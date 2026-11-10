Prominent Cleric Prophesies Winner of 2027 Presidential Election: Tinubu, Peter Obi or Atiku?
- Prophet Godwin Ikuru, founder of Jehovah Eye Salvation Ministry, made a bold declaration about the 2027 presidential election on Facebook
- The cleric had earlier visited a lagoon to pray for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's health amid the election campaign season
- Ikuru shared prayers for the Nigerian leader, calling on God to strengthen Tinubu and bring peace across the country
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Prophet Godwin Ikuru, the founder of Jehovah Eye Salvation Ministry, has declared that President Bola Tinubu will win the 2027 presidential election.
Legit.ng reports that Nigeria is Africa's largest democracy, and attention is already turning to the January presidential election.
Prophet Ikuru prays for Tinubu
Prophet Ikuru made the declaration on his Facebook page on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, expressing confidence in his words and describing himself as a voice of authority. The preacher is an open supporter of President Tinubu.
Before posting his declaration, the cleric had visited a lagoon where he offered prayers specifically for President Tinubu's health, expressing concern that the Nigerian leader's physical condition should not become a setback ahead of the polls.
His words:
"You will campaign across the country. I, Prophet Godwin Ikuru, I am praying for you. You will not disappoint Nigeria, and your health will not disappoint you.
"I pray that your health is strengthened and I pray for peace for our nation. I pray for peace across Nigeria."
2027 Nigerian election declarations
The 2027 elections are shaping up to be one of Nigeria's most closely watched contests. Peter Obi is the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), while Atiku Abubakar is the flagbearer of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).
President Tinubu is seeking re-election on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Ikuru's declaration adds a religious dimension to the growing conversation around who will emerge victorious in the contest.
The cleric did not elaborate further on the basis of his prophecy beyond asserting that he hears with his ears and that his words carry authority.
Ikuru's prophecy, titled '2027 President Tinubu GCFR Will Win Elections Again,' can be watched in the Facebook video here.
Osasogie shares vision on 'election outcome'
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Emmanuel Osasogie of the Centre for the Word, Prayers, Healing, Deliverance, and Total Salvation, Lagos, prophesied that the APC will win the 2027 presidential election.
Osasogie made the revelation in a video shared on his Facebook page and seen by Legit.ng, claiming that God revealed several things to him during an alleged spiritual encounter.
The preacher clarified that the outcome might not necessarily reflect God's will but insisted that his vision indicated an APC victory. He also noted that he made the prediction on May 13, 2026, urging Nigerians to remember his words.
Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.