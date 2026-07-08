A Nigerian man criticised online reactions to Sam Larry's accident, urging people what to do on the ongoing public controversies

He argued that demanding accountability should not have led to celebrating another person's suffering or wishing them dead

His Facebook post sparked mixed reactions, with many Nigerians sharing differing opinions in the comment section

A Nigerian man has sparked conversations on social media after expressing concern over the reactions that followed music promoter Sam Larry's recent road accident.

The Facebook user, identified as Daddy Desire, lamented that many Nigerians were openly wishing death on the socialite despite the fact that investigations into past allegations against him concerning Mohbad's death were yet to produce a court verdict.

A Nigerian man reactions to Sam Larry accidents. Photo credit: Daddy desire/Facebook, samlarry_001/Instagram

Source: UGC

Man speaks following reactions to Sam's accident

His comments came after Sam Larry, whose real name is Samson Erinfolami Balogun, survived a fatal road accident along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road on Saturday, July 4, 2026. The crash claimed the life of his long-time bodyguard and bouncer, popularly known as Wally (Wale).

Reacting to comments he had seen online after the accident, Daddy Desire said he was saddened by what he described as the growing culture of condemning people on social media before the facts are fully established.

According to him, while people have the right to demand justice and accountability, celebrating another person's suffering or wishing them dead is wrong.

Daddy Desire also urged Nigerians to imagine if such a situation involved a close family member, saying rumours and online opinions could affect anyone.

He said on his Facebook page:

"Sometimes I’m just tired of how crúel we can be as Nigerians.

Just imagine people online openly wishing Sam Larry déad for an offense that hasn’t even been proven. No court verdict, no solid evidence, nothing concrete; yet the judgment and curses are already flying everywhere.

It’s like we’ve become a nation that convicts people on social media before the facts are out. Anger is valid, pain is real, and justice should be demanded. But wishing déath on someone, or celebrating it, when we don’t even know the full truth? That’s dangerous.

Just imagine he is your brother, Uncle, cousin or a member of your family. Today it’s him. Tomorrow it could be anyone based on rumor.

I just feel we can call for accountability without losing our humanity. Olorun a wa pelu wa o."

Comments on people's reactions to Sam's accident

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to Daddy Desire's post. Some of the comments are below:

Adeleye Oluwatoyin Mosunmola said:

"As a mother, make I no talk wetin dey my mind. IMOLE REST IN PEACE."

Oluwaseun Rosemary Fagoroye said:

"Always remember that whatever you do or wish people come back to you and that's karma, just try to do good, e get WHY"

Oyekangun Victoria Funmilayo said:

"We all saw the bully part and how himself openly in a video mocking Mohbad death so wat do I expect dad desire."

See the Facebook post below:

Man speaks following Sam Larry's accident

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared his observations after watching the viral video showing the rescue efforts following Sam Larry's road accident.

His remarks sparked conversations online, with many social media users sharing their own reflections on life and humanity.

Source: Legit.ng