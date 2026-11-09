Full List: 20 Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter Indonesia Without a Visa
- Indonesia's immigration authority published an official list of 20 countries whose citizens qualify for visa-free entry into the country
- The visa-free facility allows eligible travellers to stay in Indonesia for up to 30 days from their date of arrival in the country
- Several African and South American nations appear on the list alongside a number of Southeast Asian countries
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Indonesia has officially released a list of 20 countries whose citizens are permitted to enter the country without a visa, according to information published by the Directorate General of Immigration.
The list covers citizens of specific nations as well as holders of permanent residency in Singapore who pass through designated immigration checkpoints.
Those who qualify can enter Indonesia once and remain for a maximum of 30 days, counted from the day they arrive in the country.
Countries on Indonesia's visa-free list
The full list of eligible countries includes:
- Brunei Darussalam
- Malaysia
- Taiwan
- Vietnam
- The Philippines
- Cambodia
- Singapore
- Myanmar
- Laos
- East Timor
- Suriname
- Colombia
- Hong Kong
- Türkiye
- Brazil
- Peru
- Kazakhstan
- Macau
- Belarus
- The facility also extends to foreign nationals who hold permanent residency status in Singapore, provided they enter through certain designated immigration checkpoints within the country.
Key conditions for visa-free entry
Travellers should note that the visa-free permit comes with firm restrictions. It cannot be extended beyond the initial 30-day period, and it cannot be converted into any other type of stay permit.
The facility is designed strictly as a single-entry arrangement, meaning those who leave and wish to return would need to meet the standard visa requirements applicable to their nationality.
Notably, no African countries appear on the list. Citizens from nations across the African continent, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa, are not covered by the visa-free arrangement and would need to apply through the standard visa channels before travelling to Indonesia.
Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.
Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.
Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.
The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng