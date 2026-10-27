FCT Minister Nyesom Wike publicly questioned the reliability of ADC presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday, October 27

Wike revealed he was one of Atiku's biggest financial backers during the 2019 presidential election before later running against him in 2022

The minister challenged his audience to reconsider following Atiku, citing what he described as a pattern of shifting political positions

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike launched a pointed attack on the credibility of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday, October 27, accusing him of regularly shifting his political positions and being untrustworthy.

Wike made the remarks during the unveiling of candidates for the Rivers State Rainbow Coalition, where he turned his attention to the African Democratic Congress presidential candidate and raised questions about his character as a political ally.

Nyesom Wike says Atiku Abubakar cannot be trusted Photo Credit: @GovWike, @atiku

Source: Twitter

Drawing on a personal history with Atiku that spans several election cycles, Wike disclosed that he had once been among the former vice-president's most committed backers.

The minister said:

"I pray you never know him, [Atiku Abubakar]. I ran with him in the 2022 presidential primaries. In 2019, I was one of the biggest sponsors for that presidential election."

Wike's verdict on Atiku

Channels TV reported that despite his prior support, Wike said his experience left him with serious doubts about Atiku's word. "He's not a man that you can go to the bank with his words," the minister said, suggesting that Atiku's statements could not be relied upon.

The minister alleged that the ADC candidate had a consistent pattern of reversing his positions, making it difficult for political associates to count on him. Wike then turned directly to his audience, challenging them to weigh whether such a figure deserved their loyalty: "Is he the man you follow?"

Wike's remarks represent one of the more direct public attacks on Atiku ahead of the 2027 general elections, coming from a figure who once counted himself among the former vice-president's closest political supporters.

Nyesom Wike recalls encounter with Atiku Abubakar Photo Credit: @atiku, @GovWike

Source: Facebook

Wike mocks Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike took aim at Peter Obi's public image and governance record at a Rivers State town hall.

Wike made explosive allegations about billions of naira and millions of dollars spent under a previous Rivers State administration.

The minister also revealed the Rainbow Coalition's plans ahead of the 2027 elections, including a governorship pick.

Source: Legit.ng