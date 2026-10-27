Walter Koenig, who became famous for playing Ensign Pavel Chekov in the original Star Trek series, has died at the age of 90

The veteran actor died at his home in North Hollywood, surrounded by his daughter and niece, according to his agent

His former co-star George Takei has paid tribute to him, describing Koenig as a thoughtful man, writer, teacher, and loyal friend

American actor Walter Koenig, best known for his role as Pavel Chekov in the original Star Trek television series, has died at the age of 90.

Koenig died on Sunday night at his home in North Hollywood, with his daughter and niece by his side, according to a statement from his agent, Zachery McGinnis, reports ABC News.

George Takei mourns Walter Koenig

Koenig's former Star Trek co-star George Takei shared the news of his death in a Facebook post on Monday, paying tribute to the actor beyond his memorable on-screen character.

"Today we mourn the passing of Walter Koenig, whose talent, warmth, and unforgettable performances left a lasting mark on generations of fans around the world," McGinnis said in a statement.

Takei also remembered Koenig as more than the character audiences knew on television.

"Walter was more than Chekov. He was a writer, a teacher, a thoughtful man, and a loyal friend. To the fans who loved him for so many years, thank you. He loved you too," Takei wrote.

But Koenig's journey to becoming a beloved television personality began before he boarded the fictional USS Enterprise.

Born on September 14, 1936, Koenig appeared in several television productions, including The Alfred Hitchcock Hour, The Lieutenant, and I Spy, before joining Star Trek in its second season in 1967.

Interestingly, the actor told the Television Academy in a 2013 interview that he had not watched the series before auditioning for the role of Chekov.

In a 1984 interview with Good Morning America, Koenig described Star Trek as having a "monumental effect" on his life.

He credited the series with helping him continue acting while opening doors to writing, directing, and producing.

Walter Koenig died in his home. Photo: Walter Koenig.

Source: Instagram

Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81

Legit.ng earlier reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer, and Arachnophobia. Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng