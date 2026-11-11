Sadie Sandler is best known as Adam Sandler's daughter, but her film career is becoming a story in its own right. The 20-year-old actress has quietly accumulated more than two dozen screen credits since childhood, graduating from background cameos in her father's comedies to co-leading her own Netflix features. With Roommates landing on the platform in 2026, the question is no longer whether Sadie can act; it's how far she plans to go.

Sadie Sandler attends the premiere of Netflix's Roommates at the Egyptian Theatre Hollywood. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Sadie Sandler's film career spans over 22 credits , stretching back to a cameo appearance when she was just two years old.

, stretching back to a cameo appearance when she was just two years old. Her role as Ronnie Friedman in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah earned a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes , signalling a genuine acting breakthrough.

, signalling a genuine acting breakthrough. She led Roommates on Netflix alongside Chloe East in 2026, her first true headline credit as the film's top-billed star.

alongside Chloe East in 2026, her first true headline credit as the film's top-billed star. Sunny and Sadie Sandler are both active actresses under Happy Madison , the production company founded by their father Adam Sandler.

, the production company founded by their father Adam Sandler. Critics at The A.V. Club noted that Sadie and her co-star bring "emotional realism" to their roles, hinting at real screen presence beyond her surname.

Profile summary

Full name Sadie Madison Sandler Date of birth 6 May 2006 Age 20 (as of November 2026) Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Height 5 ft 8 in (1.73 m) Parents Adam Sandler (father), Jackie Sandler (mother) Siblings Sunny Sandler (younger sister, born 2 November 2008) Occupation Actress, voice actress Years active 2008–present Instagram @sadiesandler

Is Sadie Sandler Adam Sandler's daughter?

Sadie Madison Sandler was born on 6 May 2006 in Los Angeles to actor Adam Sandler and actress Jackie Sandler. Yes, she is Adam Sandler's eldest daughter. Her father is Jewish, and her mother is of Italian descent.

Her younger sister, Sunny Sandler, is also an actress. Sunny was born on 2 November 2008. Both sisters have grown up entirely within the Hollywood ecosystem, spending their childhoods on film sets across America.

From background cameos to named roles

Five facts about actress Sadie Sandler. Photo: John Nacion

Source: Getty Images

Sadie was only two years old when she appeared in her first film, You Don't Mess with the Zohan, in 2008 alongside her father. From there, her on-screen presence grew with each successive Happy Madison production.

She has appeared in several of Adam Sandler's films, including Grown Ups, Grown Ups 2, Jack and Jill, and That's My Boy, as well as co-starring alongside her sister in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

As of 2025, Sadie has acted in 22 films, all of which have been connected to her father's projects. That consistency makes her one of the most frequently appearing family members across the entire Happy Madison catalogue.

Sadie Sandler's film career: from voice work to lead roles

What separates Sadie from a typical industry nepotism story is the breadth of formats she has worked across. She has done live-action cameos, animated voice work, ensemble comedy, and now character-driven drama, all before the age of 21.

Voice acting in Hotel Transylvania

She voiced Winnie in Hotel Transylvania (2012), Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015), and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018). The recurring role gave her a steady presence in one of Sony's most successful animated franchises.

The voice work coincided with her live-action cameos in blockbusters such as Pixels (2015) and Blended (2014). These appearances were brief, but they kept her in the rhythm of professional filmmaking throughout her teenage years.

The breakthrough: You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

Her major breakthrough came in 2023 with the critically acclaimed Netflix comedy You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. Based on Fiona Rosenbloom's coming-of-age novel, the film starred her sister Sunny in the lead role of Stacy Friedman, with Sadie playing the cool, supportive older sister, Ronnie Friedman.

The film became a major streaming success, earning a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and proving that both Sandler sisters possessed legitimate acting chops capable of carrying a feature film.

Happy Gilmore 2 and Jay Kelly (2025)

Sadie continued building momentum through 2025 with two further productions. She appeared as Charlotte in Happy Gilmore 2, the long-awaited sequel to her father's iconic 1996 golf comedy.

She also took on the role of Vivienne Sukenick in Jay Kelly (2025). The two 2025 credits demonstrated that Sadie was no longer limited to fleeting cameos; she was now playing characters with actual names and narrative weight.

Sunny and Sadie Sandler: a sisterly double act

From L-R. Sunny Sandler, Adam Sandler, Jackie Sandler and Sadie Sandler at Netflix's Roommates Los Angeles premiere at the Egyptian Theatre. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

Sunny Sandler, Adam Sandler, Jackie Sandler and Sadie Sandler at Netflix's Roommates Los Angeles premiere at the Egyptian Theatre. Photo: Michael Buckner

The Sandler sisters have become one of Netflix's most recognisable on-screen families. Sadie is the daughter of Adam Sandler and Jackie Sandler, and the sister of actress Sunny Sandler.

Sunny Madeline Sandler was born on 2 November 2008 in California. She led You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah and headlined Don't Say Good Luck, released on Netflix on 14 August 2026. The two sisters have been careful not to compete with each other; they tend to appear in the same productions but rarely as rivals.

Their collaborative approach is a deliberate part of the Sandler family dynamic. Adam Sandler has spoken about wanting to keep his family close during productions, and casting both daughters is one clear way he does that.

Roommates (2026): Sadie Sandler's first headline role

Roommates is the film that marks a true step forward in Sadie Sandler's career. Directed by Chandler Levack and distributed by Netflix, the film stars Sadie Sandler and Chloe East as two college freshmen, one naive and the other cool and confident, who become roommates and face very different obstacles living together.

Roommates was released on Netflix on 17 April 2026. The film marks the sixteenth collaboration between Happy Madison and Netflix.

Sadie was actually finishing her freshman year at NYU in real life during the film's pre-production, a biographical overlap that likely sharpened her portrayal of Devon's anxious first steps into college independence.

The film holds a 68% score on Rotten Tomatoes from critics. Reception has been mixed, with some critics praising the central performances while others felt the script let the leads down.

While the framing device is purposefully heightened, Sandler and East are fantastic at bringing a level of emotional realism to Devon and Celeste's complicated bond.

Written by Jimmy Fowlie and Ceara Jane O'Sullivan, Roommates feels less tied to the Happy Madison formula, though the production shingle's imprint is still visible in the final product.

Latest news

Sadie Sandler is seen in New York City. Photo: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Sadie Sandler's most recent credits include Roommates (2026) and a guest role as Denise, a young psychic, in season 3 of Nobody Wants This (October 2026). Both arrived in the same calendar year, confirming that her output has significantly accelerated since 2023.

Netflix has discussed a sequel to Leo, in which she voiced Jayda, but no cast or release date has been announced, and no other future film roles for her have been officially confirmed.

Meanwhile, her sister Sunny Sandler headlined Don't Say Good Luck, released on Netflix on 14 August 2026. The Sandler sisters look likely to remain fixtures on Netflix's comedy slate for the foreseeable future.

FAQs

Is Sadie Sandler Adam Sandler's daughter? Yes. Sadie Madison Sandler is the eldest daughter of comedian and actor Adam Sandler and his wife, actress Jackie Sandler. How old is Sadie Sandler? She was born on 6 May 2006, making her 20 years old as of November 2026. How tall is Sadie Sandler? Sadie Sandler's height is 5 ft 8 in (1.73 m), according to her IMDB profile. What is Sadie Sandler's most notable film role? Her most prominent roles to date are Devon in Roommates (2026) and Ronnie Friedman in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (2023). Are Sunny and Sadie Sandler sisters? Yes. Sunny Madeline Sandler is Sadie's younger sister, born on 2 November 2008. Both are actresses who have frequently appeared in their father's films. What is Sadie Sandler's Instagram? She is on Instagram at @sadiesandler, where she has approximately 322,000 followers. Did Sadie Sandler go to university? Yes. She attended New York University (NYU) and was enrolled there during the pre-production of Roommates in 2025. What films does Sadie Sandler have coming up? No new film roles have been officially announced. Her most recent credits are Roommates (April 2026) and a guest role in season 3 of Nobody Wants This (October 2026).

We also highlighted facts about Alijah Kai Haggins, the actress, singer and dancer building a career beyond her famous parents.

Her breakthrough came with Netflix’s 2026 revival of A Different World, where she plays the daughter of her real-life mother, Tichina Arnold. After the series was renewed for a second season, Haggins is set to return to Hillman.

Source: Legit.ng