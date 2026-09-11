Apostle Leicht Neilson claimed he received a vision showing Peter Obi winning Nigeria's 2027 presidential election

The cleric stated that an unnamed candidate posed a greater threat to Obi than the incumbent president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Neilson warned that even a declared Obi victory could face a serious court challenge from this unnamed rival

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Abuja-based cleric, Apostle Leicht Neilson, has claimed that Peter Obi will win the 2027 presidential election, following what he described as a vision received the night before he made the claim public.

Neilson shared the prophecy in a Facebook post on Monday, September 7, 2026, saying he has sought what he believes to be divine guidance on Nigeria's presidential elections since 2007.

Apostle Leicht Neilson claims that Peter Obi will defeat President Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and other contenders to win the 2027 election. Photo credit: @PeterObi, @aonanuga1956, @atiku

Source: Twitter

He recalled making earlier predictions about the emergence of now-late Umaru Musa Yar'Adua, late Muhammadu Buhari, and Bola Tinubu as presidents.

Neilson also claimed that he had declared in 2023 that Obi would win Lagos state during that year's election.

On the 2027 presidential race, Neilson was direct:

"I saw Mr. Peter Obi winning the 2027 presidential election."

Obi warned of hidden election threat

However, Neilson's prophecy came with a significant caveat. He said the vision left him uncertain about whether Obi would hold on to a victory through the final declaration of results.

Strikingly, the cleric said he did not see the current president as Obi's biggest obstacle. Instead, he described an unnamed candidate as a more serious threat, one he said was "perching around him like a parasite." He urged Obi to take this unnamed figure seriously.

Neilson went further, suggesting the 2027 election battle could extend well beyond the polling booths. Even if Obi were declared the winner, he said the unnamed rival would take the matter to court, describing that legal challenge as the candidate's "last chance."

Read Apostle Neilson's prophecy on the 2027 election below via Facebook:

Neilson explains 2027 election prophecy

Neilson was careful to distance the prophecy from political commentary.

He wrote:

"I am therefore not presenting this as political analysis. I am presenting what I saw and what I am still praying to understand perfectly."

He closed the post by submitting the prophecy to God and citing Bible passages, including Amos 3:7 and 2 Peter 1:21.

Obi, who served as governor of Anambra state, resigned from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on May 2, 2026, and was ratified as the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) on May 29, 2026. Nigeria's next presidential election is scheduled for early 2027.

Read more on Peter Obi

Atiku, rival tipped for showdown

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Peterside Iyun posted a prediction on Facebook about who will contest the 2027 presidential election.

The cleric said the 2027 election will be a contest between President Tinubu and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, with Obi not emerging as the ultimate winner.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng