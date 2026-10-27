More than 200 former councillors and their supporters left the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) for the APC in Oyo State on Tuesday

The defectors were received by APC leaders, including state chairman Otunba Moses Alake Adeyemo and Senator Teslim Folarin, in Ibadan

Their leader cited years of alleged maltreatment and deprivation under Governor Seyi Makinde's administration as the reason for the move

More than 200 former councillors, alongside their supporters, have dumped the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), formerly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, vowing to deliver votes for APC candidates across the board in the 2027 general elections.

The APC received the defectors at its party secretariat in Oke-Ado, Ibadan, on Tuesday. Among those who welcomed them were the state chairman, Otunba Moses Alake Adeyemo, and former Senate Leader and Coordinator of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Teslim Folarin.

Over 200 former councillors dump APM for APC in Oyo Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Defectors accuse Makinde of maltreatment

Speaking for the group, their leader, Hon. Muili Kazeem Arowodana, said the decision to leave the APM was not taken lightly. He cited what he described as prolonged maltreatment, deprivation and dehumanisation suffered under the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde as the driving force behind the mass exit.

Arowodana also described Makinde as someone who is difficult to work with, both in politics and in public administration.

The defectors pledged to throw their weight behind APC's mobilisation efforts ahead of the 2027 elections, a contest in which Oyo State is expected to be fiercely competitive.

APC received defecting former lawmakers in Oyo Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

APC reacts as Sowore seeks to use Aso Rock for campaigns

Legit.ng earlier reported that APC National Secretary Ajibola Basiru dismissed Omoyele Sowore's plan to launch his campaign council at the Presidential Villa.

Basiru challenged Sowore to first win a seat in a state House of Assembly before pursuing a presidential bid.

The APC national secretary also defended Tinubu's re-election prospects, citing the party's 12.8 million members and recent election results.

Source: Legit.ng