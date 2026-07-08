A heartwarming video capturing the unexpected link-up between billionaire Tony Elumelu and footballer Victor Osimhen has gone viral online

The highlight that captured attention was the location where the two prominent Nigerian figures met

The brief encounter has sparked widespread positive reactions on social media, with netizens sharing diverse views

A video capturing the brief but warm encounter between Nigerian football sensation Victor Osimhen and Africa's and Nigeria's most influential businessman, Tony Elumelu, at a private jet facility surfaced on social media on Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

While the details about the location of the jet facility were not shared, the footage circulating on social media showed the Super Eagles striker, dressed in a striking red tracksuit and black beanie, sharing a heartfelt hug and handshake with Elumelu, who recently retired as the group chairman of UBA.

Osimhen and Tony Elumelu exchanged pleasantries at private jet facility. Credit: victorosimhen9/tonyelumelu

Source: Instagram

The two went on to engage in friendly conversation on the tarmac, smiling and gesturing casually as they walked together, with a private jet visible in the background of the hangar area.

As of the time of this report, no official statement has been released regarding the nature of their discussion.

While Osimhen is widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s greatest football exports and a key player for Turkish club Galatasaray, Elumelu is a prominent businessman who has empowered thousands of young entrepreneurs across the continent through his foundation.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen showed support for TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis' upcoming wedding.

In a video call with Peller, Osimhen said he would still love to be part of the celebration as he asked the streamer to send his Aso Ebi along with a bank account number so he could contribute.

The Super Eagles forward noted that even if his busy schedule prevented his personal attendance, his representatives would be present to show support.

Nigerians share observations about Osimhen and Elumelu’s brief encounter at private jet hangar. Credit: victorosimhen9

Source: Getty Images

The trending Twitter video showing the moment Victor Osimhen linked up with billionaire Tony Elumelu at a private jet hangar is below:

Reactions as Osimhen meets Elumelu

The brief meeting has sparked widespread heartfelt reactions online. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

AlexTunmise commented:

"This one na billionaire settings if you no get money wetin you won come do here."

MrVicworld said:

"Like terms attract Successful people will keep meeting successful people in this life while poor people keeps meeting poor people."

ToluEsther90 said:

"Forget the private jet… I want to hear what they discussed for those few minutes."

goatedXBT commented:

"Did anyone notice how he put his guy on the light with the direct and clear introduction? god abeg."

quduce4real said:

"Once you see this type of linking up, just know that there are Lowkey transactions going on or about to start."

Osimhen drops hint about Galatasaray's future

Legit.ng also highlighted facts about Osimhen's promising future with Galatasaray amid significant transfer interest from elite European clubs.

He expressed his eagerness to return to Istanbul and the unparalleled atmosphere of the Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex. Supporters were, however, left wondering if he would remain a key figure in the Turkish league next season.

Source: Legit.ng