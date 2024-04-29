Singer 2baba and actress Annie Idibia’s first daughter Isabel made it to the frontlines of blogs recently

In the video that turned heads online, Isabel was spotted with her look-alike friend dancing and Odumodublvck’s hit Cast

The body of work also featuring Shallipopi had received massive criticism from female music lovers, as reported by Legit.ng

Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia’s teenage daughter Isabel made waves online after her recent video surfaced.

In the viral clip, Isabel was seen dancing with a look-alike friend to rapper Odumodublvck’s controversial song ‘Cast’ featuring Shallipopi.

2baba and Annie Idibia's daughter dances to Odumodublvck’s Cast. Credit: @officialisabelidibia2, @annieidibia

Legit.ng reported in 2023 that the avant-grade rapper was embroiled in a heated online exchange with several of his female fans who deemed his Cast lyrics demeaning for their gender.

Odumodu’s hit track made critical remarks about how women earn money and make ends for their necessities with the assistance of men.

In the latest buzz, the teenager seemed oblivious of the song’s lyrics as she dished out enticing body movements to the rich beats.

Netizens react to the 2baba’s daughter’s video

thatbeardediboboy:

"Una wey twerk on top kerewa as kids nko??"

orlapeju_wearhouse:

"I vibed to kerewa at 13, y'all should take it easy."

misshembe:

"2baba go pay for the wig and handbag. Make una leave me Abeg."

anny_chizzy_:

"You know what you were doing by posting this.. glad people in the comments passed the vibe check. If it were a random teenager, would you post this? Off the road abeg."

iyenne_uduak:

"Why are you chasing clout with a minor??Did most of us not vibe to kerewa as kids??? Tf is wrong with you?"

kriztine_:

"Is this the new trend now? Shes just trynna have fun on TikTok, yll don’t make the girl runaway by posting her contents on blogs, letting people comment negatively."

2baba and Annie’s daughter speaks on YFA

The popular Nigerian celebrity couple's teenage daughter, Isabel, lamented on how they were portrayed on the Netflix reality TV show, Young, Famous and African.

The legendary singer’s daughter was live on social media when she addressed the narrative about her parents after their appearance on the TV show.

According to Isabel, she wasn’t pleased with how they were portrayed. The 15-year-old noted that the way they were made out to be was so wrong, and every time she tried to defend her folks, people called her a child.

