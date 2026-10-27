Olakunle Churchill shared a video of himself enjoying a trip in Venice, Italy, with a Burna Boy song playing in the background

Fans quickly noticed a mystery woman appearing briefly in the clip as Churchill prepared to board a boat

Churchill also addressed speculation about a ring on his finger, fuelling further curiosity about his personal life

Actress Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband, businessman Olakunle Churchill, has left fans with more questions than answers after a video from his Venice, Italy trip sparked a wave of curiosity online.

Churchill shared the clip on Tuesday, October 27, showing him having a good time in the European city with Bank On It by Burna Boy setting the mood. The post, however, drew attention for reasons beyond the scenic backdrop.

Olakunle Churchill replies to fans asking about a mystery woman in his new video. Credit: olakunlechurchill

Source: Instagram

Fans spot mystery woman in Churchill's video

As fans combed through the footage, some noticed a woman briefly visible in the frame just as Churchill was about to step into a boat. The sighting sent the comment section into a frenzy, with one curious follower asking directly: "Sir… who's that lady sir?"

Churchill responded with just two words: "mammy water 💧" - a reference to a mythical water spirit in West African folklore, suggesting the woman was, quite literally, nobody to concern themselves with.

Churchill denies wearing wedding ring

The mystery woman was not the only thing fans were keenly studying in the video. Some followers claimed the businessman appeared to still be wearing a wedding ring on his finger, interpreting it as a sign he had not fully moved on from his marriage to actress Rosy Meurer, from whom he has separated.

Churchill was quick to shut that down, clarifying that the ring in question was simply a diamond ring and not a wedding band.

The businessman was previously married to Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh before the union ended acrimoniously. He later married Rosy Meurer.

His Venice outing, seemingly meant as a casual travel post, ended up revealing just how closely his followers monitor his every move, from the jewellery on his fingers to the woman passing through the frame.

A screenshot of Olakunle Churchill's response to curious fans is below:

Businessman Olakunle Church shares a clip from a visit to Venice, Italy. Credit: olakunlechurchill

Source: Instagram

The video of Olakunle Churchill in Italy is below:

Reactions to Churchill's video

ruth_nkemdilim commented:

"I like how he’s replying for y’all"

ekababy7 said:

"That cap....what did they say about men that wear this particular cap again?"

sahhmss1 reacted:

"Our wife."

kobis_tatafo said:

"Which country is this sir?"

Diiadem, Churchill react to dating rumour

Legit.ng also reported that Diiadem had reacted to allegations linking her romantically to businessman Olakunle Churchill, the husband of actress Rosy Meurer.

The mother of one had been rumored to be involved in a relationship with Churchill and was also alleged to have gone on vacation with him. The claims quickly gained attention online, prompting discussions among fans and social media users.

Amid the growing speculation, responses from Diiadem and those connected to the matter sparked further reactions from fans, with many taking to social media to share their opinions about the allegations.

Source: Legit.ng