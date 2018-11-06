Actress Ini Edo's biography: age, net worth, and marriage life
Fans of Nigerian films and television shows have undoubtedly come across Ini Edo, one of the most prolific Nollywood actresses today. Ini is renowned for the numerous characters she has brought to life on the screen during her incredibly illustrious career. She is particularly well-known for her portrayal of characters in romantic thrillers.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
The actress ventured into the Nigerian entertainment industry nearly 20 years ago and has since risen to become one of its best-known figures. Here is a quick look at her life's details.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Iniobong Edo Ekim
|Nickname
|Ini Edo
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|April 23, 1982
|Ini Edo's age
|40 years (as of 2022)
|Zodiac
|Taurus
|Place of birth
|Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria
|Current residence
|Lagos, Nigeria
|Nationality
|Nigerian
|Ethnicity
|Black
|Religion
|Christian
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet and inches
|5'3"
|Height in centimetres
|160
|Weight in pounds
|139
|Weight in kilograms
|63
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Hair colour
|Black
|Marital status
|Divorced
|Ex-husband
|Phillip Ehiagwina
|Children
|1
|Parents
|Lawrence and Eunice Jonathan
|Siblings
|Ukeme, Ify, and Oti
|Profession
|Actress
|Net worth
|$5 million
|Alma mater
|University of Uyo, Calabar College
|@iniedo
Ini Edo's biography
How old is Ini Edo? The renowned actress was born on April 23, 1982, making her 40 years old as of 2022. She was born in Akwa-Ibom and grew up alongside three siblings: two sisters and a brother. Ini was born to Lawrence and Eunice Jonathan. Her mother used to work as a teacher, while her father was a church official.
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
Ini attended the Cornelia Connelly College in Calabar. After graduating, she decided to further her studies and enrolled at the University of Uyo, pursuing a diploma in theatre arts. In 2014, she received a scholarship to study law at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).
Does Ini Edo have a twin sister?
Is Ini Edo a twin? No, she is not. A few years ago, a photo of 'Ini Edo's twin sister' began doing rounds on the internet. The person in the photo, as it turns out, was a woman known as Esther Urrah. While Esther and Ini are not even closely related, they do have an uncanny resemblance.
Esther is from Benue State and recently completed her studies at Benue State University. Who is Ini Edo's sister? The actress has two biological sisters named Ukeme and Ify.
Career
Ini began her acting career in 2003 after a film producer noticed her talent at an audition. Later in the same year, she made her acting debut in a film titled Thick Madam. Her breakthrough role came months later when she was cast to play Ulinma in the 2004 film World Apart.
Since her debut role in late 2033, Ini has featured in hundreds of films and television shows, earning various accolades along the way.
Films and TV shows
Here is a look at some of the films and TV shows Ini has appeared in.
|Film/TV show
|Year
|Role
|Moving On
|2022
|Amanda
|The Man for the Job
|2022
|Esohe
|The Ghost and the Tout Too
|2021
|Inem
|Choices
|2020
|Irene
|Citation
|2020
|Gloria
|Game of Chess
|2019
|Arese
|She Devil
|2019
|Mandy Davis
|Chief Daddy
|2018
|Ekanem
|Heaven on My Mind
|2018
|Ivie Peters
|Broken Chakkels
|2017
|Beauty
|Dreams
|2017
|Jumoke
|Echoes of Love
|2016
|Nkasi
|Lipstick
|2016
|Deborah
|Desperate Housegirls
|2015
|Nkechi
|The Powerful Baby
|2015
|Awele
|Birthmark
|2015
|Minna
Awards
Here is a quick look at some of the awards the renowned actress has received throughout her career.
- Best of Nollywood Award for the Best Actress in a Leading Role category in 2009
- Cross River Movie Award for the best female act in 2013
- Ghana Movie awards for being the best actress in an African collaboration in 2015
- Golden Icons Academy Movie Award for the female viewer's choice in 2013
- Golden Icons Academy Movie Honorarium Appreciation Award in 2012
- NAFCA award for the best-supporting actress in 2013
- ZAFAA Global award for best actress in 2018
- Zulu African Film Academy Award for the Best Actress Indigenous category in 2011
Is Ini Edo still married?
The hugely popular actress was previously married to an American-based Nigerian businessman known as Phillip Ehiagwina. The two did their first wedding in Nigeria in November 2008 and had the second ceremony in February 2009 in Houston, Texas. The two went their separate ways in 2014 after six years of marriage.
Why did Ini Edo's marriage end? After the breakup, rumours began to circulate regarding the possible causes. Some people speculated that the actress was to blame. At the time, Ini stated that she had her then-husband had gotten into some irreconcilable differences leading to the divorce.
She blamed a section of the media for spreading rumours that she had been in affairs involving other men. She said that the rumours, and their adverse effects, were part of the price she had to pay for her stardom.
Who are Ini Edo's children?
Is Ini Edo a mother? Yes, in 2021, the actress became the proud mother of a beautiful baby girl. Did Ini Edo give birth? Speaking about her child, Ini stated that she got the child through surrogacy. She also dispelled rumours that the baby's father was a married man known as Kome.
Before getting her daughter, the actress had undergone several miscarriages, a fact she said had not influenced her decision to consider surrogacy. How old is Ini Edo's daughter? The little one turned one year old a few months ago.
Ini Edo's net worth and properties
The actress has amassed quite a fortune over the years. According to Glusea, her current net worth is estimated to be $5 million. This fortune comes from her earnings as an actress, her business income, and the numerous endorsement and advertising deals she has landed over the years.
Ini owns numerous properties in Nigeria, the best known being her mansion in Lekki. She purchased the house in 2016 for 70 million Naira. An image of Ini Edo's house can be seen on several of her Instagram posts.
Fun facts
Here are some interesting facts about the popular actress.
- She is among the richest Nollywood actresses.
- Besides being a remarkably accomplished actress, Ini is also an award-winning model.
- She has always wanted to act since a young age.
- Ini Edo's Instagram account is quite active and currently has close to 13 million followers.
Ini Edo is undoubtedly one of the most accomplished actresses in Nollywood today. Her prowess has seen her play roles in hundreds of films and television shows, winning numerous accolades along the way.
READ ALSO: Popular Nigerian celebrities who decided not to have children
Legit.ng recently published an article about some of the most popular Nigerian celebrities who decided not to have kids. Conventionally, kids have always been viewed as a completion of a family, and a large section of society wanted to have them.
However, as social norms evolve, more and more people are making the conscious decision not to have children. This is due to numerous personal, work-related, and medical reasons. Who are some of the high-profile Nigerians who decided not to have children?
Source: Legit.ng