Denmark's government has set a specific age threshold that allows children applying for citizenship to skip the naturalisation test entirely

The exemption applies to children who apply for citizenship without their parents, according to official Danish government guidelines

Denmark's Naturalisation Test of 2021 outlines the conditions under which the age-based exemption can be applied

Denmark has revealed that children below a certain age are automatically exempt from sitting its citizenship test when applying on their own, offering a clearer picture of how the country handles naturalisation for young applicants.

The Danish government confirmed that children under the age of 12 who apply for citizenship independently, that is, without their parents, are not required to pass the Naturalisation Test of 2021.

Denmark explains when children can skip its citizenship test. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/ROBYN BECK/NICOLAS TUCAT

Source: Getty Images

Denmark's citizenship test exemption

This exemption is explicitly stated in the country's official citizenship guidelines and represents one of the few age-based carve-outs within Denmark's naturalisation framework.

According to the Danish government, the rule is straightforward:

"The requirement to have passed the Naturalisation Test of 2021 does not apply to children below the age of 12 applying for citizenship without their parents."

The exemption is narrow and applies specifically to independent child applicants.

Children aged 12 and above who apply without their parents are not covered by this provision and would need to meet the standard test requirements that apply to other applicants.

What the Naturalisation Test of 2021 covers

The Naturalisation Test of 2021 is a formal requirement that applicants for Danish citizenship must ordinarily pass as part of the naturalisation process. The test is designed to assess a candidate's knowledge and language ability relevant to life in Denmark.

For the overwhelming majority of applicants, sitting and passing the test is a mandatory step. The under-12 exemption for independent child applicants remains one of the limited exceptions the Danish government recognises within this framework.

Denmark lists foreigners exempt from citizenship test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Denmark had announced a category of applicants who are exempt from taking its citizenship and language tests under specific conditions.

The exemption applies to people born in wedlock to Danish mothers who were unable to acquire Danish citizenship at birth.

Source: Legit.ng