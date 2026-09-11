The Kaduna State Police Command arrested Manaseh Bitrus Jatau after his 35-year-old girlfriend, Rebecca Ojonike Jeremiah, was found dead on a street in Romi

Police said Jatau confessed during interrogation that a fight broke out in his room before Jeremiah died

The suspect was traced and arrested at his workplace, Tomato Jos Company, in the Maraban Jos area of Kaduna

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Kaduna State - Police operatives have arrested a man in connection with the death of his girlfriend, whose body was discovered on a street in the Romi area of Kaduna State on Saturday, September 5, 2026.

The police identified the suspect as Manaseh Bitrus Jatau and the deceased as Rebecca Ojonike Jeremiah, 35.

"Fight with the deceased in his room": Police arrest Kaduna man after girlfriend dies. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Her body was found along Mai Angwa Street at around 7am, with cotton wool stuffed in her nose.

Detectives transported her to St Gerald Hospital, Kakuri, where a medical doctor confirmed she had died. Her remains were subsequently deposited at the hospital mortuary for an autopsy.

As reported by The Punch, the command's Public Relations Officer, Mansir Hassan, disclosed the arrest in a statement on Friday, September 11, 2026.

He said the Officer-in-Charge of the Romi Outstation first reported the discovery, after which investigators moved to the scene and began tracing Jeremiah's last known contacts.

How police tracked down the suspect

Preliminary findings showed that Jatau was the last person to reach out to Jeremiah before her death. He had invited her to meet him at Ebano Joint in Romi.

Detectives tracked him to his place of work, Tomato Jos Company, in the Maraban Jos area of Kaduna, where he was arrested.

Hassan said that during interrogation, Jatau confessed to the events that led to the woman's death.

"During interrogation, the suspect confessed to having had a fight with the deceased in his room over a phone call from another lady, which resulted in her death," Hassan said.

Jatau also confessed to dumping Jeremiah's body in an open field near his home in a bid to cover up the crime, according to Hassan.

Police vow justice for victim

The Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Muhammad, condemned the killing and called on residents to settle disputes peacefully rather than resort to violence.

He assured the public of the command's commitment to securing justice for victims and prosecuting offenders.

Muhammad also encouraged members of the public to share information with security agencies to help prevent further violence and criminal activity across the state.

Jatau remains in police custody while investigations continue. Hassan said charges will be filed in court once the inquiry is complete.

Police say Jatau confessed to a fatal fight with his girlfriend, sparked by a phone call from another woman

Source: Original

Man allegedly kills girlfriend over infidelity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that police operatives arrested Malime Ejor for killing his girlfriend, Moshie Igu, over alleged infidelity.

The incident occurred during a heated argument on a farm in Cross River State.

The state spokesperson, ASP Sunday Eitokpah, shared more details about the tragic incident.

Source: Legit.ng