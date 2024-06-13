Breaking Bad cast net worths: Who is the richest actor in Breaking Bad?

Breaking Bad is an AMC crime drama series that became one of the most popular TV shows ever. The show follows the story of Walter White, who goes from being a high school chemistry teacher to a drug lord. One of the things that made the show so good was its talented cast, whose fame and fortune shot tremendously. What is Breaking Bad's cast net worth?

The Breaking Bad TV series debuted in 2008 and lasted five seasons until 2013. The hit series won 92 awards, including 16 Emmy awards, and received 258 nominations. Many factors contributed to its success, including writing, cinematography, and, of course, the outstanding performances of the cast. Since the show ended, fans have been curious about the Breaking Bad cast net worth.

Breaking Bad's cast net worth

Breaking Bad is a series that explores the desperation of an average family man who falls into the drug web. The cast gave outstanding performances, making the show one of the most popular television shows. The success of the series resulted in fame and fortune for the cast. Here is a look at the Breaking Bad cast net worth, ranking them from the wealthiest.

Actor Net worth Bryan Cranston $30 million Aaron Paul $20 million Bob Odenkirk $16 million Jesse Plemons $15 million Bill Burr $14 million Anna Gunn $9 million Jonathan Banks $8 million Krysten Ritter as Jane Margolis $8 million David Costabile $6 million Giancarlo Esposito $4 million

1. Bryan Cranston as Walter White — $30 million

Bryan Cranston attends the World Premiere of "Argylle" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on January 24, 2024, in London, England. Photo: Mike Marsland

Date of birth : 7 March 1956

: 7 March 1956 Age : 68 years old (as of 2024)

: 68 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States

: Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States Height: 5'8" (179 centimetres)

Who is the richest actor in Breaking Bad? Bryan Cranston is the richest actor in Breaking Bad. He played the protagonist Walter White and won numerous awards for the role, including four Emmys and a Golden Globe.

Before Breaking Bad, Cranston played Hal, a henpecked husband in Malcolm In The Middle. He has also worked on other films and shows, including Godzilla, Drive, Sneaky Pete, and Argo. The show's star has an estimated net worth of $30 million.

2. Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman — $20 million

Aaron Paul attends HBO's "Westworld" Season 4 Premiere at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center, on June 21, 2022, in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Date of birth : 27 August 1979

: 27 August 1979 Age : 44 years old (as of 2024)

: 44 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Emmett, Idaho, United States

: Emmett, Idaho, United States Height: 5'6" (173 centimetres)

Aaron Paul is a renowned American actor and film producer. His role as Jesse Pinkman on Breaking Bad made him famous.

Before the show, Aaron was just a normal kid from Emmett, Ohio. He relocated to Los Angeles in the late '90s and got a brief role in The Price Is Right. Since the show wrapped, he worked on BoJack Horseman, The Path, and Westworld.

Aaron Paul won several awards for his role as Jesse Pinkman, including the Critics' Choice Television Award and several Primetime Emmys. He returned in the Better Call Saul spin-off and El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. His net worth is estimated to be approximately $20 million.

3. Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman — $16 million

Bob Odenkirk attends the "Multiple Talking Women" Live event at The Groundlings Theatre & School on April 12, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Date of birth : 22 October 1962

: 22 October 1962 Age : 61 years (as of 2024)

: 61 years (as of 2024) Place of birth : Berwyn, Illinois, United States

: Berwyn, Illinois, United States Height: 5'7" (175 centimetres)

Odenkirk is an American stand-up comedian and actor. He starred as Saul Goodman on Breaking Bad before returning for the spin-off Better Call Saul. He was a regular on Saturday Night Live from 1987 to 1991 and appeared on The Ben Stiller Show, which earned him an Emmy for Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series. Bob Odenkirk's net worth is alleged to be $16 million.

4. Jesse Plemons as Landry Clarke — $15 million

Jesse Plemons attends the "Kinds Of Kindness" Photocall at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2024, in Cannes, France. Photo: JB Lacroix

Date of birth : 2 April 1988

: 2 April 1988 Age : 36 years (as of 2024)

: 36 years (as of 2024) Place of birth : Dallas, Texas, United States

: Dallas, Texas, United States Height: 5'8" (178 centimetres)

Jesse Plemons became popular for portraying Todd Alquist in Breaking Bad. Before that, he played Landry Clarke in Friday Night Lights. Plemons joined the film industry as a child actor, starting with commercial roles before moving into bigger roles. He also appeared in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie and HBO's Love & Death. Jesse Plemons' net worth is alleged to be $15 million in 2024.

5. Bill Burr as Patrick Kuby — $14 million

Bill Burr attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "UNFROSTED" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on April 30, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Date of birth : 10 June 1968

: 10 June 1968 Age : 55 years years old (as of 2024)

: 55 years years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Canton, Massachusetts, United States

: Canton, Massachusetts, United States Height: 5' 8" (178 centimetres )

Bill Burr is an American comedian and actor who played Patrick Kuby on Breaking Bad. He joined the cast towards the end of season 4. Before that, he had been an active stand-up comedian with several specials, including You People Are All the Same, Walk Your Way Out, Paper Tiger and I'm Sorry You Feel That Way.

Burr also gained popularity through his comedy podcast, Monday Morning Podcast, where he cracks jokes on controversial topics. Bill Burr's net worth is estimated to be approximately $14 million in 2024.

6. Anna Gunn as Skyler White — $9 million

Anna Gunn attends the "Land Of Dreams" Premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 17, 2022, in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Date of birth : 11 August 1968

: 11 August 1968 Age : 55 years old (as of 2024)

: 55 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Cleveland, Ohio, United States

: Cleveland, Ohio, United States Height: 5'8" (177 centimetres)

Anna Gunn is an American actress who debuted her career in 1992. She plays Skyler White on Breaking Bad. Before joining the show, she had played Martha Bullock on HBO's Deadwood.

Gunn won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series in 2013 and 2014 for her role on Breaking Bad. Her other credits include Gracepoint, Shades of Blue and The Practice. Anna Gunn's net worth is estimated at $9 million in 2024.

7. Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut — $8 million

Jonathan Banks attends the AppleTV+ New Drama Series "Constellation" Photo Call at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles on February 01, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Date of birth : 31 January 1947

: 31 January 1947 Age : 77 years old (as of 2024)

: 77 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Washington, D.C., United States

: Washington, D.C., United States Height: 5'7" (174 centimetres)

Jonathan Banks has been in the film career since the late '80s. His first significant role was Frank McPike in CBS's Wiseguy. He has played in many films, including Beverly Hills Cop, Airplane!, and 48 Hrs. He played Mike Ehrmantraut in Breaking Bad, which elevated his popularity.

Banks returned as a lead cast member for the prequels Better Call Saul and El Camino. He gained wealth and fame later in life, and his net worth is alleged to have been $8 million in 2024.

8. Krysten Ritter as Jane Margolis — $8 million

Krysten Ritter attends an exclusive Los Angeles advance screening of AMC's "Orphan Black: Echoes" at The West Hollywood EDITION on June 04, 2024, in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Date of birth : 16 December 1981

: 16 December 1981 Age : 43 years old as of 2024

: 43 years old as of 2024 Place of birth : Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, United States

: Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, United States Height: 5'7" (175 centimetres)

Krysten Ritter is a well-known American actress who started as a model at 15. She played Jane Margolis in Breaking Bad, thrusting her into the spotlight. Before the AMC crime drama, she played Tracy Warren on Law and Order.

After the show ended, she went on to headline Marvel's Jessica Jones. Krysten Ritter's net worth is alleged to be $8 million in 2024.

9. David Costabile as Gale Boetticher — $6 million

David Costabile attends the premiere of Showtime's "Waco: The Aftermath" at Crosby Hotel on April 12, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Date of birth : 9 January 1967

: 9 January 1967 Age : 57 years old (as of 2024)

: 57 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Washington, District of Columbia, United States

: Washington, District of Columbia, United States Height: 5′ 9″ (175 centimetres)

David Costabile played Gale Boetticher on Breaking Bad. Although his character was limited, he greatly impacted the show. Before joining Breaking Bad, he appeared on big TV shows like Wire, The Office, and Damage. He also had roles in other shows such as Billions, Better Call Saul, and Flight of the Conchords. David Costabile's net worth is alleged to be $6 million.

10. Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring — $4 million

Giancarlo Esposito attends the ATAS Official FYSEE screening for Netflix's "The Gentlemen" at Sunset Las Palmas Studios on May 19, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Date of birth : 26 April 1958

: 26 April 1958 Age : 66 years (old as of 2024)

: 66 years (old as of 2024) Place of birth : Copenhagen, Denmark

: Copenhagen, Denmark Height: 5'6" (173 centimetres)

Esposito, like Banks, has enjoyed a long acting career. He has appeared in numerous films and TV series, including The Usual Suspects, School Daze, Do the Right Thing, Malcolm X, and Parish.

Esposito played Chilean drug kingpin Gus Fring on Breaking Bad and returned for Better Call Saul. His net worth in 2024 is alleged to be $4 million.

What was Breaking Bad budget and profit?

The TV show cost allegedly $3 million per episode and generated millions of profits.

How much did Breaking Bad make?

From 2008 to 2013, the show generated a staggering $1.2 billion in revenue. This figure includes income from advertising, DVD sales, merchandise, digital streaming, and syndication rights. Additionally, its theatrical release contributed $151 million to its overall revenue.

How much did Bryan Cranston make from Breaking Bad?

Bryan Cranston was paid $225,000 per episode on the show.

How much did Aaron Paul make from Breaking Bad?

Aaron Paul was paid $150,000 per episode.

Who was the highest-paid actor in Breaking Bad?

Bryan Cranston was the show's most-paid actor, followed by Aaron Paul.

Who is the best actor in Breaking Bad?

Bryan Cranston is the best actor in Breaking Bad. He was the lead star, and the show revolved around him.

Breaking Bad's cast net worth has been discussed on the entertainment scene for many years. The AMC TV show was a hit thanks to its talented cast, who amassed significant wealth on the show and other projects they did after the show ended.

