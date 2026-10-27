Blessing CEO tearfully spoke about her time in Kirikiri prison during an interview with Prophetess Belemzy that circulated on Instagram on October 27, 2026

The relationship expert spent five months in prison across three EFCC cases and said the experience pushed her to a breaking point with her faith

Blessing CEO said she is now embarking on a new spiritual journey, describing what lies ahead as something that will be 'very loud'

Blessing CEO has spoken on what she experienced inside Kirikiri prison, describing a period that shook her faith to its core and ultimately redirected the course of her life.

The controversial relationship expert spoke candidly during an emotional sit-down with Prophetess Belemzy, footage from which began circulating on Instagram on October 27, 2026, not long after her release from custody.

Blessing CEO speaks about her five months in prison, her family's efforts to secure her release and her plans for a new spiritual journey. Photo: officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

Blessing CEO said pastors had been telling her for years that she was destined for ministry work, though she never took the warnings seriously.

"Growing up, they'd tell me, 'Blessing, you would do ministry. ' I'll just ignore,' she said.

Blessing CEO's faith tested behind bars

Before she was transferred to prison, Blessing CEO said she spent between 21 and 24 days in EFCC custody, where she maintained a consistent prayer routine, morning, afternoon and evening.

Even on the day she faced a three-count charge in court, her posture before God was one of surrender:

"Let your will be done," she told Him.

That resolve, however, began to crumble after a week inside prison. Frustration took hold, and she eventually stopped praying altogether.

"At a time, I was upset with God. I refused to pray. I believed He ignored me while I was in there," she said.

Her ordeal stretched across five months, with three separate EFCC cases before three different judges.

She noted that even after bail conditions were met, delays continued to push back her release.

Throughout that period, she said her family never gave up on her. Her mother borrowed money and was reportedly prepared to sell her possessions to fund her freedom, while her brother and friends were equally working behind the scenes to secure her release.

Controversial relationship expert Blessing CEO discusses her prison ordeal, her changing faith and the prediction about ministry she once ignored. Photo: officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

A new chapter after Kirikiri

Blessing pushed back against narratives that she had been abandoned during her time inside. She was clear that people who loved her were fighting for her the entire time.

Looking back, she said the experience left her with two things she did not have before: patience and a deeper inner strength.

"I learnt to be patient," she said.

As for what comes next, Blessing made no attempt to downplay the scale of what she is stepping into.

"Come on this journey with me. The journey of Jesus Christ. It's going to be loud, very loud," she said, signalling that her public voice, long associated with relationship advice and controversy, is now pointing in an entirely new direction.

Watch Blessing CEO recount her prison ordeal in the Instagram video below:

Blessing CEO denies authorising fundraiser

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Blessing CEO confirmed her son Bryan Onyedikachi’s death while in custody but denied authorising Amira Agiye to announce the news or raise money in her name.

Speaking with Nollywood actress Doris Ogala, she said she should have been the one to announce her son’s death, contradicting the ₦56 million fundraising appeal.

Doris Ogala subsequently urged donors to request refunds, claiming Blessing was already close to completing her bail process.

Source: Legit.ng