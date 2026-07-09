Actress Nkechi Blessing has responded to people who have been criticizing her for being single

In a post shared on her Instagram Story, the actress revealed what she prefers to enjoy while embracing her single life

Her post sparked debate among fans, many of whom tried to guess her destination after she asked them to do so

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has reacted to people who have been criticising her for being single through a series of posts on her Instagram story.

In one of the posts, she shared a photo taken while aboard a flight and said she would rather be single than broke. According to the actress, she would rather enjoy her life than settle for less in a relationship.

Reactions as Nkechi Blessing responds to critics mocking her single status. Photo credit@nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

She added that, as she made the post, she was "crying" in a first-class cabin on her way to a destination that, according to her, many of her critics could only dream of visiting.

Nkechi Blessing taunts critics with video

In another post on her Instagram page, Nkechi shared a video of herself enjoying the luxury of a first-class cabin.

She was seen eating a variety of meals while making a phone call. In the caption, she claimed that a man once told her he could not afford to buy her a first-class ticket and asked if she would be willing to fly in economy class.

Responding humorously, the actress implied that such an option was not for her. She also hinted that her summer vacation plans were already underway.

Nkechi Blessing sends memo to critics of her love life. Photo credit@nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

Nkechi Blessing sends a message to critics

In another Instagram story post, the entrepreneur addressed those speculating about her relationship status. She explained that many people assumed she was single simply because she no longer posts her partner on social media.

According to Nkechi, she is doing what gives her peace of mind and has no intention of showing her man online to prevent people from flooding his direct messages.

She concluded by urging her critics to let her enjoy her life in peace.

A few months ago, the actress publicly revealed that she was single after her previous relationship ended. Shortly afterward, she began sharing AI-generated images of men alongside affectionate captions, leading many fans to believe she had entered a new relationship.

Below is the Instagram post in which Nkechi Blessing taunted her critics:

What fans said about Nkechi Blessing's post

Here are some of the comments below:

@home443_ wrote:

"Your singlehood go tey small. Enjoy your first class with your money jeje."

@ ihemenancy shared:

"No squeeze any yansh for anybody, spread the yansh in business class , no time. I can’t fly economy for any man."

@ jayzhair_ wrote:

"The mother that mothered their mother."

@zeetravels_tour said:

"Mama Posting on air, there is levels to this flight thing."

@afoobespoke commented

"Ayee re ti baje is it a must for a man to sponsor the trip? You can afford it so make yourself happy. Almajiri omo ole."

Nkechi Blessing's lover Xxssive helps man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Xxssive had put a big smile on the face of the family of a man battling sickle cell and swimming in debt.

In a video he shared on social media, he visited the man's house to see him and his family and also to share the good news with them. His generosity sparked reactions among fans, who appreciated him and showered him with prayers in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng