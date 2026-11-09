Indonesia's immigration authority published an official list of 20 countries whose citizens qualify for visa-free entry into the country

The visa-free facility allows eligible travellers to stay in Indonesia for up to 30 days from their date of arrival in the country

Several African and South American nations appear on the list alongside a number of Southeast Asian countries

Indonesia has officially released a list of 20 countries whose citizens are permitted to enter the country without a visa, according to information published by the Directorate General of Immigration.

The list covers citizens of specific nations as well as holders of permanent residency in Singapore who pass through designated immigration checkpoints.

Indonesia mentions 20 countries whose citizens can enter without a visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Those who qualify can enter Indonesia once and remain for a maximum of 30 days, counted from the day they arrive in the country.

Countries on Indonesia's visa-free list

The full list of eligible countries includes:

Brunei Darussalam Malaysia Taiwan Vietnam The Philippines Cambodia Singapore Myanmar Laos East Timor Suriname Colombia Hong Kong Türkiye Brazil Peru Kazakhstan Macau Belarus The facility also extends to foreign nationals who hold permanent residency status in Singapore, provided they enter through certain designated immigration checkpoints within the country.

Key conditions for visa-free entry

Travellers should note that the visa-free permit comes with firm restrictions. It cannot be extended beyond the initial 30-day period, and it cannot be converted into any other type of stay permit.

The facility is designed strictly as a single-entry arrangement, meaning those who leave and wish to return would need to meet the standard visa requirements applicable to their nationality.

Notably, no African countries appear on the list. Citizens from nations across the African continent, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa, are not covered by the visa-free arrangement and would need to apply through the standard visa channels before travelling to Indonesia.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng