Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Passports activated 23 status-correction centres across the country as part of a two-month regularisation window

The 23 centres span multiple regions, with the highest concentration of four located in Riyadh and additional centres spread across Aseer, Makkah, Jazan and beyond

Eligible individuals without documents can book appointments through the Absher platform at any of the designated centres to obtain a free six-month visit visa

Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Passports activated 23 status-correction centres across the kingdom on October 11, 2026, opening a two-month window for eligible individuals to regularise their stay, with some qualifying for a free six-month visit visa without needing a passport.

The announcement, published by the Saudi Press Agency on October 10, 2026, confirmed that the centres would be spread across all regions of Saudi Arabia to ensure nationwide coverage during the regularisation period.

23 centers opened for applications for Saudi Arabia free 6-month visit visa. Photo credit: The Altoo Wealth, FAYEZ NURELDINE/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Where the 23 Centres Are Located

The directorate confirmed the full breakdown of how the 23 centres are distributed by region. Riyadh has the largest share, with four centres in the capital.

Aseer and the Eastern Region each have three centres. Makkah, Jazan, and Al-Jouf each host two centres.

The remaining seven regions each have one centre: Najran, Madinah, Al-Baha, Northern Borders, Tabuk, Qassim, and Hail.

The spread ensures that individuals in remote areas of the kingdom are not required to travel long distances to regularise their status.

How to Access the Free Visit Visa at These Centres

Among those eligible to visit the centres are individuals who do not hold valid travel documents.

This group can obtain a free six-month visit visa by booking an appointment, selecting their preferred regularisation centre, and arriving at the scheduled time with proof of nationality, such as a passport or an embassy-issued travel document.

The General Directorate of Passports noted that other categories of individuals may not need to visit any of the 23 centres at all.

Those with expired visitor IDs whose biometric data is already on record in Saudi Arabia's systems can have their stay extended electronically for six months without going to a passport office. Similarly, individuals with expired residency permits or those flagged as absent from work can complete their status corrections through digital platforms including Absher, Qiwa, and Musaned, depending on their type of employment.

The two-month regularisation exercise runs in cooperation with relevant Saudi authorities and is part of directives from King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud following a request from the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council.

Saudi Arabia launches digital service

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Saudi Arabia published an official payroll structure for foreign engineers, covering three qualification levels under a royal decree.

The salary scale includes a basic pay component and an experience allowance, with a 15% cost-of-living adjustment applied across all grades.

Source: Legit.ng