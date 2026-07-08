A family moment involving Wizkid’s partner Jada P and their children has caught attention online

The music entrepreneur and her youngest son AJ had a surprising exchange that left many

Fans shared their thoughts on the lighthearted moment that has generated buzz on social media

A heartwarming family video featuring Afrobeats superstar Wizkid’s partner and manager, Jada P, has gone viral after their son AJ gave her an unexpected warning during playtime.

The clip, shared online, shows Jada P enjoying quality time with her three children, Zion Balogun, AJ, and baby Morayo.

Wizkid’s son’s bold response to his mum catches attention and goes viral. Credit: @jadap

Source: Instagram

In the video, she entertained little Morayo by singing the popular nursery rhyme “Baby Shark doo doo doo doo”, creating a cheerful family moment.

However, things took a hilarious turn when AJ, the second child, suddenly interrupted his mother with the blunt remark:

“Mummy, keep quiet.”

Instead of scolding him, Jada P responded calmly and sweetly with:

“Oh, sorry.”

The video, posted by popular blog Wahala Network, was captioned:

"The moment Wizkid partner Jada P was singing for Morayo and AJ told her to keep quiet 😂😂 Nepo baby just Dey enjoy privilege🤣🤣🤣 Keep quiet keh."

The adorable exchange has sparked massive reactions across social media, with fans describing AJ’s response as both unexpected and amusing.

Many praised Jada P’s gentle reaction, while others joked about AJ’s confidence as Wizkid’s son.

Watch the viral Instagram video of Wizkid's Jada P interacting with her last son AJ below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid's fans buzzed with speculation after his longtime manager and partner, Jada Pollock, was spotted wearing what appeared

In a viral clip making rounds online, Jada was seen at a beach casually flaunting the ring on her wedding finger, sparking rumours that she and Wizkid may have secretly tied the knot.

Adding more fuel to the conversation, Jada’s sister, Skyla Tylaa, who also works as one of Wizkid’s disc jockeys, was seen in a selfie video referring to the singer as her “brother-in-law.”

The subtle hints have left fans debating whether the couple has already taken their relationship to the next level or if it’s simply a playful tease.

Neither Wizkid nor Jada has confirmed the speculation, but the buzz continues to grow across social media.

Still on Wizkid and his lover, the singer previously surprised his longtime partner and manager, Jada Pollock, with a luxury Hermès Kelly bag on Christmas Day, shortly after Jada shared festive family photos with her sister Tyla and her children, in which Wizkid was noticeably absent.

The heartwarming unboxing moment went viral after Jada posted it on her Snapchat stories on December 25, 2025.

In the video, Jada looked truly excited as she unboxed the beige Hermès Kelly from its orange box, placed in front of a sparkling Christmas tree.

The luxury gift, estimated to cost over $12,000 for base models, shows Wizkid's lavish gestures toward Jada, with whom he shares three children.

The expensive present came amid growing speculation sparked by Jada's Christmas pyjama photoshoot shared earlier on the same day.

The adorable images featured Jada, her sister Skyla Tyla, and their children Zion, AJ, and baby Morayo, in matching Skims holiday attire, posing joyfully without Wizkid in sight.

Jada shared heartwarming Christmas photos and videos on Instagram and Snapchat, capturing moments of their photoshoot. The posts emphasised joy, love, and holiday moments as she wished fans a peaceful Christmas filled with laughter.

While many fans admired the warm family moments, several people noticed Wizkid did not appear in any of the photos or clips.

Wizkid’s son’s playful moment with mum has social media buzzing. Credit: jadap

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Wizkid's son's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

prankhottiee said:

"If na my mama now, she go carry slippers throw you 😂😂."

silver_milli27 said:

"This AJ go giran gan😂😂 even him face no get single smile😂😂."

djbammyd said:

"There, papa teach them to always keep quiet 😂."

alipiolily said:

"Why all these kids look so old😂 e good make young girl born for young boy o😂."

igwe_richard_ifeanyi said:

"Lol she even said sorry 😂."

Wizkid praises Jada P

Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid praised Jada P, expressing deep love for her hardworking, passionate, and loyal nature as the mother of his three youngest children.

He highlighted enjoying working with women like her due to their strong instincts and ability to hold things together.

Fans swooned over the heartfelt words, calling it genuine affection and crediting his queenly upbringing for his respect towards women.

Source: Legit.ng