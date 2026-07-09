Senate President Godswill Obot Akpabio assessed City Boy Movement's impact on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 2027 re-election campaign

Senator Akpabio, a chieftain of the ruling APC, stressed the movement's role in the coming presidential election in Africa's largest democracy

The high-ranking federal lawmaker made a proclamation concerning the re-election bid of President Tinubu

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Senate President Godswill Akpabio has said the City Boy Movement is well-positioned to help secure a decisive victory for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

According to Vanguard, Akpabio made the remark while receiving a delegation of the City Boy Movement during a courtesy visit to his office on Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

Godswill Akpabio says President Bola Tinubu will defeat former Anambra Governor Peter Obi and ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar to win the 2027 election. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Akpabio dismisses future rigging claims

The Nation also reported Akpabio's comments.

Legit.ng reports that the City Boy Movement was established in 2022 to support President Tinubu and bring him into office. It serves as a youth-driven, grassroots political advocacy group that champions the "Renewed Hope Agenda" and mobilises support for the administration's national reform policies

The Nigerian No.3 citizen commended the group's commitment and support for Tinubu's re-election bid.

Akpabio, who is also the grand patron of the movement, said:

“In the last election (2023), if your Movement had existed, many of our votes that were not counted in many polling units would have been counted. I want you to have it in mind that you have come up at the right time and I do know that you are all poised to ensure maximum victory come 2027.

The chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) added:

“Know that while you are doing all these and you are going round the country mobilising, sensitising the populace, the voters, educating them, other political parties are sleeping. They are not doing the same.

“But when the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be announced, you will hear people saying it is rigged. That they did this, they did that. Ignore all those things and remain focused."

Tinubu, Obi, Atiku set to clash

Nigeria's general elections are scheduled for January 16, 2027, when voters will elect the president and vice president, as well as members of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Governorship and State House of Assembly elections will follow on February 6, 2027. Incumbent President Tinubu, a longtime APC chieftain, is seeking a second term.

Alongside Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Anambra Governor Peter Obi are widely regarded as the leading contenders in the presidential race. While Atiku is a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Obi is a chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

APC stalwarts believe President Bola Tinubu remains the party's frontrunner and favourite to win the 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Read more on the 2027 election

Dare makes bold 2027 election prediction

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sunday Dare, special adviser to President Tinubu on media and public communication, said the incumbent Nigerian leader currently remains the most favoured candidate to win the 2027 presidential election, citing the federal government’s ongoing reforms and his principal's pedigree.

In a recent interview on the Mic ON Podcast, monitored by Legit.ng, Dare explained that barring a major political upset, the odds remain in Tinubu’s favour.

Source: Legit.ng