Work began on the long-uncompleted house belonging to Toluwanisings' father in Ikirun, Osun State, shortly after the gospel singer's burial

A video circulating on X on November 10, 2026, captured roofing materials and timber at the site, with a man pointing to the ongoing construction

The development drew sharp reactions online, with many Nigerians weighing in on the singer's family situation and the timing of the construction

Construction has begun on the unfinished home of the late gospel singer Toluwanisings' father in Ikirun, Osun State, with footage of the work spreading across social media just one day after the singer's burial.

A video posted on X on November 10, 2026, shows the state of the structure: block walls standing, stacks of timber on site, and corrugated roofing sheets being installed with the lintel now in place.

Late gospel singer Toluwanisings’ father's house undergoes transformation. Photo: Toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

A man visible in the footage walks through the property, pointing out sections of the building and speaking about the work currently underway.

Toluwanisings, born Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, died on October 14, 2026, after collapsing.

He was laid to rest on November 9, 2026, at his residence in Ibadan, following a prolonged dispute between his widow and his father, Muniru Olayemi, over the burial location.

The singer's father had expressed a preference for interment either at the Ibadan home his son had built or alongside his late wife in Ikirun.

His daughter-in-law objected to burial at the family home. Oyo State Police eventually stepped in to broker an agreement, allowing the funeral to go ahead.

The timing of the construction activity caught public attention partly because earlier videos had drawn focus to the conditions in which the singer's father had been living in a single room.

It had also been noted within family circles that Toluwanisings had expressed intentions to complete a home for his father but was unable to fulfil that wish before his passing.

Watch the new look of Toluwanisings' father's house in the X video below:

Nigerians react to the video of Toluwanisings' father's house

The footage sparked a wave of responses online, with users offering a mix of criticism and commentary directed at the family.

@Mount_Ay69 wrote:

"the money he refused spending on his family while alive... the burial ground of his late mum at right side of that building so messed up few weeks ago after his demise. where is father, grandma living really mess"

@adedejimtosin asked:

"What is wrong with this people?"

@segunolaleye82 commented:

"This one wey dey talk dey craze yes toluwani no try however the family self no try at all.."

@bolagy observed:

"What he could not do is being done behind him"

@picksapphire added:

"The entitlement is so loud. Goodness!"

The long-uncompleted house of late gospel singer Toluwanisings’ father undergoes transformation in Osun State. Photo: Toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Video of Toluwanisings' private burial surfaces

Legit.ng reported that a video from the private burial ceremony of late singer Toluwanisings surfaced online, capturing emotional moments as his widow and daughters gathered at his graveside to bid him a final farewell.

Following the circulation of the emotional footage, social media users flooded the comments section with prayers and messages of sympathy for the late singer's young widow and children. Many expressed sadness over the family's loss, while others prayed for strength, comfort, and protection for his wife and daughters as they navigate life without him.

Source: Legit.ng