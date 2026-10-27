Emmanuel Chimezie Imo is one of Nollywood's most compelling young talents. Born in Lagos State but proudly rooted in Imo State, he built his reputation one raw, emotionally honest performance at a time — from a scrappy indie comedy to a drug-addled teenager in Nimbe and, later, a sickle cell patient in Choke. His breakthrough came with Breath of Life on Prime Video, which earned him the Trailblazer Award at the 2024 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards and placed him firmly among Nollywood's finest.

Chimezie Imo posing in a groom outfit during a movie premiere. Photo: @chimezie_imo (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Emmanuel Chimezie Imo was born on 7 January 1992 in Lagos State and hails from Orsu LGA, Imo State.

was born on in Lagos State and hails from Orsu LGA, Imo State. He began his career in 2014 as a runner-up on The Next Movie Star Reality Show .

as a runner-up on . He earned two nominations — AMAA Most Promising Young Actor and Future Awards Africa Best Actor — for his lead role in Nimbe (2019).

and — for his lead role in (2019). He won the AMVCA Trailblazer Award in May 2024 for his performance in Breath of Life (Prime Video, 2023).

for his performance in (Prime Video, 2023). He starred in multiple Nollywood releases in 2025, including Owambe Thieves and A Lagos Love Story.

Profile summary

Detail Information Full name Emmanuel Chimezie Imo Date of birth 7 January 1992 Place of birth Lagos State, Nigeria State of origin Orsu LGA, Imo State Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Igbo Occupation Actor, model, producer Years active 2014 – present Notable work Nimbe, Kasala!, Breath of Life Awards AMVCA Trailblazer Award (2024) Instagram @chimezie_imo

Who is Chimezie Imo?

Chimezie Imo is a Nigerian actor and model. He is best known for his roles in Nimbe, Kasala, Breath of Life, and MTV Shuga Naija.

Chimezie was born on 7 January 1992 in Lagos State, but hails from Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State in south-eastern Nigeria. His Igbo surname carries deep meaning: Chimezie combines Chi (God or personal divine spirit) and mezie (to repair or make right), commonly translated as "May God make it good."

At age 7, he joined his church's choir and theatre groups. He made his first stage appearance in a church play at eight. Aiming to follow in the footsteps of his idols like Ramsey Nouah and Gabriel Afolayan, he continued pursuing a career on the big screen.

What is Chimezie Imo's state of origin?

Chimezie Imo was born in Lagos State on 7 January 1990. However, his roots trace back to Orsu Local Government Area, Imo State, in south-eastern Nigeria. His surname is no coincidence—it reflects the land his family calls home.

Top five facts about Chimezie Imo. Photo: @chimezie_imo/Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

How did Chimezie Imo start his career?

Chimezie's foray into film and television began in 2014 when he emerged as the runner-up on the Nigerian talent show The Next Movie Star Reality Show. He made his on-screen debut in the film Learning Curves and has since starred in TV shows like Origin and the comedy 90 Gogoro.

Chimezie was part of a dance group called The Revelations; he is also a dancer, choreographer, and singer—skills that fed directly into the physical expressiveness he later brought to his screen roles.

The indie performances that built his craft

In 2018, Chimezie played a confused young man bowing to peer pressure in Shuga Naija, which put him in the spotlight. That same year, he played one of four boys bound by friendship in the critically acclaimed comedy Kasala!

His role in the drama series Shuga was the true catalyst for his success. He shone as a young man succumbing to peer pressure, and backed that up with another solid performance in Kasala! The same year.

These were not high-budget productions with safety nets. They were lean, character-driven stories — exactly the kind of work that sharpens an actor's instincts.

Nimbe: the role that changed everything

Every successful actor has one film they can point to as the gig that changed their life. For Chimezie Imo, it was Nimbe: The Movie. The 2019 film explored the world of drug trading and substance abuse, and Chimezie's convincing performance in the lead role of Nimbe — a teenager who got involved in the dangerous world of drugs — propelled the film to positive reviews and a strong box office performance.

The film follows Nimbe, a teenage boy who is constantly jeered by his peers but finds consolation, love, and relevance in a street gang he meets by chance through an elder neighbour.

His work in Nimbe earned him rave reviews and nominations for Best Actor at the Future Awards and Most Promising Young Actor at the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).

Awards and nominations from Nimbe

AMAA nomination — Most Promising Young Actor (2020)

Future Awards Africa — Best Actor nomination (2020)

Breath of Life and the AMVCA Trailblazer Award

After the Nimbe wave, Chimezie kept pushing. He continued to impress with his performance in the 2022 psychodrama Choke, where he portrayed a sickle cell patient struggling with his condition. His powerful portrayal earned him a Best Actor in a Leading Role nomination at the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards.

Then came the role that truly elevated him to a new tier.

Breath of Life is a 2023 Nigerian drama film written and directed by BB Sasore. The film was released on 15 November 2023 and distributed by Prime Video. It stars Wale Ojo, Chimezie Imo, Genoveva Umeh, Ademola Adedoyin, Eku Edewor, and Sam Dede.

The audition has become a Nollywood legend. In his own words, as told to ShockNG:

On January 7th, the day of my birth and the day of the audition, I experienced something out of the ordinary — a voice, as clear as day, telling me to go.

Chimezie Imo has an endearing, sympathetic face — a look of burdened guilelessness. Yet Breath of Life is a unity of intent and affect that lets him wear the character like a skin.

Imo isn't the film's sole focal point. He shares lead duties with Wale Ojo and tempers the veteran actor's gravity with his own vulnerability — Ojo's Timi is the source of logic and head of the story, while Imo's Elijah is the emotional barometer, the one whose reactions shape ours.

The AMVCA 2024 Trailblazer Award

The prestigious AMVCA ceremony, dedicated to honouring excellence in film and television, unfolded on the evening of 11 May. Chimezie Imo won the Trailblazer Award.

Chimezie was overwhelmed with emotion when they were announced as the Trailblazer Award winner. The actor broke down in tears after receiving the award. Imo encouraged aspiring actors to stay steadfast in their pursuits, emphasising perseverance's transformative power in the industry.

Chimezie Imo's filmography

Year Film/Series Role 2014 Learning Curves — 2018 Kasala! Abraham 2018 MTV Shuga Naija Shina 2019 Nimbe Nimbe 2021 The Wait Somto 2022 Choke — 2022 One Too Many Otas 2023 Breath of Life Elijah 2023 Over the Bridge Kevin 2024 Adam Bol — 2025 Owambe Thieves — 2025 A Lagos Love Story Kufre 2025 Makemation Achike Ejike

Is Chimezie Imo married?

Chimezie Imo keeps his personal life firmly private. No verified source confirms a wife or current relationship. He has not publicly addressed his marital status, and no credible outlet has reported a partner. Until he chooses to speak on it, this remains his own business.

Latest news

In 2024, Chimezie expanded his scope by starring in and producing Adam Bol, a Nollywood–Kazakhstani joint film production, further establishing his versatility in the industry.

In 2025, he has barely slowed down. Owambe Thieves is a 2025 Nigerian crime drama film produced by Eniola Ajao and directed by Adeoluwa Owu. It follows a young couple struggling to make ends meet while raising their newborn during one of Nigeria's worst economic recessions. The film premiered on 13 April 2025 at Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos. It was released nationwide in cinemas on 18 April and in selected UK cinemas from 9 May 2025.

Beyond Owambe Thieves, Chimezie's 2025 slate includes roles in Stitches, Nini, A Weekend Fiasco, SIN, Makemation, and A Lagos Love Story—a volume of work that signals a performer now in high demand across the Nollywood ecosystem.

Chimezie Imo's net worth

No major publication such as Forbes or Business Insider has documented Chimezie Imo's net worth. Estimates from entertainment blogs vary widely. His income streams include acting fees, film production, endorsements, and brand partnerships.

FAQs

Who is Chimezie Imo? He is a Nigerian actor, model, and producer best known for his roles in Nimbe, Kasala!, and Breath of Life. What is Chimezie Imo's state of origin? He hails from Orsu Local Government Area in Imo State, south-eastern Nigeria, though he was born in Lagos State. How old is Chimezie Imo? He was born on 7 January 1992, making him 34 years old as of 2025. What AMVCA award did Chimezie Imo win? He won the Trailblazer Award at the 10th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards in May 2024 for his performance in Breath of Life. Is Chimezie Imo married? No verified public information is available about his wife or marital status. He keeps his personal life private. Is Breath of Life on Netflix? No. Breath of Life is available on Prime Video, not Netflix. It was Prime Video's first commissioned Nigerian film. What are Chimezie Imo's latest movies? His most recent releases include Owambe Thieves (April 2025), A Lagos Love Story, Makemation, and A Weekend Fiasco, all released in 2025. What was Chimezie Imo's breakthrough role? His career-defining performance was as Nimbe in Nimbe: The Movie (2019), followed by his role as Elijah in Breath of Life (2023), which won him the AMVCA Trailblazer Award.

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Source: Legit.ng