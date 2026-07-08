Nigeria Immigration Service launches updated Contactless Passport Application System for Nigerians abroad

Remote application simplifies passport renewals, eliminating the need for embassy visits

Eligibility requirements apply; supporting documents still required for completion of the process

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has unveiled an updated step-by-step guide for its Contactless Passport Application System, making it easier for eligible Nigerians living abroad to renew their passports without physically visiting a Nigerian embassy or high commission for biometric enrolment.

The updated guide, released on the Service's official X account on Tuesday, outlines how applicants can complete most of the passport renewal process remotely through the NIS online portal and mobile application.

NIS unveils step-by-step guide for contactless passport applications for Nigerians in the diaspora. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The initiative is part of the Federal Government's ongoing efforts to digitise passport services, reduce processing delays and improve access for Nigerians in the diaspora.

How the contactless passport application works

According to the NIS, applicants must first visit the official passport application portal and select the Renewal/Re-issue option.

Applicants will be required to create an account, verify their identity using their National Identification Number (NIN) and date of birth, complete the online application form, upload the required documents, pay the passport booklet fee and obtain their Application ID and Reference Number, Channels Television reported.

After completing these steps, applicants can select the Contactless option under the "Application Status/Book Appointment" section, read the instructions, opt into the service and download the NIS Mobile App.

Using the app, applicants can sign in, access Passport Application Services, enter their Application ID and Reference Number, and proceed with facial image capture, fingerprint enrolment and liveness verification before paying the contactless biometric enrolment fee and submitting their biometric data electronically.

Not every applicant will qualify

The Immigration Service stressed that the contactless option is available only to applicants who meet its eligibility requirements.

Those who are declared ineligible during the verification process will be required to return to the application portal and schedule a physical biometric appointment at the Nigerian embassy or high commission they selected during the application.

According to the Service, an "INELIGIBLE" response means the applicant must complete the remaining process in person at the designated diplomatic mission.

Supporting documents still required

Even after completing the remote biometric enrolment, applicants must send supporting documents to their selected embassy or high commission for processing.

The required package includes the printed passport application form, passport payment receipt, biometric payment receipt, current passport and a self-addressed return envelope.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo-led NIS begins contactless application for diasporan Nigerians. Credit: NIS

Source: Getty Images

The NIS also advised applicants that passport application status can be tracked two weeks after submission through the online tracking platform or the NIS Mobile App.

The updated process is expected to simplify passport renewals for thousands of Nigerians living abroad by reducing the need for repeated visits to Nigerian diplomatic missions while maintaining identity verification and document security.

Steps to track passport application

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Immigration Service's new online tools simplify the tracking of passport and visa applications for Nigerians both at home and abroad.

As applicants can now monitor their application status in real time, this advancement not only reduces uncertainty but also alleviates the stress often associated with u lengthy immigration processes.

Source: Legit.ng