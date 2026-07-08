FIFA's decision to appoint an all-Argentine officiating crew for France vs Morocco has sparked intense online debate

Supporters questioned the appointments because Argentina remain on the same side of the World Cup bracket

FIFA's referee selection follows its long-standing practice of assigning officials from another confederation to such fixtures

Football fans have flooded social media with criticism after FIFA appointed an all-Argentine refereeing team for the highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final between France and Morocco.

The decision has generated widespread debate because Argentina remain in the competition and could potentially face the winner of the tie should Lionel Scaloni's side also progress to the semi-finals.

France vs Morocco official team pose for FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final. Photo by FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Argentina and France have built one of international football's fiercest modern rivalries, highlighted by their unforgettable 2022 FIFA World Cup final, which the South Americans won on penalties after one of the greatest finals in tournament history.

With the possibility of another showdown between Argentina and France later in the tournament, FIFA has appointed an all-Argentine officiating team for Thursday's quarter-final between France and Morocco.

In a post on X on Tuesday, the world football governing body confirmed that Facundo Tello will referee the encounter. He will be assisted by Juan Pablo Belatti and Gabriel Chade, while Dario Herrera has been named fourth official and Cristian Navarro will serve as the reserve assistant referee.

Fans question FIFA's decision

The appointments immediately triggered thousands of reactions online, with many supporters expressing concern over the perceived conflict of interest.

Reacting to the announcement, @ArtButSports posted:

"The Bribe."

Another fan, @XnzyDrewS, questioned FIFA's neutrality.

"All Argentina referees for a France match. FIFA trying everything to rig the World Cup for Argentina once again."

@elin_ghadimian also criticised the appointment with sarcasm.

"FIFA doesn't hide it anymore. All Argentinian. Why don't you bring Messi to check the VAR too?"

For @AminJaman, the issue was difficult to understand.

"Why on earth would FIFA appoint a complete crew from a country that is actively still in the tournament and on the exact same side of the bracket? Everything just keeps going Argentina's way."

Nigerian supporter @the_smallie compared the situation to election controversies.

"Between FIFA and INEC, I don't know who has more controversy."

Facundo Tello gestures during Group B FIFA World Cup 2026 between Canada and Bosnia. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen

Source: Getty Images

More supporters voice concerns

Several other fans argued that the appointments would fuel existing conspiracy theories surrounding the tournament, more importantly after Argentina controversially defeated Egypt 3-2 in the round of 16.

@hajjm0 wrote:

"You rigged the games to ensure Argentina's victories against other teams and then appointed Argentinian referees for the France match. Low, but smart."

Meanwhile, @dinocares admitted losing interest in the competition.

"You guys are not beating these allegations. I'm mentally and emotionally checked out of this World Cup. FIFA and Infantino can crown their golden boy with another trophy."

Another supporter, @Nsukka_okpa, said:

"I've never seen anything like this in my life."

For @xQrazee, the controversy had diminished the tournament's appeal.

"Need a new sport to watch. This isn't hitting the same anymore."

@cultfree_zone linked the latest development to Egypt's controversial elimination.

"Now they want France out after robbing Egypt today. Messi should just tell FIFA the year he plans to retire. Until then, every World Cup trophy might as well go to Argentina."

One fan simply posted:

"FIFA is such a pathetic and corrupt organisation."

More criticism follows online

The criticism continued as supporters from different countries weighed in on the appointments.

@Godwinjds1 wrote:

"With what is happening with Paraguay, knowing Argentina sees France as a stumbling block to the World Cup trophy, you still appointed an all-Argentine team. You keep showing how corrupt you are."

Ugandan journalist @yvonneamugaga added:

"A full Argentinian delegation. You will never beat the allegations."

Another user, @DumebiDonald, called for reforms.

"After this World Cup every country has to withdraw from FIFA until its independence and governance are reviewed."

A parody account, @MouloudiaDZ3, joked:

"Why are we even wasting our time, FIFA? Just give the World Cup to Argentina. Five Argentine referees in a match where the winner could face Argentina? No conflict of interest there at all..."

Meanwhile, @Rosaliomon7es questioned whether appointing officials from one nation was standard practice.

"Is it normal for all the officials to be from the same country?"

French-speaking supporter @travyskande sarcastically translated FIFA as:

"International Federation in Favor of Argentina."

Finally, @Mirwanovich concluded:

"Corruption in 4K. Infantino has ruined the beautiful game."

Why FIFA selected Argentine officials

Despite the backlash, FIFA's appointment follows an established refereeing policy used throughout major international competitions, per the FIFA Referees Committee.

For knockout matches involving teams from UEFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), FIFA frequently selects referees from South America's CONMEBOL to ensure officials come from a different confederation than either competing nation.

With France representing UEFA and Morocco representing CAF, appointing South American referees aligns with that long-standing practice.

Argentine referees are also among the most experienced officials in CONMEBOL, regularly handling Copa Libertadores finals, Copa América knockout matches and previous FIFA World Cup fixtures.

According to WhoScored, Facundo Tello and his colleagues have already officiated three matches during the ongoing tournament, making them one of FIFA's most experienced available teams for the quarter-final.

Mbappe facing legal threat

Legit.ng previously reported that France captain Kylian Mbappe became embroiled in controversy following his side's round of 16 victory over Paraguay after senator Celeste Amarilla threatened legal action against him.

The dispute escalated after Amarilla made offensive remarks about Mbappe's heritage on social media, prompting widespread condemnation from FIFA, the French Football Federation, French President Emmanuel Macron and officials in Paraguay before the senator later deleted the posts.

Source: Legit.ng