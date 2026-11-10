A video of Davido and Chioma on a private jet to Tanzania caught fans' attention on Tuesday, November 10, 2026

The couple were spotted sleeping on each other in a tender moment that quickly went viral online and gained admiration

Fans flooded the comments section with reactions, many referencing the recent VDM drama surrounding Davido

Davido and his wife, Chioma, have given fans an unfiltered glimpse into their bond after a video of the couple sleeping on each other aboard a private jet surfaced on Instagram.

The clip, shared on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, captured the pair en route to Tanzania in a moment that felt anything but staged.

Davido and wife, Chioma, seen having a private moment while on a jet when traveling to Tanzania.Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Davido was settled comfortably against Chioma's chest, fast asleep, while Chioma rested her hand on his head with her eyes also closed. Other travellers on board were visible in the frame, some scrolling through their phones and one eating, seemingly unbothered by the camera.

Fans react to Davido and Chioma's tender jet moment

Davido and his wife continue to ignore VDM over the leaked voice note implicating him. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

The video quickly gained traction online, with many admirers charmed by how natural and unbothered the couple appeared together.

Several comments also referenced the ongoing noise around Davido's public feud with VDM, with fans noting that the singer seemed completely at peace despite the drama swirling around him.

Here is the Instagram video of the couple as they travel on a private jet:

Here is what fans had to say:

@tolu1358tolu commented: "African Royal couple, marry your best friend, e get why."

@iambobbykayy wrote:

"Nothing concern baba with VDM noise"

@larrybob232 said:

"A man with a heart of Gold OBO no go fall ooo."

@bigbromyass reacted:

"Person wey Dem won use love kee at home"

@larougeasooke shared:

"He is such a big baby."

@totty61238 commented:

"Him need that sleep, the guy no get peace of my mind for the past one week now."

@epelemagba wrote:

"Recording them while they are sleeping make no sense to me sha, they need privacy, imagine say one of them deh droll."

@cynosure_10_over_10 added:

"See who VDM dey wait make he respond"

Davido, whose full name is David Adedekunle Adeleke, and Chioma, a trained chef, married in 2024 and have remained one of Nigerian entertainment's most closely watched couples. Moments like this one tend to remind their audience why their relationship attracts such warmth online.

Israel DMW praises Chioma ahead of wedding

Legit.ng reported that Israel DMW shared a post about his boss' wife, Chioma, as they prepare for their wedding in 2024.

He wrote an emotional message and highlighted her good qualities, while also praising his boss for his choice. He thanked Chioma for being the reason for Davido's success and happiness, as he emphasised that she came from a good home.

Fans were excited about the post; they also joined him in appreciating Chioma and gushed over Israel for loving his boss and his family unconditionally.

Source: Legit.ng