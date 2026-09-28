The richest Japanese MMA fighter — or fighter of Japanese descent — is Lyoto Machida, with an estimated net worth of $4 million. Born in Brazil to a Japanese karate master, Machida won the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship in 2009 and built wealth through fight purses, endorsements, and real estate. He tops a list that includes a PRIDE legend whose own manager pocketed much of his ring earnings for years.

Lyoto Machida, Kyoji Horiguchi, Kai Asakura, Kazushi Sakuraba, and Shinya Aoki are the richest Japanese MMA fighters. Photo: Dave, Mike Roach, Ed Mulholland, Zuffa, Valerie Macon (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Lyoto Machida leads the list with an estimated $4 million net worth, built across the UFC and Bellator MMA.

with an estimated net worth, built across the UFC and Bellator MMA. Kazushi Sakuraba , the legendary "Gracie Hunter," is arguably the most famous Japanese MMA fighter ever — yet one of the least wealthy on this list, largely because his manager, Nobuhiko Takada , funnelled his PRIDE earnings through the Takada Dojo before paying him a salary.

, the legendary "Gracie Hunter," is arguably the most famous Japanese MMA fighter ever — yet one of the least wealthy on this list, largely because his manager, , funnelled his PRIDE earnings through the Takada Dojo before paying him a salary. Kai Asakura enters the list as the most active fighter, currently competing in the UFC after a decorated RIZIN career.

enters the list as the most active fighter, currently competing in the after a decorated RIZIN career. The net worth range across this list runs from approximately $1 million to $4 million .

. Kyoji Horiguchi holds the second-highest estimated net worth at around $1.8 million, boosted by title reigns in Rizin, Bellator, and a 2025 UFC return.

Methodology

Our rankings are based on estimated net worth data drawn from Celebrity Net Worth, Mabumbe, College Net Worth, BJJ Fanatics, and The Sports Tattoo. We use the most up-to-date figures available at the time of publishing. Rankings reflect total estimated wealth — including fight purses, sponsorships, endorsements, and business ventures — and are listed in descending order, with #1 at the end.

Summary table

Rank Fighter Net Worth (est.) Nationality Notable Promotion 5 Shinya Aoki ~$1 million Japanese ONE Championship / Rizin 4 Kazushi Sakuraba ~$1 million Japanese PRIDE FC 3 Kai Asakura ~$1–3 million Japanese UFC / RIZIN 2 Kyoji Horiguchi ~$1.8 million Japanese UFC / Rizin / Bellator 1 Lyoto Machida ~$4 million Brazilian-Japanese UFC / Bellator

5. Shinya Aoki (~$1 million)

Shinya "Tobikan Judan" Aoki attends the CBS Strikeforce MMA Fighters Open Media Workout. Photo: Valerie Macon

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Full name: Shinya Aoki (青木 真也)

Shinya Aoki (青木 真也) Date of birth: 9 May 1983

9 May 1983 Age: 43 (as of September 2026)

43 (as of September 2026) Nationality: Japanese

Japanese Profession: MMA fighter, professional wrestler, submission grappler

MMA fighter, professional wrestler, submission grappler Affiliation: ONE Championship, Rizin Fighting Federation, DDT Pro-Wrestling

ONE Championship, Rizin Fighting Federation, DDT Pro-Wrestling Net worth: ~$1 million

Aoki has held titles including two-time ONE Lightweight Champion, DREAM Lightweight Champion, Shooto Welterweight Champion, and WAMMA Lightweight Champion. Correction: Aoki holds a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu under Yuki Nakai, as well as a black belt in judo.

While the MMA fighter founded and led the Evolve MMA fight team in Singapore and competed extensively in Japan, "Nippon Top Team" is not an official gym or company he co-founded. In addition to his MMA career, he also competes in DDT Professional Wrestling. He earns most of his income from fight purses across multiple promotions and a long-running instructional career.

4. Kazushi Sakuraba (~$1 million)

Kazushi Sakuraba, UFC Hall of Famer, poses for the media. Photo: Chris Unger

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Full name: Kazushi Sakuraba (桜庭 和志)

Kazushi Sakuraba (桜庭 和志) Date of birth: 14 July 1969

14 July 1969 Age: 57 (as of September 2026)

57 (as of September 2026) Nationality: Japanese

Japanese Profession: MMA fighter, professional wrestler

MMA fighter, professional wrestler Affiliation: Pro Wrestling Noah, Rizin Fighting Federation

Pro Wrestling Noah, Rizin Fighting Federation Net worth: ~$1 million

Sakuraba is well known as the "Gracie Hunter" for defeating four members of the Gracie family—Royler, Renzo, Ryan, and Royce Gracie. He is widely considered one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. Correction: While he defeated iconic champions across multiple promotions, Sakuraba beat two former UFC tournament/belt champions (Royce Gracie and Carlos Newton) and two former Pancrase champions (Vernon White and Masakatsu Funaki), not seven UFC and three Pancrase champions.

Despite his legend status, Sakuraba's relatively modest net worth is no accident. Nobuhiko Takada, his manager, reportedly funnelled Sakuraba's PRIDE earnings through the Takada Dojo, paying Sakuraba a salary — which was likely not much.

The professional wrestler was PRIDE's standout star, made famous for handing the Gracies their first MMA defeat. Under Takada's financial structure, Sakuraba's ring earnings didn't translate into personal wealth for years.

3. Kai Asakura (~$1–3 million)

Kai Asakura works out for fans and media during the UFC Fight Night open workouts. Photo: Jeff Bottari

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Full name: Kai Asakura (朝倉 海)

Kai Asakura (朝倉 海) Date of birth: 31 October 31 1993

31 October 31 1993 Age: 32 (as of September 2026)

32 (as of September 2026) Nationality: Japanese

Japanese Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.73 m)

5 ft 8 in (1.73 m) Profession: MMA fighter

MMA fighter Affiliation: UFC (Bantamweight division)

UFC (Bantamweight division) Net worth: ~$1–3 million

~$1–3 million YouTube: KAI Channel — 1.4 million subscribers

Kai Asakura is a Japanese MMA fighter currently competing in the UFC's Bantamweight division, having previously competed in Rizin Fighting Federation, where he was the Rizin Bantamweight Champion. His most famous fight came in 2019 when he shocked the MMA world by defeating Kyoji Horiguchi in just 68 seconds.

Asakura earned a $500,000 guarantee for his UFC debut against Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 310. The Japanese star has diversified his income with a series of business ventures and an incredibly successful YouTube channel.

2. Kyoji Horiguchi (~$1.8 million)

Kyoji Horiguchi of Japan during the UFC Fight Night event. Photo: Chris Unger

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kyoji Horiguchi (堀口 恭司)

Kyoji Horiguchi (堀口 恭司) Date of birth: 12 October 1990

12 October 1990 Age: 35 (as of September 2026)

35 (as of September 2026) Nationality: Japanese

Japanese Height: 5 ft 5 in (1.65 m)

5 ft 5 in (1.65 m) Profession: MMA fighter

MMA fighter Affiliation: UFC (Flyweight division)

UFC (Flyweight division) Net worth: ~$1.8 million

Kyoji Horiguchi is a Japanese MMA fighter in the UFC flyweight division, born on 12 October 1990, in Takasaki, Gunma, Japan. A professional since 2010, Horiguchi competed from 2013 to 2016 in his first UFC stint, where he challenged for the UFC Flyweight Championship.

Horiguchi's estimated $1.8 million net worth stems from UFC purses averaging $100K–$200K per bout, boosted by win bonuses, and Rizin headliners fetching $300K+. In 2025, Horiguchi vacated his Rizin Flyweight strap and inked a UFC return, adding further to his earnings trajectory.

1. Lyoto Machida (~$4 million)

Lyoto Machida attends Paramount+'s "UFC 331: Van vs. Pantoja 2". Photo: Paul Archuleta

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Full name: Lyoto Carvalho Machida (町田 龍太)

Lyoto Carvalho Machida (町田 龍太) Date of birth: 30 May 1978

30 May 1978 Age: 48 (as of September 2026)

48 (as of September 2026) Nationality: Brazilian (dual Japanese heritage)

Brazilian (dual Japanese heritage) Profession: MMA fighter, martial arts coach

MMA fighter, martial arts coach Affiliation: Bellator MMA (retired)

Bellator MMA (retired) Net worth: ~$4 million

Machida formerly competed in the UFC, where he was UFC Light Heavyweight Champion in 2009. He was born Lyoto Carvalho Machida on 30 May 1978, in Salvador, Brazil. He is the third son of Shotokan karate master Yoshizo Machida, head of the Japan Karate Association's Brazilian branch.

Machida's net worth of approximately $4 million was accrued not only from fight purses but also from endorsements and real estate investments. In July 2012, he paid $1.475 million for a home in Redondo Beach, California, and sold it in July 2020 for $2.15 million.

The martial arts coach gained international recognition in 2009 when he defeated Rashad Evans via knockout to win the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

FAQs

Who is the richest Japanese MMA fighter?

Lyoto Machida's success both in and out of the octagon has contributed to a net worth of approximately $4 million, making him the wealthiest fighter on this list. Born in Brazil to a Japanese karate master, Machida won the UFC Light Heavyweight belt in 2009 and earned further wealth through endorsements and real estate.

Why is Kazushi Sakuraba not wealthier despite his legendary status?

Nobuhiko Takada, Sakuraba's manager, reportedly received Sakuraba's PRIDE earnings through the Takada Dojo and then paid him a salary—a sum widely considered far below his market value. Sakuraba was PRIDE's biggest star, but the financial arrangement left him with far less than his fame would suggest.

Is Kai Asakura famous in Japan?

Mention the name Kai Asakura in Japan, and almost everyone will instantly recognise him — while he may be a fresh face in the UFC, Asakura is far from a newcomer in MMA. His YouTube channel has amassed 1.4 million subscribers, reflecting a celebrity profile that extends well beyond the cage.

Did Lyoto Machida ever compete in Japan?

Machida began his mixed martial arts career in Japan under the management of legendary pro wrestler and MMA pioneer Antonio Inoki. His Japanese roots — through his father Yoshizo Machida — and early career in Japan give him a genuine claim to this list alongside native-born Japanese fighters.

How much did Kai Asakura earn for his UFC debut?

Asakura earned $500,000 guaranteed for his fight against Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 310; his total earnings that night could have reached up to $1.5 million if he had won, including a win bonus, promotional bonus, and PPV earnings.

The richest Japanese MMA fighters have earned fame through historic victories and unforgettable moments. Kazushi Sakuraba's story shows that legendary status did not always guarantee great wealth. His financial struggles add another dimension to the legacy of one of Japan's most celebrated MMA icons.

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Mayweather says at least $340 million in career earnings went missing through alleged financial fraud, and he has sued Showtime Networks and a former executive to recover the money. The claims have not been proven in court, but the case raises a striking question: where did the money from one of sport's biggest careers go?

Source: Legit.ng