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Ranking the Cobra Kai cast's net worths, from franchise OGs to young breakout stars
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Ranking the Cobra Kai cast's net worths, from franchise OGs to young breakout stars

by  Isaac Wangethi
9 min read

The richest member of the Cobra Kai cast is Ralph Macchio, with an estimated net worth of $8 million — double what co-star William Zabka has accumulated and more than four times what the show's youngest breakout players are worth. As both lead actor and executive producer, Macchio turned a nostalgia-driven franchise revival into one of the most lucrative second acts in Hollywood history.

Ralph Macchio, Peyton List, Thomas Ian Griffith, William Zabka, and Martin Kove
Cobra Kai cast: Ralph Macchio, Peyton List, Thomas Ian Griffith, William Zabka, and Martin Kove. Photo: Theo Wargo, Bruce Glikas, Mark Von Holden, Todd Owyoung, Gilbert Flores (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Ralph Macchio is the wealthiest Cobra Kai cast member at $8 million, driven by his dual role as lead actor and executive producer.
  • Peyton List is the richest of the younger-generation cast with a net worth of $7 million, buoyed by her pre-show Disney fame.
  • The lead actors both earned $100,000 per episode for the first two seasons, with salaries likely rising significantly for later Netflix runs.
  • Thomas Ian Griffith, who plays villain Terry Silver, holds an estimated net worth of $5 million — making him the wealthiest franchise OG outside the top two.
  • The Cobra Kai cast's net worths range from $2 million (Tanner Buchanan) to $8 million (Ralph Macchio), reflecting the gulf between legacy stars and younger ensemble players.

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How decades of martial arts training turned William Zabka's net worth into a Hollywood success story

How we ranked the Cobra Kai cast

Net worth estimates are drawn from Celebrity Net Worth, with additional context from industry sources including The Richest. Where estimates vary across sources, we use the most commonly cited consensus figure. Rankings reflect each actor's total estimated wealth, not their per-episode salary or screen time.

Summary table

Actor

Character

Net Worth (est.)

Notable credits

Ralph Macchio

Daniel LaRusso

$8M

The Karate Kid (1984), Cobra Kai (2018–2025)

Peyton List

Tory Nichols

$7M

Jessie (Disney), Cobra Kai

Thomas Ian Griffith

Terry Silver

$5M

The Karate Kid Part III (1989), Cobra Kai

William Zabka

Johnny Lawrence

$4M

The Karate Kid (1984), Cobra Kai

Martin Kove

John Kreese

$2M

The Karate Kid (1984), Rambo: First Blood Part II

Xolo Maridueña

Miguel Diaz

$2M

Cobra Kai, Blue Beetle (2023)

Jacob Bertrand

Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz

$2M

Kirby Buckets, Cobra Kai

Mary Mouser

Samantha LaRusso

$2M

Body of Proof, Cobra Kai

Tanner Buchanan

Robby Keene

$2M

Cobra Kai, He's All That (2021)

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Cobra Kai cast net worth rankings

Here is every major Cobra Kai cast member ranked from lowest to highest estimated net worth, from the youngest ensemble players to the franchise veterans who started it all.

9. Tanner Buchanan ($2 million)

Tanner Buchanan at SVA Theatre
Tanner Buchanan at Sony's "Karate Kid: Legends" world premiere. Photo: John Nacion
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Tanner Buchanan
  • Date of birth: 8 December 1998
  • Age: 27 (as of October 2026)
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession: Actor
  • Role: Robby Keene
  • Net worth: $2 million
  • Instagram: @tannerbuchanan

Tanner Buchanan joined Cobra Kai in its very first season and remained a series regular through all six seasons. Robby Keene was one of the show's most commercially useful younger roles, carrying major emotional weight and constant proximity to Johnny Lawrence's story.

While some sources have cited a lower entry point, tracking resources place Tanner Buchanan's net worth at approximately $2 million, putting him on equal footing with several of his young co-stars. Outside Cobra Kai, he starred in the Netflix rom-com He's All That (2021), which broadened his profile with younger audiences.

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8. Mary Mouser ($2 million)

Mary Mouser at SVA Theatre
Mary Mouser attends the "Karate Kid: Legends" Premiere. Photo: Craig T Fruchtman
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Mary Mouser
  • Date of birth: 9 May 1996
  • Age: 30 (as of October 2026)
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession: Actress
  • Role: Samantha LaRusso
  • Net worth: $2 million
  • Instagram: @marymouser

Among all the young actors in the Cobra Kai cast, Mary Mouser boasts some of the largest acting experience, with roles in Body of Proof, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, and other projects before the show launched.

Samantha LaRusso remained central across the full run, which matters financially — long-term core cast members benefit from steady salary growth, stronger recognition, and the kind of repeat visibility that turns a franchise role into genuine career infrastructure.

7. Jacob Bertrand ($2 million)

Jacob Bertrand at The Crescent Theatre
Jacob Bertrand attends the KALH special screening of "Tempest". Photo: Michael Kovac
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Jacob Bertrand
  • Date of birth: 14 December 1999
  • Age: 26 (as of October 2026)
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession: Actor
  • Role: Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz
  • Net worth: $2 million
  • Instagram: @jacobbertrand

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Jacob Bertrand's arc as Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz — from bullied outsider to mohawked Cobra Kai enforcer to eventual hero — became one of the series' most beloved character journeys. Fans also know him for his work on Kirby Buckets and as a voice actor in animated films like Rise of the Guardians and ParaNorman.

He has earned an estimated net worth of $2 million, matching several of his young co-stars despite Hawk's enduring fan-favourite status across all six seasons.

6. Xolo Maridueña ($2 million)

Xolo Maridueña at the Directors Village
Xolo Maridueña at the Warner Bros. Pictures "Practical Magic 2" Los Angeles Premiere. Photo: Gilbert Flores
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Ramario Xolo Ramirez (stage name: Xolo Maridueña)
  • Date of birth: 9 June 2001
  • Age: 25 (as of October 2026)
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession: Actor
  • Role: Miguel Diaz
  • Net worth: $2 million
  • Instagram: @xolo_mariduena

Xolo Maridueña ranks as one of the revival's most crucial success factors — Miguel Diaz is where old-school nostalgia and new-generation audience investment first really connect, making Xolo Maridueña one of the most important younger actors in the entire franchise.

With a reported $70,000 per episode from Cobra Kai, Maridueña's net worth is estimated at $2 million, largely fuelled by his breakthrough performances in both Cobra Kai and the hit film Blue Beetle (2023).

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5. Martin Kove ($2 million)

US actor Martin Kove at the AMC Century City theatre
Martin Kove attends the premiere of Apple Original Films'. Photo: Valerie Macon
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Martin Kove
  • Date of birth: 6 March 1946
  • Age: 80 (as of October 2026)
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession: Actor
  • Role: John Kreese
  • Net worth: $2 million
  • Instagram: @martin_kove

Martin Kove is an American actor with an estimated net worth of $2 million, best known for his role as antagonist John Kreese in the Karate Kid media franchise. He has also appeared in Death Race 2000, Rambo: First Blood Part II, Wyatt Earp, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

As of 2026, Kove's net worth reflects decades of consistent TV and film roles, royalty streams, convention appearances, and modern streaming success thanks to Cobra Kai. His Kreese character appeared in 56 episodes of the show.

4. William Zabka ($4 million)

William Zabka at Griffith Park
William Zabka attend "Cobra Kai" Season 6, Part 1 at the Autry Museum. Photo: Gilbert Flores
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: William Michael Zabka
  • Date of birth: 20 October 1965
  • Age: 61 (as of October 2026)
  • Nationality: American
  • Height: 6 ft 0.5 in (184 cm)
  • Profession: Actor, producer, director, screenwriter
  • Role: Johnny Lawrence
  • Net worth: $4 million
  • Instagram: @williamzabka

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William Zabka has a net worth of $4 million USD, with income generated through film and television acting, producing, screenwriting, directing, royalties from the Karate Kid franchise, endorsements, and public appearances.

Zabka reportedly earned $100,000 per episode for the first two seasons of Cobra Kai, totalling about $1 million per season — and since the show's move to Netflix, its massive popularity has likely increased his salary. He also serves as co-executive producer on the series alongside Macchio. Outside Cobra Kai, William Zabka was nominated for an Academy Award for the Czech short film Most.

3. Thomas Ian Griffith ($5 million)

Thomas Ian Griffith arrives at Netflix's "Cobra Kai" Series Finale Premiere Event
Thomas Ian Griffith arrives at Netflix's "Cobra Kai" Series Finale Premiere Event. Photo: Maya Dehlin Spach
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Thomas Ian Griffith
  • Date of birth: 18 March 1962
  • Age: 64 (as of October 2026)
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession: Actor, martial artist, writer, producer
  • Role: Terry Silver
  • Net worth: $5 million
  • Instagram: @thomasiangriffit

Thomas Ian Griffith is the stealth wealth story of the entire Cobra Kai cast. From the latest reports available, Thomas has an estimated net worth of around $5 million — a figure that reflects both his return as Terry Silver in Cobra Kai and decades of work as an actor, martial artist, writer, and producer.

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Originally cast as villain Terry Silver in The Karate Kid Part III (1989), Griffith reprised the role for 28 episodes of Cobra Kai, becoming one of the show's most menacing antagonists. While estimates range from $2 million to $10 million, the most plausible figure based on verified data puts his wealth at $3.5–$5 million in 2026.

2. Peyton List ($7 million)

Peyton List at the Arclight Hollywood
Peyton List attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power". Photo: Valerie Macon
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Peyton Roi List
  • Date of birth: 6 April 1998
  • Age: 28 (as of October 2026)
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession: Actress, model
  • Role: Tory Nichols
  • Net worth: $7 million
  • Instagram: @peytonlist

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Peyton List has a net worth of $7 million — the highest among the young Cobra Kai cast members. That figure predates the series itself: List built her financial base through years of Disney Channel work before she was ever cast as Tory Nichols.

She entered the series with a stronger celebrity base than most co-stars and then gained one of the franchise's most memorable younger roles. Her portfolio spans 55 total projects, making her the most experienced performer among the younger ensemble.

1. Ralph Macchio ($8 million)

Ralph Macchio at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Centre
Ralph Macchio attends the premiere of "The Only Living Pickpocket in New York" during the 64th New York Film Festival. Photo: Theo Wargo
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Ralph Macchio
  • Date of birth: 4 November 1961
  • Age: 65 (as of October 2026)
  • Nationality: American
  • Height: 5 ft 9 in (175 cm)
  • Profession: Actor, television producer
  • Role: Daniel LaRusso
  • Net worth: $8 million
  • Instagram: @ralphmacchio

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Ralph Macchio is an American TV and film actor with a net worth of $8 million, who became a cultural icon through his role as Daniel LaRusso in The Karate Kid (1984) — a role that defined his career and influenced popular culture.

The most significant boost to his net worth in recent years has come from Cobra Kai — as both a lead actor and executive producer, Macchio benefited from the show's success across streaming platforms, with his dual role likely increasing his earnings compared to a standard acting contract.

The actor reportedly earned $100,000 per episode during the first two seasons, starting at $1 million per season. Given that salary increases are common in multi-season shows, he likely received a significant pay rise by season six.

Reflecting on the cast's connection, Ralph Macchio shared:

...the chemistry just there's something special about all of our original casts from the original films that come back in there's just that you share this spirit this um chemistry and connection

FAQs

Who is the most paid actor in Cobra Kai?

Ralph Macchio is widely regarded as the highest-paid actor in Cobra Kai. Macchio and Zabka are the two highest-profile actors in the show because of their roles in The Karate Kid, and their status as executive producers further increases their salary. Both reportedly earned $100,000 per episode for the first two seasons, working out to around $1 million per season each.

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Who is richer — Terry Silver or Daniel LaRusso?

In real life, Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) is richer than Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver). Macchio has an estimated net worth of $8 million, while Griffith's estimated net worth sits at around $5 million. That said, Griffith ranks third on this list — well above several cast members with more screen time.

How much money has Cobra Kai made for Netflix?

Netflix doesn't disclose exact revenue per show, but the numbers are significant. According to Nielsen, the series ranked in the Netflix Top 10 22 times since joining the streamer in 2020, cracked the Netflix Top 10 for originals 37 times, and in 2024 alone accumulated 8.5 billion viewing minutes. Netflix carried out the story at an estimated $2 to $3 million per episode, making Cobra Kai one of its more expensive productions.

Who is the most famous actor in Cobra Kai?

By any reasonable measure, Ralph Macchio holds that title. The Karate Kid series brought him fame and financial success in the 1980s, and the franchise has seen a resurgence with the Cobra Kai series on Netflix, which introduced Macchio to a new generation of fans. With 65 episodes across the full run and his name on the executive producer credits, his cultural footprint dwarfs that of any other cast member.

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Did Cobra Kai's viewership grow or decline over time?

It grew dramatically after joining Netflix, then tapered slightly at the end. Netflix bought the streaming rights to Cobra Kai in June 2020, and demand for the show skyrocketed 110%, according to data from Parrot Analytics. Season 6 Part 1 hit 14.8 million views in its first four days, though the final episodes drew a lower 5.9 million views, and Season 6 has struggled to match previous seasons' viewing figures since its July 2024 debut.

We also highlighted facts about the richest cast members on Next Gen NYC, including their estimated net worths and the family fortunes behind them.

Hudson McLeroy's father built a billion-dollar fortune co-founding Zaxby's, while castmate Charlie Zakkour filed for bankruptcy despite his family's reported wealth.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Isaac Wangethi avatar

Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in September 2021 and has over five years of experience. Isaac specialises in celebrity biographies, lifestyles, and news reports. He has won the Legit Writer of the Year Award multiple times (2023, 2024, 2025). Isaac earned a BSc in Information Technology from the UoN in 2017. He also holds a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University (2021). Isaac completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com.

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