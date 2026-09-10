Residents of Ikola in Alimosho, Lagos, sent an SOS to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu over alleged cult activities terrorising the community

A security source informed Legit.ng that suspected cult members have access to firearms and were linked to the recent Hausa-Yoruba crisis that resulted in deaths and property destruction

Residents say suspected cult members extort traders, commercial riders and motorists, with some allegedly entering shops and taking goods without payment

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Ikola, Lagos state - Residents of Ikola, in the Agbado Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area of Alimosho, Lagos state, have issued a desperate plea to President Bola Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and police authorities, asking for urgent intervention over what they described as brazen and escalating alleged cult activities in their community.

The residents say the situation has grown far beyond ordinary street disturbances. They allege that suspected cult members now operate openly, leaving traders afraid to open their shops, residents afraid to move freely, and commercial motorcyclists and tricycle operators afraid to go about their work without being stopped and extorted.

Ikola residents in Lagos appeal to Governor Sanwo-Olu and President Bola Tinubu for urgent action over alleged cult activities and alleged extortion. Photo credit: Bola Tinubu, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Facebook

Armed groups linked to Hausa-Yoruba crisis

A security source familiar with events in the area alleged that a welding workshop in front of Wazobia Market serves as a gathering point for some of the suspected cult members. The source further claimed that individuals linked to rival cult factions in the area have access to firearms and that some of these persons were mobilised into Ikola during the recent Hausa-Yoruba crisis, allegedly contributing to the violence that left people dead and property destroyed.

One resident, who gave his name only as Chris, told Legit.ng on Thursday, September 10, 2026, that the communal crisis should not be seen purely as an ethnic conflict. He argued that the trouble began with suspected cult members who stationed themselves along roads and demanded money from drivers and commercial operators before the violence broke out.

Concerns persist in Ikola community

A landlady, who refused to be identified for fear of reprisals, said petitions had been submitted to security authorities in the past over similar complaints, but that little follow-up action was taken. She said part of the reason residents were reluctant to speak openly was that some of the accused individuals were children of landlords in the area.

She also raised alarm over frequent gunshots she attributed to suspected cult members, saying the sounds send residents into panic.

"People are afraid even during the day. You hear gunshots and everybody becomes worried about what is happening and who may be the next victim," she said.

Other residents said suspected cult members sometimes walk into shops and take goods without paying, and approach vehicle owners whose cars break down on the road to demand cash.

A resident identified as Idowu appealed directly to the Nigeria Police Force's helmsman Tunji Disu and Lagos commissioner of police Tijani Fatai to deploy special security squads to Ikola.

Ikola residents urge the government and police to investigate alleged cult activities and take urgent steps to restore safety in the community. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

"We are tired and afraid. People cannot live normally anymore. Something needs to be done before more people are killed," he said.

Residents collectively called on the federal government, Lagos state government and police authorities to investigate the allegations and restore safety to the community.

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Cultists kill Lagos security guard

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a security officer identified only as Stanley was shot dead during a suspected cult attack in the Sangotedo area of Lagos.

Cultists stormed Royale Estate and opened fire indiscriminately.

A source who pleaded anonymity for fear of attack told the press that the victim was shot more than three times before he was allegedly shot in the head.

Source: Legit.ng