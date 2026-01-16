Lagos Business School courses and fees, and admission requirements

Lagos Business School (LBS) is one of Nigeria’s leading institutions for postgraduate and executive business education. The school offers degree programmes, executive education, and short professional courses tailored for graduates, managers, and business leaders. Knowing Lagos Business School courses, fees, and admission requirements helps you prepare effectively for the next stage of your education.

Lagos Business School is the graduate business school of Pan-Atlantic University , Lagos.

, Lagos. The institution offers degree courses, including Master of Science in Management, Master of Business Administration, and Doctor of Business Administration . It also offers executive education and short professional courses.

. It also offers executive education and short professional courses. Lagos Business School fees depend on programme type, duration, and mode of study.

Lagos Business School courses and fees

Lagos Business School offers a broad range of academic and professional programmes designed to meet the needs of graduates, early-career professionals, managers, entrepreneurs, and senior executives.

These programmes are divided into degree programmes, executive education, and short professional courses. Fees vary depending on the programme one pursues and the duration of study.

Master of Science in Management (MiM)

The Master of Science in Management programme is specifically designed for recent graduates and early-career professionals who have little or no post-graduation work experience.

The programme equips students with a strong foundation in management principles, leadership skills, and analytical thinking. It covers areas such as accounting, finance, marketing, strategy, business ethics, data analysis, and operations management.

The programme lasts 18 months, comprising 12 months of core courses and specialisation, followed by six months dedicated to research and thesis preparation. Its tuition fee is ₦8,400,000, payable in four instalments.

Master of Business Administration (MBA)

The MBA is Lagos Business School’s flagship programme and is targeted at professionals seeking advanced managerial and leadership skills. It is offered in different formats to suit varying career stages and schedules. The curriculum combines case studies, group projects, and real-life business problem-solving.

Below are the various MBA modules, their duration, and the applicable fees.

Module Duration Fees Full-Time MBA 18 months ₦11,000,000 Executive MBA (EMBA) 24 months ₦15,000,000 Modular MBA (MMBA) 24 months ₦11,000,000 Modular Executive MBA (MEMBA) 24 months ₦16,200,000

Doctor of Business Administration (DBA)

The DBA programme is designed for senior executives, consultants, and academics who wish to engage in applied business research. The programme focuses on solving complex organisational and industry problems while allowing flexibility for working professionals.

To pursue this programme, you will pay a non-refundable application fee of ₦50,000. The entire programme duration is three years, costing ₦43,190,207. Below is a breakdown of the fees per academic year.

Year Annual fee 1 ₦16,611,618 2 ₦16,611,618 3 ₦9,966,970 Total ₦43,190,207

Executive education

Executive education at Lagos Business School is designed for experienced professionals and business leaders. These programmes focus on strategic thinking, leadership development, and organisational transformation. Programmes included are:

Executive programmes

Custom programmes

Open seminars

Under each programme, there are several courses to choose from, depending on your career field and needs. Course durations vary, ranging from a few days to five months, and each course has its own applicable fee.

Lagos Business School admission requirements

Lagos Business School admission requirements vary depending on the programme you are applying for. Each programme has specific academic, professional, and documentation criteria that applicants must meet. Understanding these requirements early helps you prepare a complete and successful application.

M.Sc. in Management admission requirements

Below are the essential requirements to pursue a Master of Science in Management at Lagos Business School:

Undergraduate qualification : A minimum of a second-class lower bachelor’s degree or a Higher National Diploma (HND) combined with a postgraduate diploma from a recognised institution.

: A minimum of a second-class lower bachelor’s degree or a Higher National Diploma (HND) combined with a postgraduate diploma from a recognised institution. O-Level results : At least five credit passes, including English Language and Mathematics.

: At least five credit passes, including English Language and Mathematics. Entrance examination : Successful completion of the Lagos Business School entrance examination.

: Successful completion of the Lagos Business School entrance examination. In-person assessment: An interview to assess intellectual ability, professionalism, maturity, and motivation.

In addition to the above requirements, you should also attach the following supporting documents to your application:

Letters from two referees, one of whom must be able to assess the applicant in an academic capacity

Copies of O-Level results

Proof of university degree completion

A recent passport photograph taken within the last six months

For self-sponsored applicants, a three-month bank statement as proof of funding

Master in Business Administration admission requirements

Below is a comprehensive list of Lagos Business School MBA admission requirements:

A minimum of a second-class lower (2:2) degree.

At least three years of relevant post-graduation work experience.

Successful completion of the LBS entrance examination or submission of a valid GMAT or GRE score.

Two academic or professional references.

A personal statement or essays.

Successful interview.

Executive programme admission requirements

To enrol in an executive programme at Lagos Business School, you must meet the following key requirements:

A university degree or recognised professional qualification.

Significant managerial or leadership experience.

Employer or personal business endorsement where applicable.

Interview or assessment.

Lagos Business School admission process

The Lagos Business School admission process is conducted mainly online and follows a structured sequence.

Visit the official Lagos Business School website. Select the desired programme. Complete the online application form. Upload academic and professional documents. Pay the non-refundable application fee. Sit for entrance examinations and interviews, where required. Receive admission decision from the school.

How much is the LBS fee per month?

The institution does not charge monthly fees; instead, tuition is billed for the entire programme, with the option to pay in instalments where applicable.

Where is Lagos Business School located?

Lagos Business School is located in Ajah, Lagos State, Nigeria, along the Lekki–Epe Expressway.

Does Lagos Business School accept instalment fee payment?

Lagos Business School allows tuition fees to be paid in instalments, depending on the programme and the school’s payment schedule.

How much is the MBA fee at Lagos Business School?

The MBA fees at Lagos Business School range from ₦11,000,000 for the Full-time and Modular MBA programmes to ₦16,200,000 for the Modular Executive MBA.

Is Lagos Business School expensive?

Lagos Business School is considered relatively expensive compared to many Nigerian universities. However, its fees reflect the quality of education, faculty expertise, global exposure, and strong professional networking opportunities.

Does Lagos Business School accept international students?

The tertiary learning institution accepts international students for its degree programmes, executive education, and short courses, provided they meet the admission requirements.

Are Lagos Business School programmes offered online?

Lagos Business School primarily offers on-campus programmes, but some executive and short courses may be delivered online or in blended formats, depending on the programme.

Lagos Business School remains a leading institution for business and management education in Nigeria and Africa. Understanding its courses, fees, and admission requirements helps prospective students choose programmes that match their background and career goals.

