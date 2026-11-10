Prophet Godwin Ikuru, founder of Jehovah Eye Salvation Ministry, made a bold declaration about the 2027 presidential election on Facebook

The cleric had earlier visited a lagoon to pray for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's health amid the election campaign season

Ikuru shared prayers for the Nigerian leader, calling on God to strengthen Tinubu and bring peace across the country

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Prophet Godwin Ikuru, the founder of Jehovah Eye Salvation Ministry, has declared that President Bola Tinubu will win the 2027 presidential election.

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria is Africa's largest democracy, and attention is already turning to the January presidential election.

Prophet Godwin Ikuru tips President Tinubu to win the 2027 election despite opposition challenges from Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi. Photo credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Prophet Ikuru prays for Tinubu

Prophet Ikuru made the declaration on his Facebook page on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, expressing confidence in his words and describing himself as a voice of authority. The preacher is an open supporter of President Tinubu.

Before posting his declaration, the cleric had visited a lagoon where he offered prayers specifically for President Tinubu's health, expressing concern that the Nigerian leader's physical condition should not become a setback ahead of the polls.

His words:

"You will campaign across the country. I, Prophet Godwin Ikuru, I am praying for you. You will not disappoint Nigeria, and your health will not disappoint you.

"I pray that your health is strengthened and I pray for peace for our nation. I pray for peace across Nigeria."

2027 Nigerian election declarations

The 2027 elections are shaping up to be one of Nigeria's most closely watched contests. Peter Obi is the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), while Atiku Abubakar is the flagbearer of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

President Tinubu is seeking re-election on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nigerians are preparing to return to the polls in 2027 to elect their leader amid President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing tenure. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

Ikuru's declaration adds a religious dimension to the growing conversation around who will emerge victorious in the contest.

The cleric did not elaborate further on the basis of his prophecy beyond asserting that he hears with his ears and that his words carry authority.

Ikuru's prophecy, titled '2027 President Tinubu GCFR Will Win Elections Again,' can be watched in the Facebook video here.

Osasogie shares vision on 'election outcome'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Emmanuel Osasogie of the Centre for the Word, Prayers, Healing, Deliverance, and Total Salvation, Lagos, prophesied that the APC will win the 2027 presidential election.

Osasogie made the revelation in a video shared on his Facebook page and seen by Legit.ng, claiming that God revealed several things to him during an alleged spiritual encounter.

The preacher clarified that the outcome might not necessarily reflect God's will but insisted that his vision indicated an APC victory. He also noted that he made the prediction on May 13, 2026, urging Nigerians to remember his words.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng