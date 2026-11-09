The Edo State Police Command confirmed the killing of APC Ward Three Chairman Julius Bello, allegedly by his son Irobudo, in Fugar

The suspect reportedly attacked his father with a sledgehammer shortly after returning from Lagos at the weekend

Family sources said prophets allegedly told the suspect his father was responsible for his poverty, fuelling resentment before the attack

The Edo State Police Command has confirmed that Julius Bello, an All Progressives Congress chieftain popularly known as De Lord Ogata, was killed by his son in Fugar, Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State.

Bello served as the APC Ward Three Chairman in Fugar. He was allegedly attacked on Sunday shortly after his son, Irobudo, returned from Lagos. Family sources said the suspect used a sledgehammer to strike his father on the head, causing fatal injuries.

APC ward chairman in Edo killed by his son over prophetic claim Photo Credit: @OfficiaalAPC

Source: Twitter

Prophetic claims said to have preceded the attack

According to family sources, Irobudo had been told by prophets that his father was behind his prolonged poverty and his inability to make progress in life. Those alleged claims are believed to have built resentment in the suspect and preceded the fatal confrontation between the two men.

What should have been a homecoming following the son's return from Lagos instead ended in tragedy, leaving the family and the broader Fugar community in shock over the death of the prominent political figure.

Police confirm investigation, suspect still at large

Eno Ikoedem, spokesperson for the Edo State Police Command, confirmed that the killing had been reported to the police and that an investigation had begun. She added that the suspect remained at large and that the Command was working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and apprehend him.

The police are expected to determine the sequence of events that led to Bello's death and uncover the motive behind the attack.

Police react as son kills APC chairman in Edo Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

APC faults online polls on 2027 elections

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the APC urged party supporters to disregard a recent online opinion poll on the 2027 elections.

The APC said it recognises the place of online opinion polls in the democratic process but described them as "largely elitist exercises that do not necessarily reflect realities at the grassroots".

Source: Legit.ng