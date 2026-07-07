A Nigerian lady took to social media to celebrate as she finally graduated as a doctor despite the struggles she faced

She shared how she left Nigeria for Ukraine for studies but ran for her life because of the war and ended up in a Turkey University

Her story caught people’s attention on social media, and many who saw the post commented and celebrated her achievement

Dr Folakemi Olori, a Nigerian lady who attended medical school in Ukraine, shared her academic journey as she finally graduated.

She shared how she left for Ukraine to pursue her medicine degree but had to flee for her life dueing the Russian-Ukraine war in 2022.

A Nigerian lady who left her studies and ran away from Ukraine during the war becomes a doctor. Photo: Dr Folakemi Olori, MD

Source: UGC

Nigerian lady bags medical degree in Turkey

On her LinkedIn page, Dr Folakemi Olori MD shared her experience and how she struggled during the war.

She said in her LinkedIn post:

“Last week, I graduated as a medical doctor, and I'm still processing it. In 2019, I left Nigeria and moved across the world to begin medical school in Ukraine. Those three years gave me lifelong friendships, invaluable experiences, and memories I'll always cherish.

“Then, in February 2022, everything changed. When the Ukraine–Russia war began, my classmates and I fled for our lives. We left behind our belongings, spent over 20 hours standing in overcrowded trains, waited for more than 10 hours in sub-zero temperatures, and crossed international borders on foot.

“Like many others, we were suddenly faced with rebuilding our lives while carrying the emotional weight of everything we had just experienced. At one point, I genuinely wasn't sure if I would ever continue studying medicine.”

She shared that she later got into Near East University in Turkey and finally graduated.

Her words:

“By God's grace, later that year I was admitted to Near East University (NEU) , beginning yet another chapter of medical school in a completely unfamiliar country. It wasn't the journey I had imagined, but it became the journey that shaped me.

“And now, here I am. Not as Folakemi Olori, medical student, but as Dr. Folakemi Olanike Olori, MD. Even writing those words feels surreal."

A Nigerian student who fled Ukraine during war graduates as doctor, shares story. Photo: Dr Folakemi Olori, MD

Source: UGC

Reactions trail lady's graduation as doctor

Kosisochukwu Onodu said:

"Congratulations to you and your fit is on point.😌👑✨💃💯 Dr!!!!"

Munachim Frank-Dobi said

"Congratulations Dr. Your story is inspiring."

Adesola Akano said:

"Congratulations Dr Folakemi! Your story is really touching. Had a friend in this situation about the same time you mentioned. He had to return to Nigeria to start all over. Glad to see you persevered and are finna done with the degree Dr."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng