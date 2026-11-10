Australia's Department of Home Affairs published the names of all accredited sponsors holding a Standard Business Sponsorship Agreement

The list, obtained through a Freedom of Information request, covers organisations across healthcare, education, tech, mining, finance and more

Major names including Qantas, National Australia Bank, TikTok Australia, Monash University and Shell Australia appear on the accredited sponsors list

Australia's Department of Home Affairs published the names of more than 1,000 companies and organisations that held active Standard Business Sponsorship Agreements as at 11 January 2024, following a Freedom of Information request filed under reference FA 24/01/00298.

The document, released under the Freedom of Information Act 1982, lists every accredited sponsor in Australia.

Australia lists accredited sponsors in the country. Photo credit: The Australian.

Source: UGC

For those considering the japa route to Australia, the list offers a rare, government-verified window into which employers are legally authorised to sponsor skilled workers from overseas.

Australia: Which Sectors Are Represented

The range of industries covered in the full list released by Australia is striking.

Healthcare features heavily, with entries including St John of God Health Care, St Vincent's Hospital Melbourne, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Australia, Merck Sharp and Dohme, and dozens of regional health networks and hospitals across Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and beyond.

Technology and finance are also well represented. TikTok Australia, Afterpay Australia, National Australia Bank, ANZ Banking Group, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, Electronic Arts, CrowdStrike Australia, and Employment Hero all appear on the list.

Universities and research institutions feature prominently too, among them Monash University, the University of Sydney, the University of Newcastle, Swinburne University of Technology, and Australian Catholic University.

Mining and energy companies round out a significant portion of the list, with names such as Shell Australia, Ampol Australia, Newcrest Mining, Albemarle Lithium, BlueScope Steel, and Snowy Hydro all included.

Australia: Big Names and Surprising Entries

Some of the more recognisable brands on the list include Qantas Airways, Volkswagen Group Australia, Mercedes-Benz Australia Pacific, BMW Australia, Hungry Jack's, Flight Centre Travel Group, Universal Music Australia, and Getty Images.

A number of schools, from primary through to secondary level, also hold accredited sponsor status, including Lauriston Girls School, Camberwell Grammar School, Melbourne Archdiocese Catholic Schools, and several government schools across Victoria.

Qatar Airways, China Eastern Airlines, and Regional Express Airlines are among the aviation entries, while law enforcement is represented by the Australian Federal Police.

For anyone researching Australian work visa pathways, the Standard Business Sponsorship is a key step. Under Australia's Temporary Skill Shortage visa programme, an employer must first be an approved sponsor before they can nominate an overseas worker for a position.

The list therefore represents a broad pool of potential employers for skilled migrants.

The full list runs to hundreds of entries spanning every major sector of the Australian economy, giving job seekers a concrete starting point for identifying which organisations already have the sponsorship infrastructure in place to hire internationally.

Australia publishes guidance regarding Medicare

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia published a list of 11 countries it holds Reciprocal Health Care Agreements with, covering medically necessary treatment during visits.

Citizens from the listed countries can receive emergency care and treatment for illnesses that cannot wait until they return home.

Source: Legit.ng