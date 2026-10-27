Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma addressed a PAC Door-to-Door rally in Imo State and took a direct swipe at the Rainbow Coalition

Uzodimma and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike have been at loggerheads over the coalition's activities in APC-governed states

The governor warned members of his party against stepping outside the APC fold ahead of the 2027 general elections

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has publicly declared that the Rainbow Coalition has no place in Imo State, positioning his state firmly behind an all-APC campaign for President Bola Tinubu's re-election in 2027.

Uzodimma made the declaration on Thursday while receiving members of the PAC Door-to-Door group, a pro-Tinubu campaign movement, at a rally in Imo State. The governor, who also serves as Secretary of the Presidential Campaign Council of the APC, said he personally sought permission to attend the event in recognition of the group's efforts across Nigeria.

Hope Uzodimma says no Nyesom Wike-led Rainbow Coalition in Imo Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

"There is no rainbow coalition in Imo State. Are you listening?" Uzodimma told the gathering, drawing a clear line against any cross-party alliance within his state.

Uzodimma's warning to APC members

The governor made clear that party loyalty was non-negotiable for those under his administration. "Listen to me: You are members of APC. If I see you walk outside APC, I'll collect the vehicle from you," he said, addressing members empowered to campaign for the president.

He praised High Chief Tompolo, the founder of the PAC Door-to-Door initiative, for committing personal resources to the campaign and credited him with driving the group's outreach to over 15 states across Nigeria. Uzodimma described the volunteers as "image makers" and said Imo State would be a full partner in the push for Tinubu's second term.

The Uzodimma-Wike tension

The governor's remarks are widely seen as a pointed challenge to Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and coordinator of the Rainbow Coalition. Wike, a PDP member serving in a Tinubu-led government, has been rallying politicians from multiple parties behind the president's re-election bid.

The two politicians have traded tensions over how the coalition operates, particularly in states like Imo where the APC and PDP are expected to contest seats against each other in 2027. Wike has maintained that coalition members' support for Tinubu does not prevent the PDP from fielding its own candidates for governorship, legislative, and other positions.

Uzodimma rejected that approach for his state, insisting that votes from Imo in 2027 would be "organic votes" won through the APC's record alone. "Vote APC for House of Assembly. Vote APC for the Governor. Vote APC for House of Reps. Vote APC for Senate. Crown it with APC in the Presidency. We have no other party," he said.

See the full video on YouTube here:

Wike mocks Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike took aim at Peter Obi's public image and governance record at a Rivers State town hall.

Wike made explosive allegations about billions of naira and millions of dollars spent under a previous Rivers State administration.

The minister also revealed the Rainbow Coalition's plans ahead of the 2027 elections, including a governorship pick.

Source: Legit.ng