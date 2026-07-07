Saudi Arabia has suspended its visa-on-arrival policy for passport holders from 14 specific countries with immediate effect

The restriction nullified the arrival privileges usually granted to holders of valid visas from the UK, US, or EU

Airport authorities enforced the directive strictly, causing immediate travel disruptions for prospective Umrah pilgrims

Saudi Arabia has suspended its visa-on-arrival facility for citizens of 14 nations with immediate effect.

The new directive impacts travellers even if they hold valid visas or residency permits from the United Kingdom, the United States, or the European Union.

Saudi Arabia suspended its visa-on-arrival facility for 14 nations. Photo: Getty

Source: Twitter

According to an internal circular from immigration authorities, the decision stems from operational adjustments required during the busy Hajj pilgrimage season.

The restriction will remain in place until further notice. Passengers holding standard tourist visas issued directly by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia beforehand are exempted from the ban.

Which 14 countries lose visa-on-arrival entry?

The official list of prohibited nations spans across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. The specific countries affected by the suspension are:

Egypt Jordan Tunisia Algeria Morocco Pakistan Bangladesh Nigeria Indonesia Ethiopia Sudan Yemen India Iraq

How does this affect prospective Umrah pilgrims?

The enforcement of this policy has already created challenges for unsuspecting travellers at international airports.

A social media user, Ibironke Khadeejah Quadri, posted an urgent public warning after a close contact faced disruption while attempting to transit from the UK.

"If you are planning Umrah from the UK with a UK Visa on a Nigerian Passport, Please get Your Tourist Visa or any suitable ones before you travel," Quadri shared.

She confirmed that airport officials are actively implementing the restriction, noting

"VISA ON ARRIVAL is currently suspended for Nigerian passport holders. One of my persons was affected today so I know it's been enforced. Please don't be caught out."

Aviation desks advise passengers from the listed nations to secure formal travel documents well in advance of their boarding times.

Read the Quadris post below:

Ghana scraps visa requirement for Nigerians

Earlier in a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Ghana has announced visa-free entry for all African passport holders, becoming one of the latest countries on the continent to relax border restrictions in a move to improve regional mobility and economic integration.

The Ghana Immigration Service disclosed the development through an official social media post.

The authorities also unveiled a new electronic visa platform designed to simplify entry procedures for travellers heading into the country.

According to the immigration service's X post, the E-Visa system will allow travellers to complete applications online, make secure payments and receive travel authorisation through email before departure.

The policy marks another shift in Africa’s growing push for easier movement between countries. For years, African governments have faced criticism over strict visa rules imposed on fellow Africans despite repeated calls for stronger continental cooperation.

UAE travel guide: Countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026

Legit.ng previously reported that travellers planning a trip to the United Arab Emirates can benefit from one of the region's more accessible entry systems, with citizens of about 70 countries able to enter without securing a visa before departure.

The country's extensive air links also make travel straightforward. Its airports receive flights from destinations across the world, while Dubai International Airport continues to rank among the busiest global aviation hubs

Source: Legit.ng