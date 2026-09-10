FGN Power Company, Siemens Energy and GIZ have launched free solar installation training for Nigerians

The three-week Lagos and Abeokuta programme offers practical training, site visits and COREN certification

Applications close September 18, 2026, with training and meals free while participants cover transport and accommodation

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has opened applications for a free solar photovoltaic installation training programme aimed at Nigerians seeking to develop practical skills and build careers in the renewable energy sector.

The programme is being organised by the FGN Power Company in partnership with Siemens Energy and the German development agency, GIZ.

How to apply for FG's free solar panel installation training for three weeks. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The initiative is expected to provide participants with hands-on knowledge of solar photovoltaic installation while creating opportunities for Nigerians interested in the fast-growing clean energy industry.

Training to combine classroom and practical sessions

According to the organisers, the three-week programme will combine classroom instruction with practical training, technical site visits and competency assessments.

Participants who complete the programme will receive certification from the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, COREN.

The organisers said the opportunity is not limited to people who already have technical experience in solar installation.

Nigerians with practical experience, as well as those without formal education or previous experience in the field, are eligible to apply.

Recent graduates with National Diploma, Higher National Diploma or undergraduate qualifications are also encouraged to participate.

Young professionals working in related sectors and Nigerians seeking to build careers in renewable energy can equally apply.

Training centres in Lagos, Abeokuta

The physical training will be held at designated centres in Lagos and Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Applicants must be available to attend the entire three-week programme physically, as the training will be conducted on-site.

The programme could provide participants with an opportunity to gain practical technical skills at a time when interest in solar energy is increasing across Nigeria amid challenges associated with electricity supply and rising energy costs.

However, successful applicants will have to make their own arrangements for accommodation and transportation to and from the training centres.

Training and certification are free

The organisers said participants will not pay for the training or certification.

Meals will also be provided on training days, potentially reducing some of the costs associated with participating in the programme.

Applicants will, however, remain responsible for their accommodation and transportation expenses throughout the three-week training.

How Nigerians can apply

Interested Nigerians are required to complete the online Expression of Interest form before 4 pm on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Applicants will be asked to provide their full names, gender, phone numbers, email addresses and preferred training location.

They must also confirm that they can attend the three-week programme physically.

Other information required includes educational background, employment status, work experience and sector of employment.

Nigerians get an opportunity to learn solar installation for free. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Applicants with formal educational qualifications will also be required to upload their latest CV, degree certificates and other relevant certificates.

The initiative provides Nigerians, particularly young graduates, aspiring technicians and people seeking to enter the renewable energy sector, with an opportunity to acquire practical solar installation skills and recognised certification at no cost.

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Source: Legit.ng