The Australian Government Department of Home Affairs lists distinct categories of foreigners who can apply for citizenship by conferral

The categories cover a wide range of applicants, from permanent residents aged 18 to 59 to people born in Papua before 1975

Some categories make special provisions for young applicants and those with incapacities that prevent them from sitting the citizenship test

The Australian Government Department of Home Affairs names categories of foreigners who qualify to apply for Australian citizenship through conferral, one of the most common routes to becoming a citizen.

Conferral is distinct from citizenship by descent or adoption. The 8 categories outlined on the Department's official page, cover a broad range of applicants with different circumstances and backgrounds.

Australia publishes guidance on citizenship by conferral. Photo credit: Fortune.

Source: UGC

The 8 Australian Citizenship by Conferral Categories

1. Permanent residents aged 18 to 59, including New Zealand citizens holding a Special Category (subclass 444) visa. This is the broadest category and also covers children aged 15 or younger who apply alongside a responsible parent, Commonwealth Child Migration Scheme migrants, and refugees or humanitarian migrants applying within this age group.

2. Permanent residents aged 60 years or over, including New Zealand Special Category visa holders. Similar to the first category, this group also accommodates Commonwealth Child Migration Scheme migrants and refugees or humanitarian migrants who fall within this age range.

3. Children aged 15 or younger applying on their own. This category is specifically for permanent residents aged 15 or under who submit an independent application, separate from a parent or guardian.

4. Persons aged 16 or 17 applying on their own. Permanent residents in this age bracket who choose to apply independently, without being included in a parent's application, fall under this category.

5. Children born to a former Australian citizen. This covers cases where a parent lost their Australian citizenship under specific circumstances, and their child is now seeking citizenship through conferral as a result.

6. Persons born in Papua before independence in 1975. This applies to people who were born in Papua before the country's independence from Australia and who had a parent born in what is now known as Australia.

7. Persons with an incapacity or impairment that prevents them from sitting the citizenship test. This category recognises that the standard citizenship test route is not accessible to everyone, and makes provision for those who cannot complete it due to a medical condition or disability.

8. Persons born in Australia who are stateless. If a person was born on Australian soil but holds no citizenship in any country, they may be eligible to apply under this category.

Category alone does not guarantee approval

Being listed in one of the eligible categories is only the first step in the process. It confirms that a person may be considered for citizenship by conferral, but it does not mean the application will automatically succeed.

Authorities will still assess each case on its own merits before making a final decision. Applicants must also satisfy all other eligibility criteria set out under Australian law.

This includes meeting the relevant requirements that apply to every applicant, regardless of the category they fall under.

Anyone who fails to meet those additional conditions may still have their application refused, even if their category is listed.

Australia publishes guidance regarding Medicare

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia published a list of 11 countries it holds Reciprocal Health Care Agreements with, covering medically necessary treatment during visits.

Citizens from the listed countries can receive emergency care and treatment for illnesses that cannot wait until they return home.

Source: Legit.ng