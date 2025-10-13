The Black Stars of Ghana have qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after beating Comoros 1-0

CAF sent a message to the Black Stars after winning eight of their 10 qualifying matches in Group I

Their eternal rivals, Nigeria, are still hopeful of qualifying ahead of their clash against Benin Republic

CAF sent a message to Ghana after the Black Stars sealed their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification with a 1-0 win over Comoros to end the campaign.

Ghana will not participate at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after failing to qualify, but moved on from the disappointment and have qualified for the World Cup.

Ghana qualifies for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after beating Comoros. Photo by Daniel Beloumou Olomo/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur forward Mohamed Kudus’ first-half strike was enough to secure all three points, but it wouldn't have been needed after Mali thrashed Madagascar 4-1.

CAF sends message to Ghana

CAF shared a congratulatory post on its official X handle, confirming Ghana as Africa's fifth representative to qualify for the World Cup.

As noted by CAF Online, the Otto Addo-led Black Stars maintained a remarkable 25-year unbeaten home run in the World Cup qualifier.

Ghana joined North African countries Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, and Algeria as Africa’s representatives, with four others expected to join this week.

Ghanaians are not reveling in their qualification, but instead making fun of their rivals, Nigeria, whose hopes hang in the balance.

@MrJibriel wrote:

“Nigeria's players are so shocked they're not qualifying, they're considering a career switch to Nollywood—starring in 'The Disqualified Dream'!”

@AnwarSa8598 wrote:

“Dear CAF, we Ghanaians 🇬🇭 are going to put our World Cup slot down for a play off btwn us 🇬🇭 & The Generator Republic 🇳🇬 …. Whosoever wins that game should proceed to USA 🇺🇸 🇨🇦”

@ElikemPeleDoe wrote:

“We’ve won the AFCON 4 times, a quick reminder. We want to win the world championship, that's why we qualified, if our brothers try they’ll tear ACL.”

@PrinceElsifie wrote:

“We can dash Nigerian 🇳🇬 6 points +10 goals and still qualify 🫣🤣”

@NanaNtiOliphant wrote:

“Tinubu FC dey do calculus.”

Ghanaians drag Nigeria after Black Stars qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Daniel Beloumou Olomo/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Ghana qualified for their consecutive World Cups, having beaten Nigeria during the playoffs to qualify for the 2022 edition, and their neighbours could miss out again.

Nigerians have begun permutations as to how the Super Eagles will qualify for the tournament in the United States of America, Mexico, and Canada.

The most straightforward path for Nigeria is to beat Gernot Rohr's Benin Republic and hope that South Africa does not pick up maximum points against Rwanda.

As noted by the NFF, the match will kick off at 5 pm on Tuesday, October 14, at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, the same time as South Africa against Rwanda.

CAF confirmed qualification criteria

Legit.ng reported that CAF confirmed the qualification criteria for the playoff spot after Eritrea withdrew from that African qualifying series.

The Super Eagles are eyeing a possible playoff spot if they cannot clinch an automatic ticket from Group C, with South Africa and Benin in a better position.

Source: Legit.ng