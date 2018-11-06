Actress Ini Edo's biography: age, net worth, and marriage life

Fans of Nigerian films and television shows have undoubtedly come across Ini Edo, one of the most prolific Nollywood actresses today. Ini is renowned for the numerous characters she has brought to life on the screen during her incredibly illustrious career. She is particularly well-known for her portrayal of characters in romantic thrillers.

The actress ventured into the Nigerian entertainment industry nearly 20 years ago and has since risen to become one of its best-known figures. Here is a quick look at her life's details.

Profile summary

Full name Iniobong Edo Ekim Nickname Ini Edo Gender Female Date of birth April 23, 1982 Ini Edo's age 40 years (as of 2022) Zodiac Taurus Place of birth Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 139 Weight in kilograms 63 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Phillip Ehiagwina Children 1 Parents Lawrence and Eunice Jonathan Siblings Ukeme, Ify, and Oti Profession Actress Net worth $5 million Alma mater University of Uyo, Calabar College Instagram @iniedo

Ini Edo's biography

How old is Ini Edo? The renowned actress was born on April 23, 1982, making her 40 years old as of 2022. She was born in Akwa-Ibom and grew up alongside three siblings: two sisters and a brother. Ini was born to Lawrence and Eunice Jonathan. Her mother used to work as a teacher, while her father was a church official.

Ini attended the Cornelia Connelly College in Calabar. After graduating, she decided to further her studies and enrolled at the University of Uyo, pursuing a diploma in theatre arts. In 2014, she received a scholarship to study law at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

Does Ini Edo have a twin sister?

Is Ini Edo a twin? No, she is not. A few years ago, a photo of 'Ini Edo's twin sister' began doing rounds on the internet. The person in the photo, as it turns out, was a woman known as Esther Urrah. While Esther and Ini are not even closely related, they do have an uncanny resemblance.

Esther is from Benue State and recently completed her studies at Benue State University. Who is Ini Edo's sister? The actress has two biological sisters named Ukeme and Ify.

Career

Ini began her acting career in 2003 after a film producer noticed her talent at an audition. Later in the same year, she made her acting debut in a film titled Thick Madam. Her breakthrough role came months later when she was cast to play Ulinma in the 2004 film World Apart.

Since her debut role in late 2033, Ini has featured in hundreds of films and television shows, earning various accolades along the way.

Films and TV shows

Here is a look at some of the films and TV shows Ini has appeared in.

Film/TV show Year Role Moving On 2022 Amanda The Man for the Job 2022 Esohe The Ghost and the Tout Too 2021 Inem Choices 2020 Irene Citation 2020 Gloria Game of Chess 2019 Arese She Devil 2019 Mandy Davis Chief Daddy 2018 Ekanem Heaven on My Mind 2018 Ivie Peters Broken Chakkels 2017 Beauty Dreams 2017 Jumoke Echoes of Love 2016 Nkasi Lipstick 2016 Deborah Desperate Housegirls 2015 Nkechi The Powerful Baby 2015 Awele Birthmark 2015 Minna

Awards

Here is a quick look at some of the awards the renowned actress has received throughout her career.

Best of Nollywood Award for the Best Actress in a Leading Role category in 2009

Cross River Movie Award for the best female act in 2013

Ghana Movie awards for being the best actress in an African collaboration in 2015

Golden Icons Academy Movie Award for the female viewer's choice in 2013

Golden Icons Academy Movie Honorarium Appreciation Award in 2012

NAFCA award for the best-supporting actress in 2013

ZAFAA Global award for best actress in 2018

Zulu African Film Academy Award for the Best Actress Indigenous category in 2011

Is Ini Edo still married?

The hugely popular actress was previously married to an American-based Nigerian businessman known as Phillip Ehiagwina. The two did their first wedding in Nigeria in November 2008 and had the second ceremony in February 2009 in Houston, Texas. The two went their separate ways in 2014 after six years of marriage.

Why did Ini Edo's marriage end? After the breakup, rumours began to circulate regarding the possible causes. Some people speculated that the actress was to blame. At the time, Ini stated that she had her then-husband had gotten into some irreconcilable differences leading to the divorce.

She blamed a section of the media for spreading rumours that she had been in affairs involving other men. She said that the rumours, and their adverse effects, were part of the price she had to pay for her stardom.

Who are Ini Edo's children?

Is Ini Edo a mother? Yes, in 2021, the actress became the proud mother of a beautiful baby girl. Did Ini Edo give birth? Speaking about her child, Ini stated that she got the child through surrogacy. She also dispelled rumours that the baby's father was a married man known as Kome.

Before getting her daughter, the actress had undergone several miscarriages, a fact she said had not influenced her decision to consider surrogacy. How old is Ini Edo's daughter? The little one turned one year old a few months ago.

Ini Edo's net worth and properties

The actress has amassed quite a fortune over the years. According to Glusea, her current net worth is estimated to be $5 million. This fortune comes from her earnings as an actress, her business income, and the numerous endorsement and advertising deals she has landed over the years.

Ini owns numerous properties in Nigeria, the best known being her mansion in Lekki. She purchased the house in 2016 for 70 million Naira. An image of Ini Edo's house can be seen on several of her Instagram posts.

Fun facts

Here are some interesting facts about the popular actress.

She is among the richest Nollywood actresses.

Besides being a remarkably accomplished actress, Ini is also an award-winning model.

She has always wanted to act since a young age.

Ini Edo's Instagram account is quite active and currently has close to 13 million followers.

Ini Edo is undoubtedly one of the most accomplished actresses in Nollywood today. Her prowess has seen her play roles in hundreds of films and television shows, winning numerous accolades along the way.

