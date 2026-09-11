Mike McFarland, beloved anime voice actor and director known for Dragon Ball and One Piece, passed away after battling brain cancer

Friend and fellow voice actress Brina Palencia announced his death, revealing he spent his final days at a care facility in Dallas surrounded by loved ones

Voice actor Matt Mercer led tributes from the voice-over community, crediting McFarland with shaping his career through key opportunities

Mike McFarland, one of the most influential figures in American anime dubbing, has died at the age of 56 following a battle with brain cancer.

Fellow voice actress Brina Palencia confirmed that McFarland passed away on Wednesday at a care facility in Dallas, Texas, where he spent his final days surrounded by close friends and family, reports The Cable.

Mike McFarland passed away after battling brain cancer. Photos: Mike Farland

Source: Instagram

In the period leading up to his death, Palencia noted that colleagues from the voice-over world made a point of visiting him, singing songs and sharing stories to keep his spirits up.

A Career That Shaped Anime Dubbing in America

McFarland's contributions to the world of anime were far-reaching.

Based in Texas, he was a central figure at Funimation, where he lent his voice, pen, and directorial instincts to some of the most beloved Japanese anime series ever adapted into English.

He is perhaps best remembered as the original English voice of Master Roshi in Funimation's dubs of Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z, but his work extended well beyond that.

He voiced Buggy the Clown in One Piece, and appeared in Fullmetal Alchemist, Psycho-Pass and Attack on Titan, among many others.

Behind the mic, McFarland was equally respected as a voice director, having guided the English productions of Dragon Ball, Fullmetal Alchemist, Case Closed, Attack on Titan, the Rebuild of Evangelion films and Summer Wars.

Matt Mercer and Colleagues Pay Tribute

The tributes that poured in from the voice-over community spoke to how deeply McFarland was valued, both professionally and personally.

Voice actor Matt Mercer shared an emotional message on Instagram, recalling a friendship defined by laughter, creativity, and genuine warmth.

He credited McFarland with opening doors in his career, particularly by bringing him on board for productions like Attack on Titan and One Piece.

"Been swinging between numb and emotional since yesterday. Mike McFarland has been a source of joy for so many for so long. One of my favorite directors to work with over the years, he took chances on bringing me onto projects that have defined much of my career (AoT, One Piece, etc), but more than that, he was a brilliant friend," Mercer wrote.

He continued:

"From letting me crash at his place whenever visiting Texas, to dancing at goth clubs in Dallas, to paling around conventions or having adventures whenever he stopped on the west Coast, it was always a time filled with laughter. He was terrifyingly clever and witty. He was welcoming and playful. He was talented as. He was brilliant. It is so unfair that we lost you so soon. Miss you, buddy. Rest well."

Voice actor Matt Mercer credits McFarland with shaping his career through key opportunities. Photo: Mike McFarland.

Source: Instagram

Yoruba actress Atinuke Kareem dies of breast cancer

Legit.ng earlier reported the death of actress Atinuke Remilekun Kareem, popularly known as Atinuke Kareem, to breast cancer.

Owolabi Ajasa, the governor of the Ogun State chapter of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), confirmed her death on Tuesday, September 1, through a statement posted on social media.

Source: Legit.ng