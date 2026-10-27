MTN has said that video streaming, automatic downloads and background apps drive rapid data use, rejecting claims that operators deliberately deduct subscribers’ data

Smartphone and network data records can differ by up to 12 per cent because of measurement methods, background traffic and session timing

MTN and Xiaomi advise Nigerians to limit background data, use Wi-Fi for updates and backups, and lower video quality

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

MTN Nigeria has explained why millions of subscribers experience rapid internet data depletion, identifying smartphone settings, video streaming, automatic downloads and background applications as major factors responsible for unexpected consumption.

The telecommunications company dismissed allegations that operators deliberately deduct subscribers' data, insisting that internet usage is largely determined by smartphone activities, application settings and background processes.

MTN finally unmask causes of fast data depletion, unveils phone settings to change. Credit: MTN Nigeria.

Source: UGC

Speaking at the “Data on Trial” forum in Abuja on Monday, October 26, 2026, on the sidelines of the 32nd Nigerian Economic Summit, MTN Nigeria's General Manager of Network Performance, Mike Ndukwe, acknowledged growing complaints over data consumption.

“We’re not stealing your data. However, we completely understand how it feels, especially right now, where every amount counts,” Ndukwe said.

He maintained that data consumption could occur through activities initiated by users or applications running automatically on their devices.

MTN identifies apps draining internet data

Ndukwe identified TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and WhatsApp among applications capable of consuming substantial data, particularly when users stream high-resolution videos or enable automatic downloads.

According to him, a 15-second TikTok video could consume between two and 20 megabytes, depending on its resolution.

He explained that WhatsApp text messages generally require minimal data, but videos, status updates, group media and automatic downloads could significantly increase consumption.

“If your WhatsApp is set on auto-download, straight away it hits your data bundle,” he said.

Ndukwe disclosed that internet data consumption had increased by approximately 43 per cent year-on-year, reflecting growing digital activity.

Why phone data records may differ

MTN Nigeria's General Manager of IT Operations, David Ogunsola, explained why data consumption figures displayed on smartphones sometimes differ from telecommunications operators' records.

He attributed the discrepancies to measurement methods, background traffic, session timing and rounding practices.

According to him, these factors could produce differences ranging from two to approximately 12 per cent under certain circumstances.

Ogunsola also clarified that network technologies such as 3G and 4G primarily influence connection speeds rather than directly determining how much data an individual activity consumes, according to Punch.

However, faster connections may encourage higher-quality streaming and increased internet activity.

MTN explains rising internet service costs

MTN Nigeria's Chief Executive Officer, Karl Toriola, defended the company's operating costs, citing electricity expenses and the challenges of maintaining telecommunications infrastructure.

He explained that Nigerian operators frequently provide electricity and transportation services for their network facilities, increasing operational expenses.

Toriola maintained that telecommunications companies in Nigeria deploy equipment comparable to that used in Europe and the United States but face additional infrastructure costs.

He said MTN would intensify consumer education to help subscribers understand and manage their data consumption.

Xiaomi reveals hidden smartphone data consumption

Also speaking, Xiaomi Nigeria's Northwest Sales Manager, Kevin Kojode, identified automatic software updates, cloud backups, background applications and unrestricted hotspot connections as additional causes of unexpected data depletion.

“Today, users don’t just go online, they stay online,” Kojode said.

He explained that smartphones could consume significant amounts of data through automatic processes even when their owners were not actively browsing.

MTN absolves itself of stealing Nigerians' data, shows apps causing depletion. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Five smartphone settings that save data

To reduce unnecessary consumption, MTN and Xiaomi representatives recommended that subscribers:

Disable automatic media downloads on WhatsApp and other messaging applications. Reduce video streaming quality on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram. Restrict software updates and cloud backups to Wi-Fi connections. Limit background data usage and monitor applications consuming excessive data. Monitor hotspot connections and data balances through smartphone settings and the MyMTN application.

The companies maintained that understanding these settings could help Nigerians manage their internet subscriptions and avoid unexpected data exhaustion.

NTEL returns to Nigeria, unveils cheaper data

Legit.ng earlier reported that NATCOM Development and Investment Limited, trading as NTEL, is rebuilding its presence in Nigeria’s telecommunications market with the introduction of WakaGo, a global eSIM service, and AirFibre, a wireless broadband solution aimed at improving internet access.

The former competitor to MTN is targeting Nigerians seeking affordable international connectivity, businesses and communities struggling with unreliable d services.

Source: Legit.ng