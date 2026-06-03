A Nigerian woman in Jos lamented the increase in the price of cooking gas and shared her experience when she went to fill her cylinder

She said that the price she heard almost made her turn back from the gas shop, as she lamented bitterly over the inflation

Many who came across her post shared similar experiences and how much they spent on cooking gas in their area

A Nigerian woman living in Jos has sparked fresh conversations online as she lamented the increase in the price of cooking gas in her area.

The woman said she went to fill her gas cylinder on June 2, 2026 and was surprised by the price.

A woman shares the new price of cooking gas per kg in her area and complains bitterly. Photo: Jemima Gaji

Source: Facebook

Jos-based woman laments price of cooking gas

On her Facebook page, Jemima Gaji stated that one kg of gas was now sold for N2,200 in her area.

She lamented the increase in other items in the country and questioned the government.

Her Facebook post read:

“I went to buy cooking gas this morning and ah!!! I almost turned back from the shop. What do you mean by ₦2,000 per kg?

"God abeg, are you sure I'm still in the right country? Because what exactly is going on? Every day, there's a new increase in the price of something. Food is expensive. Transportation is expensive. Electricity is expensive. Now even gas is looking at us with side-eye.

"Other countries are looking for ways to make life easier for their citizens. Here, it feels like they are looking for more ways to make our life more harder."

" Abeg, Shey this one no pass Pharaoh for Bible like? Because at this point, the suffering is beginning to look very intentional."

A Nigerian woman who went to fill her cooking gas cylinder cries out after hearing the new price. Photo: File photo

Source: Getty Images

Reactions trail price of cooking gas

Mary Ada Ominyi said:

"So you are just knowing? It seems others are already getting used to the new price. Is it not Nigeria, no matter the price, people will still buy. God will help His children, because this is not funny at all."

Blessing Kenyinry said:

"Na for Nja end time dey start. God have mercy."

Ngoinva Constance said:

"You may think that your country is worst until you hear other countries are suffering too. Ancestors have decided to stay in leadership and make life miserable for us."

Mbambala Khathutshelo said:

"Everywhere everything is very expensive, even food."

Da Prince said:

"Na only God go help us."

Angela Okocha said:

"Oh Lord, we need your Super natural intervention in our country Nigeria."

In a related story, a Nigerian lady lamented how she ended up without getting fuel after hours at the filling station.

Lady laments new cooking gas price

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady took to social media to lament the scarcity of cooking gas in her area and how much she bought.

She mentioned how much she bought a kg of cooking gas, sparking mixed reactions from netizens online.

Many who came across her post shared similar experiences and how much they spent on cooking gas in their area.

Source: Legit.ng