15 would-be good movies with bad endings that ruined everything

When you begin watching a movie, especially a good one, you tend to have high expectations because you believe the movie will have a thrilling conclusion. Many moviegoers have been dissatisfied when their fantastic films end in a dull manner. Here are good movies with bad endings that ruined everything.

The movie "Titanic" was written and directed by James Cameron. From left are Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack and Kate Winslet as Rose. Photo: CBS

Source: Getty Images

You might have enjoyed a terrific movie, but the climax left you with a bitter aftertaste. Whatever the cause, a lot of popular movies contain cliffhangers that don't adequately wrap up what has transpired over the entire movie.

Good movies with bad endings that ruined everything

Even if a film's quality is assessed as a whole, the impression it makes on viewers at the end can be very influential. It might either feel like a gratifying end to the narrative or merely a dull conclusion. In some instances, a poor conclusion can ruin an otherwise enjoyable film.

1. The Dark Knight Rises

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

The Dark Knight Rises is a 2012 superhero film based on the DC Comics character Batman. It is regarded as one of the best superhero movies ever made.

The writing is exceptional and has several unexpected turns. The dialogue is amazing, especially the numerous Bane monologues that give his fantastic persona more depth.

This is a fantastic movie to watch, but near the conclusion, it turns into one of the worst when "dead" Bruce Wayne is seen living out their lives with Selina Kyle, leading to the lacklustre revelation that Blake was granted the Batcave.

2. Shutter Island

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Shutter Island is a 2010 American neo-noir psychological thriller film that stars Edward looking into a mental institution on Shutter Island when one of the patients goes missing.

In the end, Teddy killed his maniacal-depressive wife for drowning his three kids. Unfortunately, the movie ends softly without fully answering the main query of what actually transpired. This is among the great movies ruined by terrible endings and left everyone wondering.

3. Titanic

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Based on reports of the RMS Titanic's sinking, the 1997 American epic romance and disaster film Titanic stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as members of various social strata who fall in love aboard the ship during its tragic maiden voyage.

The film, which was nominated for 11 Academy Awards, is compelling, emotional, and doesn't drag on for three hours. However, there was one component of its conclusion that many viewers didn't like, and some still criticise it today.

Jack and Rose quit up after one attempt rather than working harder to fit on the floating door. Jack freezes to death, and Rose nearly perishes as well. There is no mystery as to why this had to occur.

4. The Batman

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

The Batman is a 2022 American superhero movie based on the DC Comics superhero Batman. This is one of the best movies with the worst endings.

Batman is a relatively inexperienced crime fighter at the age of thirty. He struggles to distinguish between his public identity as Bruce and his Batman character because he has trouble sleeping.

The Batman is a fantastic film that leans toward a detective-thriller vibe and is more engaging. However, the mystery lacked much suspense or thrill towards the end and was perhaps not worth the three hours.

5. Split

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

In the American psychological thriller Split, three adolescent girls are abducted and held captive in a remote underground facility by a guy who has 24 separate personalities. It is a psychological thriller with a high level of suspense for imaginative viewers.

The first act had some really good concepts, but it kept switching to the suspense part when these three young girls attempted to flee a creepy place, which wasn't engaging. As a result, Split ultimately turned out to be a compelling psychological drama rather than a successful thriller.

6. Sunshine

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

In the science fiction psychological thriller Sunshine from 2007, a team of astronauts undertakes a perilous expedition to revive the dying sun.

While the majority of the film is visually spectacular and thought-provoking, it abruptly and drastically changes in the end when a human threat is revealed.

7. Passengers

IMDb rating: 7.0/10

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt feature in the 2016 American science fiction romance movie Passengers. It follows two passengers awakened 90 years early from their induced sleep on a massive interplanetary spacecraft carrying thousands of people to a colony 60 light years from Earth.

Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence both put on strong performances, which helps. Unfortunately, the conclusion falls short of the mark because it skips over the story's central topic.

8. Signs

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

The plot of the 2002 American science fiction horror movie Signs centres around Graham Hess, a former Episcopal priest. He finds several crop circles in his cornfield and believes that the phenomena are caused by extraterrestrial life.

Overall, Signs might be regarded as one of the most powerful films. It contains one of the best jump scares ever made with some excellent performances. In the epilogue, the main family is faced by an extraterrestrial within their dwellings, only to learn that it is vulnerable to water.

9. War of the World

IMDb rating: 6.5/10

What movie has the worst ending? Starring Tom Cruise and Dakota Fanning, the science fiction action movie War of the Worlds was released in 2005. When extraterrestrials invade the Earth and destroy cities with massive war machines, an American dock worker who lives apart from his children is obliged to care for them.

The film follows him as he fights to protect them and get them back together with their mother. Critics gave the movie largely favourable reviews, praising the performances but criticising the finale. The invasion abruptly ends since the aliens could not endure the planet's atmosphere.

10. The Faculty

IMDb rating: 6.5/10

The Faculty tells the story of an alien invasion where everyone they infect becomes the ideal conservative human. A group of students band together to fight the invaders to prevent themselves and their town from being brainwashed into conformists.

At the end of the movie, former drug dealer Zeke is a football star and dating Delilah, while Stan, a former football player, is now a professor. The ending, which offers a palatable happy ending that just doesn't fit, feels like it violates the entire heart of the film that came before it.

11. Rat Race

IMDb rating: 6.4/10

Rat Race is a 2001 American comedy film that centres on six teams of individuals who are challenged to travel 563 miles from a c*sino in Las Vegas to a railroad station in Silver City, New Mexico.

Each team receives a key to the locker, and the team member who opens the locker first wins the prize. The majority of the sequences in this movie contain crude humour that is more of an inside joke making it more boring.

12. The Kissing Booth

IMDb rating: 5.9/10

In the 2018 American teen romantic comedy The Kissing Booth, Elle (King) is a quirky, late-blooming adolescent. Her burgeoning passion for bad boy high school senior Noah threatens her lifelong friendship with Lee, Noah's younger brother.

Every cliche about love is showcased in The Kissing Booth. Unfortunately, the general public did not reportedly enjoy the movie. It's considered to be among the worst rom-com of the 2010s. For some people, this is one of the movies with bad endings on Netflix that you will regret watching.

13. Planet of the Apes

IMDb rating: 5.7/10

An astronaut group crashes lands on an alien planet in the far future in the 1968 American science fiction film Planet of the Apes.

The remaining crew members discover a society where apes have grown into beings with human-like intelligence and speech, despite the planet initially appearing to be desolate. The dominant species is now the ape, and humans are mute animals with animal skins.

The conclusion is extremely dull and tamed as iconic. The entire film is a letdown, but when Mark Wahlberg returns to his world after time travel, he discovers that the Lincoln Memorial has been replaced by a monument honouring an ape general.

14. The Silence

IMDb rating: 5.3/10

In the 2019 horror movie The Silence, a world is being attacked by creatures that hunt by sound. A cult tries to exploit Shipka's character, a late-deafened adolescent who seeks refuge with her family.

The Silence is an excellent film overall, with excellent music and sequences. The entire narrative is the issue. After the movie's conclusion, everyone is left wondering whether the creatures vanished and what exactly happened to the folks who stayed behind to seek sanctuary.

15. How It Ends

IMDb rating: 5.0/10

How It Ends stars Theo James, Forest Whitaker, and Kat Graham. During the end of the world, a man is looking for his missing wife. The idea is sound, albeit cliched, but the gloomy situations and hammy acting and speech give the impression that the film is taking itself too seriously.

The film doesn't have a satisfying conclusion. Instead, it wraps up right in the middle of an escape plan. How It Ends is a terrible movie from beginning to end, and both critics and viewers agree that it isn't worth watching.

Reactions to movies might range from laughter and tears to screams. However, nothing is as horrible as a movie that leaves the audience surprised by a genuinely unexpected worse conclusion. The good movies with bad endings mentioned above are excellent, but their conclusions are not satisfying to many viewers.

