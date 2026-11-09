Prophetic Claim: APC Chairman Killed By Son, Details Emerge
- The Edo State Police Command confirmed the killing of APC Ward Three Chairman Julius Bello, allegedly by his son Irobudo, in Fugar
- The suspect reportedly attacked his father with a sledgehammer shortly after returning from Lagos at the weekend
- Family sources said prophets allegedly told the suspect his father was responsible for his poverty, fuelling resentment before the attack
PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!
The Edo State Police Command has confirmed that Julius Bello, an All Progressives Congress chieftain popularly known as De Lord Ogata, was killed by his son in Fugar, Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State.
Bello served as the APC Ward Three Chairman in Fugar. He was allegedly attacked on Sunday shortly after his son, Irobudo, returned from Lagos. Family sources said the suspect used a sledgehammer to strike his father on the head, causing fatal injuries.
Prophetic claims said to have preceded the attack
According to family sources, Irobudo had been told by prophets that his father was behind his prolonged poverty and his inability to make progress in life. Those alleged claims are believed to have built resentment in the suspect and preceded the fatal confrontation between the two men.
What should have been a homecoming following the son's return from Lagos instead ended in tragedy, leaving the family and the broader Fugar community in shock over the death of the prominent political figure.
Police confirm investigation, suspect still at large
Eno Ikoedem, spokesperson for the Edo State Police Command, confirmed that the killing had been reported to the police and that an investigation had begun. She added that the suspect remained at large and that the Command was working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and apprehend him.
The police are expected to determine the sequence of events that led to Bello's death and uncover the motive behind the attack.
APC faults online polls on 2027 elections
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the APC urged party supporters to disregard a recent online opinion poll on the 2027 elections.
The APC said it recognises the place of online opinion polls in the democratic process but described them as "largely elitist exercises that do not necessarily reflect realities at the grassroots".
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng