The parents of Pearl Okafor, wife of Grace Nation founder Pastor Chris Okafor, have reportedly been arrested by the Lagos Police

The suspects, Justin Iwerebor and his wife, Anthonia, were arrested following a petition by the deceased’s family

The family has called for an autopsy, medical records and information about the whereabouts of Solomon’s remains

The parents of Pearl Okafor, wife of popular cleric Pastor Chris Okafor, have been arrested in Lagos over an investigation into the suspicious death of businessman Solomon Iwerebor.

The suspects, identified as Justin Iwerebor and his wife, Anthonia, were reportedly arrested by police operatives at Panti on Monday, November 2, 2026.

Their arrest followed a petition submitted by the deceased's family through their lawyer, Dr Charles Mekwunye, SAN, reports PM News.

Pastor Chris Okafor’s in-laws were reportedly arrested by police operatives at Panti on Monday, November 2, 2026. Photos: @pastorchrisokafor/IG.

Source: Instagram

Why Pastor Chris Okafor’s in-laws were arrested

According to the petition, Solomon, who lived in Germany with his wife and children, came to Nigeria and stayed at Justin's residence.

The family alleged that they lost contact with him after he moved into his brother's home more than two years ago.

They became concerned when Solomon's daughter, Jade, reportedly contacted Pearl to ask about her father and was told that he had fallen ill and had been taken to Benin for treatment.

However, the family said they were informed of his death on September 6, although he reportedly died on September 2.

They also alleged that Justin failed to provide information about the hospital where Solomon was treated or the circumstances surrounding his death.

Family demands autopsy, whereabouts of corpse

At a press conference, Solomon's sisters, Stella Iwerebor and Udo Hamis, called for a thorough investigation.

They also raised concerns about the whereabouts of their brother's remains and demanded an autopsy to establish the cause of death.

The family further alleged that Solomon was an active member of Pastor Chris Okafor's church and had spent money seeking spiritual intervention.

They maintained that the cleric and his wife might have information relevant to the investigation.

Pastor Chris Okafor wed his new wife, Pearl, in 2026. Photo: @chrisokafor/IG.

Source: Instagram

Doris Ogala shares how he met Pastor Chris Okafor

Legit.ng reported that Doris Ogala granted an interview about her experience and how she allegedly met Pastor Chris Okafor.

According to her, they met both in the village and in Lagos, and she shared the names and addresses of the places they used to visit.

Many were stunned by what she shared, offered their observations about the recording, and suggested what Ogala must do next.

Source: Legit.ng