male contestants. Here is a look at the 11 male housemates on Big Brother Naija 2021.

Boma Akpore

Boma looking all serious. Photo: @bigbronaija

Boma was born in Yaba, Lagos, and is currently 34 years old. The contestant describes his childhood as having been quite tough since he had to earn and pay his school fees. He dropped out during his last year of school due to an inability to make ends meet.

Later, Boma saved enough funds to pay for his film school studies. He describes himself as fit, strong, adventurous, intelligent, and sexy. He currently works as a masseuse by day and bartender by night.

Adeoluwa Okusaga aka Saga

Saga rocking black. Photo: @bigbronaija

Okusaga is an artist, fitness coach, and engineer from Lagos State. He is currently 28 years old but says that he behaves like an 18-year-old due to his ability to relate excellently with young people.

The contestant currently lives in Port Harcourt, working as an offshore engineer. Saga has often been praised for his super realistic portraits that usually draw powerful reactions from those who view them. He plans to leave his engineering career and focus on his passion for the arts.

Yusuf Garba aka Yousef

Yousef rocking a casual t-shirt. Photo: @bigbronaija

Yusuf Garba is currently 29 years old and works as a secondary school teacher. He describes himself as a go-getter, fun-loving, and soft-spoken person and enjoys sports, traveling, reading, and hiking.

The Big Brother Naija housemate is also a personal trainer and model.

Pere Egbi

Pere smiling. Photo: @bigbronaija

Pere is currently 35 years old and loves to write and sing. He describes himself as a spontaneous and chilled person who dislikes lazy people. He also says he is a drama king and will bring swag to the BBNaija show.

The contestant was born in Delta State and brought up by a single mother. He is a qualified nurse and had a six-year working stint with the US military. He then returned to Nigeria to pursue a career in real estate.

Yerimene Abraham Saibakumo aka Yerins

Doctor Yerins. Photo: @bigbronaija

Yerimene is a qualified medical doctor and describes himself as a lover of art, creative genius, and perfectionist. He views himself as a renaissance man who should not be confined to a single career path.

The contestant is currently 27 years old and enjoys listening to music, playing chess, and drawing. In the future, Yerins says he would like to author a medical book. He graduated from a Ukrainian medical university.

Hazel Oyeze Onou aka White Money

The bubbly White Money. Photo: @bigbronaija

29-year-old' White Money' describes himself as a fun-loving, jolly good fellow. He says that he does not take life too seriously and dislikes dishonest people. When asked about his contribution to the show, Hazel said he would bring the 'fire and entertainment' to the show.

The contestant is a business owner and once worked as a commercial motorcycle rider.

Samuel Jacob Alifa aka Sammie

Sammy rocking a striped suit. Photo: @bigbronaija

Sammie is currently 26 years old and works as an amateur filmmaker. He enjoys hanging out with friends, videography, storytelling, and playing basketball.

Samuel is also a final year student at Ahmadu Bello University and strongly believes he has a great future in filmmaking. About a year ago, the contestant produced his debut short film and is now focused on growing his YouTube channel.

Paul Ephraim aka Jaypaul

Paul Ephraim aka Jaypaul. Photo: @bigbronaija

The 29-year-old Jaypaul lives in Lagos and strongly believes that his stay in the BBNaija house will do wonders for his career in the entertainment industry. He describes himself as a friendly, honest, playful, confident, and entertaining person.

Paul's hobbies include cooking, dancing, making movies, and making music. Besides his career, the contestant believes that family life is essential. He grew up alongside two sisters and a brother. In the reality TV show, Jaypaul wants to show the world that he is a catalyst for chains of good activities.

Emmanuel Umoh

Emmanuel in a casual shirt. Photo: @bigbronaija

Umoh is among the youngest Big Brother Naija housemates. At only 24 years of age, the contestant is significantly younger than most of the other male housemates. He hails from Akwa-Ibom State and loves reading and driving fast cars.

He says that viewers should expect some drama from him because, in his own words, he is a hustler with the mind of a king. Umoh became the first Nigerian to win the Mister Africa pageant. He currently resides in Port Harcourt, where he operates a unisex salon and a fitness center.

Sunday Cross Okonkwo

Sunday Cross looking all smiley. Photo: @bigbronaija

Cross is currently 30 years old and is an entrepreneur and fitness enthusiast. He loves clubbing, traveling, and watching movies and describes himself as a 'bad boy with a good heart,'

Cross believes he is a spontaneous, fun-loving, and good dancer. He also says that he is an emotional person and is not afraid to give people relationship advice.

Adeniyi Lawai aka Niyi

Niyi looking great. Photo: @bigbronaija

Niyi is currently 33 years old and works as a computer engineer. He describes himself as adventurous, spontaneous, and optimistic.

The BBNaija housemates in the show's sixth season promise to give viewers the usual dose of laughter, drama, and tears synonymous with the reality TV show. The contestants' widely diverse backgrounds will certainly play a role in spicing up the show.

