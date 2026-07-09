Nigerian Afrobeats star Tekno revealed he returned more than $1 million to show promoters after suffering temporary damage to his voice box, describing the period as a very dark time

The singer shared his financial struggles during a recent interview, noting that he could not afford his medical bills despite being at the peak of his music career

Looking back at the painful experience, Tekno said he chose gratitude instead of anger, saying the difficult period changed how he now sees life and his journey

Nigerian Afrobeats singer and producer Tekno has revealed that he refunded more than $1 million after losing his voice at the height of his career. He described the period as one of the darkest times of his life.

Speaking in a recent interview with Cool FM, the singer recalled the financial and emotional struggles that followed a vocal condition which forced him to cancel several shows.

Tekno opens up about losing his voice at the peak of his career, says refunding over $1 million becomes one of his darkest moments. Photo: teknomiles

Source: Instagram

Tekno said the situation became so severe that he could not afford surgery at the time.

“I was refunding so much money over $1 million worth, that was very dark. Even after my surgery, I couldn’t pay for the surgery,” he said.

He further explained that a performance in Cameroon, booked a year earlier, eventually helped him cover his medical bills.

“I received approximately $110,000 for the show but was left with only $3,000 after covering my expenses.”

The singer noted that the experience shifted his outlook on life. He admitted he could have questioned why the health challenge struck at the peak of his career, but chose instead to focus on the positives.

“For me, I really understand that life is a journey. All of us here, everyone in this room, we are all just experiencing life in our own way. It’s like I could be mad at myself or be mad at God, saying why me, why at the time where I was literally sitting on top of everything and lose my voice. I could focus on that or I could focus on the fact that happened and I’m able to still wake up and smile and laugh and then keep doing what I do which is music.”

Watch Tekno speaking about how he lost his voice below:

Fans react to Tekno's story of how he lost his voice

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@hymnself022:

"Life go just happen 🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️"

@ruphc:

"You're paid over $100k for a show before Burna Ye Era and Before Calm down Era. Brah you were probably the among the highest paid Afrobeat artists of that Era"

@welistixxx:

"Omo the million dollars even small sef...man had to forego life and career changing collaborations with Drake and OVO team that would have set him miles ahead of everyone in the industry"

@Seyiquadri:

"Jesus christ for money wey you refund ....... You returned what they paid you, no loses nah"

@meo_joule:

"Great to see his recovery. Life throws the craziest curve balls."

@Eddys_Hair:

"Over a million refunded? That's brutal 😭"

Tekno recounts the painful period he loses his voice, refunds over $1 million and chooses gratitude instead of giving up on music. Photo: teknomiles

Source: Instagram

Tekno speaks on Wizkid's influence on his career

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that singer Tekno confirmed his popular track "Rara" drew its core inspiration directly from Wizkid's "Ojuelegba."

Speaking on a recent podcast, the singer explained that both songs share the same musical progression.

He added that he was shocked when he learned that Afrobeats superstar Wizkid almost shelved the classic record before its release.

Source: Legit.ng