France and Morocco will open the round of matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final

France battled to defeat Paraguay 1-0, while Morocco dispatched Canada 3-0 in the Round of 16

Nimbus Pronos, the mysterious cat, has shared its prediction for the crucial quarter-final encounter

The 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final stage will start with a match between France and Morocco on July 9, 2026, at Gillette Stadium, Foxborough.

France went through a physically demanding match against Paraguay in the Round of 16, while Morocco made light work of co-hosts Canada.

Kylian Mbappe helped France reach the World Cup quarter-final. Photo by Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

The Atlas Lions are the only African nation left in the tournament and are aiming for more history after reaching the semi-final in the 2022 edition.

France and Morocco have a potential tie against Spain or Belgium if they reach the semi-final, with La Roja the more likely opponent as they are favourites to beat Belgium.

Mysterious cat predicts France vs Morocco

As seen in a video shared on Instagram, Nimbus Pronos, the cat famous for predicting football matches, has shared the outcome of France vs Morocco.

The cat backs Les Bleus to win the match and progress to the semi-final for the third consecutive tournament, having reached the final in the past two editions.

Morocco aims to avenge their 2022 loss to France in Qatar and equal their best performance in the tournament’s history, which they achieved four years ago.

According to Bolavip, the two sides have met six times, four of which have been won by the Europeans, while the North Africans won one and the other ended in a draw.

Deschamps confirms Mbappe’s readiness

French head coach Didier Deschamps has dismissed insinuations that captain Kylian Mbappe is shaken by the off-pitch row with Paraguayan politician Celeste Amarilla.

Senator Amarilla and Mbappe clashed on social media after the intense battle between France and Paraguay, during which the politician racially abused the Real Madrid star.

The incident attracted global political attention, with the French captain receiving support from French President Emmanuel Macron and the Paraguayan government.

Deschamps downplayed the impact of the incident on the attacker, describing him as a mentally strong person.

Didier Deschamps confirms Kylian Mbappe's readiness to face Morocco. Photo by Jewel Samad.

Source: Getty Images

“Kylian is fine. On a mental level, he went through something, and I don’t want to go back over that. He is a very strong young man, both mentally and physically,” Deschamps told FIFA.

“His focus is entirely on tomorrow’s match, which will be very difficult because we have two teams that possess quality, and there is only room for one team to go through.

“Kylian is doing well, just like the rest of the group, and he is ready for tomorrow’s game.”

Predicted winners of QF matches

Legit.ng predicted the winners of the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches after the last eight teams left in the competition were confirmed.

France are favourites to beat Morocco and progress to the semi-final, while England, Spain and Argentina are the other favourites.

Source: Legit.ng