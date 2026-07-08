A Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking story about a young man who reportedly died while living in Canada

The lady linked the incident to intense financial pressure from family members back home, urging people abroad to prioritise their health and wellbeing

Using the emotional account as an example, she advised Nigerians relocating overseas to set healthy boundaries and avoid overworking themselves to meet expectations

A Nigerian lady has shared an emotional video in which she recounted the story of a 23-year-old Nigerian man who reportedly died while living and working in Canada.

She claimed the young man relocated to Canada the previous year and was sharing an apartment with another Nigerian.

Lady reacts as 23-year-old Nigerian man loses his life in Canada. Photo credit: @Ukafine/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares story of Nigerian man who reportedly died in Canada

According to the lady identified on TikTok as @Ukafine, the deceased often complained to his roommate that his family, particularly his mother, frequently called him to ask for financial assistance.

She alleged that during one conversation, the roommate overheard the call on speakerphone as the young man's mother reportedly compared him with other Nigerians abroad, asking why he had not achieved the same level of financial success in a short period.

The TikTok creator claimed the young man repeatedly explained that life in Canada was different from what his family imagined, but said the requests for money and emergencies allegedly continued.

She further alleged that the 23-year-old worked night shifts as a security guard before taking on additional daytime jobs in a bid to support his family financially instead of focusing on himself.

According to her, his roommate later found him unresponsive after attempting to wake him up, and emergency responders reportedly pronounced him dead after arriving at the scene.

Speaking on the incident, the TikTok creator urged Nigerians living abroad not to neglect their health because of pressure to provide for relatives at home.

She advised people relocating overseas to establish clear financial boundaries with family members, arguing that constant pressure could lead to physical and emotional exhaustion.

The lady also encouraged migrants to prioritise adequate rest and avoid taking on excessive workloads simply to meet unrealistic expectations from others.

Lady posts emotional video as 23-year-old Nigerian man dies in Canada. Photo credit: @Ukafine/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady speaks about death of Canada based man

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@storyteller2026 said:

"My parents do not pressure me at all I decide when to send money. My dad is very understanding he is 66 yet still hustling he doesn’t care."

@Mubaj said:

"The greatest blessing in my life is supporting my family back home, since I started spending on my family back home my life has been blessed in the US."

@Evelyn Onosohwo said:

"My husband has been here for 30 years and has always looked after his family, every week one problem or the other. I married him and I jion him helping them. He is 60 now and have 2 boys, non of his family has asked him what investment he has on ground for his children. we are done now. No more."

@John said:

"My dad and siblings told me to sort out my self first make sure I have my residency and be comfortable before doing anything and coming back home."

@Normahgold said:

"I have 2 phones the other one is for people back home l only open WhatsApp once a week there or if l see a serious popup msg so they just see my last seen."

@michele1lamy commented:

"Deh bill me sotey my high blood went to 176/140 As I start choose myself and my peace of mind first before any other person. If I no get ,I no deh stress myself or worry again. The very first day I land Canada I start pay be up till the day I developed high blood."

@Udoka_blossom added:

"The one reason why I often send money for my dad is because, that man really spent almost his entire life to see his children live he was a father and mother at the same time even though my mom was around then."

Canada-based Nigerian lady cries out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who lives in Canada said she did not expect it when the lights went out in the region of Canada where she lives.

The lady said she even started crying after she saw that the light had gone for the first time since she moved to Canada.

Source: Legit.ng