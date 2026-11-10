Enioluwa tackles critics condemning effeminate outfits at 2026 GTCO Fashion Week

Nigerian influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa fired back at critics who called out male attendees for wearing unconventional outfits at the GTCO Fashion Weekend

Enioluwa accused critics of selectively targeting men dressed differently while ignoring others at the same event who wore regular clothing

The influencer raised concerns about the real-world dangers such online narratives could pose to people's safety

Nigerian actor and social media influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa has taken a firm stance against critics who targeted male attendees at the 2026 GTCO Fashion Weekend over their choice of outfits.

The backlash began after videos from the fashion event circulated online, showing some male guests in unconventional, effeminate clothing.

Enioluwa blows hot as Nigerians question controversial fashion trends at GTCO Fashion Week. Credit: @enioluwa

Source: Instagram

A section of social media users responded with outrage, with some claiming the images were evidence that society was "losing its men."

Enioluwa was having none of it. In a post on X, he pushed back sharply, pointing out that critics were deliberately zooming in on a handful of men dressed outside traditional masculine norms while completely ignoring the majority of male attendees who showed up in regular shirts and trousers.

"It is a fashion show. A fashion show! Nobody is losing anything," he wrote.

Enioluwa Warns of Real-World Dangers

Beyond calling out the selective outrage, Enioluwa made a broader point about the responsibility that comes with pushing certain narratives online.

He argued that those who want to see men dressed in a particular way should seek that out elsewhere rather than ridiculing people who choose to express themselves through fashion.

See the viral video from GTCO that spurred debate:

He also drew a clear line between personal disagreement and encouraging hostility.

"There are things we all dislike or disagree with about other people, but that doesn't give us the right to ridicule them or encourage hostility towards them," he said.

His most pointed warning came at the close of his message, where he linked the kind of commentary being directed at these men to genuine safety risks.

"We really need to be more mindful of the narratives we push, especially when we know, and have seen, how these narratives can put people's lives and safety at risk. Leave people alone," he wrote.

Enioluwa refuses to back down as critics condemn outfits at 2026 GTCO Fashion Week. Credit: @enioluwa

Source: Instagram

GTCO Fashion Weekend Sparks Debate

The GTCO Fashion Weekend has long served as one of Nigeria's most prominent platforms for creative expression in style and design. Each edition draws a mix of fashion industry insiders, celebrities and enthusiasts, many of whom use the occasion to make bold style statements.

Enioluwa's intervention has sparked wider conversation about where the line sits between cultural commentary and harmful rhetoric online.

See his viral post from Instagram below:

Enioluwa laughs at Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng previously reported that Enioluwa made fun of Iyabo Ojo at the airport as she was searching for her luggage.

A video captured how Iyabo Ojo reacted while searching for her bags at the airport as she travelled to Tanzania.

She was clearly confused while searching and trying to create a means of identity for her luggage. Fans shared their take on how Enioluwa reacted to the way the actress was acting as they travelled together.

Source: Legit.ng